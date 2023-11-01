Submit Release
New Name, Same Commitment: Tidal Financial Group Announces Rebranding of Their Investment Advisory Business

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group, an ETF industry leader, is pleased to announce the renaming of its investment advisory arm, Toroso Investments, LLC ("Toroso") to Tidal Investments LLC. The decision to adopt this new name reflects the company's alignment with Tidal Financial Group's overall mission to serve as a fiduciary platform to our partners and clients. Tidal Investments LLC will continue to build upon the strong foundation that Toroso has established over the years. Our core values, high standards, and the exceptional service our customers have come to expect will remain unwavering.

The transition from Toroso Investments, LLC to Tidal Investments LLC is effective immediately. All future business dealings will be conducted under the new name. The company's physical location, contact information, and all legal documentation will remain unchanged.

For more information about Tidal Investments LLC and the Tidal Financial Group, please visit our website at tidalfinancialgroup.com.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Financial Group sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.


