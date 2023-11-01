Aegis Custody Announces Partnership with Fosun Wealth & Hundsun Ayers to Build Digital Asset Wealth Management Solutions
Setting New Standards in Security and Reliability for Institutional Custodial ServicesHONG KONG, CHINA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To enable a wealth management platform for digital asset mass adoptions, Aegis Custody (https://www.aegiscustody.com/) , a regarded leader in digital asset custody, has announced a partnership with two esteemed institutions, Fosun (https://www.fosunam.com/) Wealth, the financial technology services platform and investment entity of Fosun International Limited (0656.HK) and Hundsun Ayers (https://www.hundsun.com.hk/en/indexAction), the wholly owned subsidiary of Hundsun Technologies Inc. (SHA: 600570).
The goal is to cultivate a digital asset ecosystem with innovative products, including Real World Asset (RWA) tokenized funds, Security Token Offerings (STOs), licensed Stablecoins, and other digital asset fund products among Hong Kong's securities houses and asset managers while serving clients worldwide. This three-party collaboration firmly establishes Aegis Custody as the preferred choice for top-tier security and dependability in institutional custodial solutions and represents a milestone in advancing the financial institution infrastructure upgrades in Hong Kong.
Fosun Wealth, widely recognized for its offerings, has chosen Aegis Custody and Hundsun Ayers as their strategic partners. This collaboration highlights Fosun's commitment to leading financial innovations and protecting its client's digital assets while leveraging Aegis Custody's security protocols and extensive industry expertise.
Cai Hua, the COO of Fosun Wealth International Holding, is excited about this partnership; "The partnership with Hundsun Ayers and Aegis Custody reaffirms our dedication to innovation, security, and the seamless integration of finance with the world of digital assets. Aegis Custody is set to impact the digital asset landscape in Hong Kong."
On the solution provider side, Aegis Custody and Hundsun Ayers are creating an all-in-one solution that seamlessly integrates with VATP, licensed asset managers, brokerage and banking system partners throughout Hong Kong. This infrastructure upgrade is necessary for Hong Kong to become the Web 3 center.
Andy Chen, the innovative Business Director of Hundsun Ayers, expressed his excitement about this venture with Fosun Wealth and Aegis Custody; "We are delighted to embark on this journey with Fosun Wealth and Aegis Custody. This partnership underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering security and reliability that these esteemed institutions trust."
About Hundsun Ayers:
Hundsun Ayers is the wholly owned subsidiary of Hundsun Technologies Inc. (SHA: 600570), with more than 250 clients with retail and institutional brokerage. Positioned at the forefront of the fintech revolution, Hundsun Ayers has been aspiring to offer diverse technology solutions ranging from trading systems supporting global securities, futures, and options to consolidated account management platforms and offshore custody service solutions.
About Fosun Wealth:
Fosun Wealth International Holdings Limited is a prominent integrated financial technology services platform and investment entity of Fosun International Limited (0656.HK) in Hong Kong. Fosun Wealth is holding three SFC licensed corporations, including Fosun International Securities Limited, Fosun International Asset Management Limited and Fosun International Capital Limited. Its current business includes investment banking, securities dealing (Hong Kong stock, US stock and Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect), bond financing, leveraged financing, asset management (global bonds and funds), wealth management, institutional sales, etc., providing global customers with tailor-made financial solutions and comprehensive business co-operation.
About Aegis Custody:
Aegis Custody, a qualified custodian through its affiliate Aegis Trust, is an insured custodian of assets dedicated to offering top-tier custody solutions for institutional clients worldwide. With an emphasis on security, innovation, and excellence, Aegis Custody aims to redefine the industry standards in asset custody. Operating under trust charters in the United States and Hong Kong through its subsidiaries Aegis Trust Company and Aegis Custody, they provide security and compliance.
