Island Company Rum ™ Wins Again in Bonaire, London and San Francisco!

Island Company Rum

Island Company’s category-disrupting ‘Luxury Rum’™ takes home more awards at Bonaire Rum Week, The London Spirits Competition and The Bartender Spirits Awards

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Island Company Rum’s successful relaunch this year has added more wins to their lengthy list of distinguished awards. 2023 Silver Medals were awarded to Island Company at both the prestigious London Spirits Competition and the industry's Bartender Spirits Awards. These were immediately followed by the exclusive Bonaire Rum Week declaring Island Company Rum as their overall '2023 Best Gold Rum'.

Island Company Rum’s Founder and Creative Director, Spencer Antle stated, "The rum has placed in top 3 of every award competition we entered, so for a while we just stopped entering them. We didn’t see the point in winning a major award twice.”

However, he explained why these new awards were important. “The London Spirits Competition was something we hadn’t entered before and I felt it crucial to prove ourselves and be judged by an esteemed international panel on their criteria of quality and branding. These are characteristics we felt we are strong in, especially for entrance into foreign markets.”

Describing success at The Bartender Spirit Awards, Antle said, “These judges are our true customers; the bartenders, management and trade professionals that really know and understand that we have a rum like nothing else they’ve ever worked with. We hear it constantly, but wanted to display it on the national stage.” Continuing their string of wins, Island Company was declared overall winner for Best Gold Rum at the 2nd Annual Bonaire Rum Week. Hosted by the Caribbean Journal, the competition was judged by rum professionals, tourism officials, locals, and rum fanatics from around the world.

About Island Company Rum™

Island Company Rum, the award- winning blonde rum, originally launched in 2018, has re-emerged as the world’s true ‘Luxury Rum™’. After a pause during the pandemic, the brand is now strongly positioned for rapid growth, maintaining its original, ‘Simply The Smoothest®’ recipe that previously catapulted the brand across the nation and the Caribbean. Gluten-free, with no carbs and zero-sugar, Island Company is 5-times distilled in Trinidad with only 60 calories per ounce, yet still 80 proof.

“It is a true ‘Luxury Rum’™ because it comes with an island-authentic luxury heritage, born out of the Island Company lifestyle brand, which for over 20 years served more luxury resort properties across the tropics than any other” says Spencer Antle, Island Company’s founder and the rum’s curator.