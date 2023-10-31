Manchin Questions U.S. Secretaries of Defense and State on U.S. Military Support for Ukraine and Israel, Securing U.S. Border

October 31, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Senate Armed Services Committee, questioned the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on the importance of providing military aid for Israel, our commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russia’s war, and the need to secure the U.S. border.

On U.S. military support for Ukraine and Israel:

“First of all, we know that Ukraine can't succeed without our support, can Israel succeed without our support? Israel’s military is very advanced and we have brought Ukraine up to speed so they are able to fight against Russia… Are we producing enough ammunition to protect our homeland as well as our allies?” Senator Manchin questioned.

On the U.S. commitment to helping Ukraine win against Russia:

“I also want to talk about our commitment to win when our track record hasn't been too good with Vietnam and Afghanistan. For Ukraine, are we committed to staying with this to win? I believe our support for Ukraine is the most honorable position we’ve ever taken in my lifetime. We need to be committed to playing the role of defender of freedom and liberties. When you have a country willing to risk their own lives and put their own people on the line, the least we can do is support them,” Senator Manchin continued.

On the need to secure the U.S. border:

“When you hear all of my Republican colleagues talking about how important is to secure our own borders, I want you to know this is a bipartisan issue. I am concerned about our borders for the people of West Virginia. And I want to make sure that you understand that we will do anything and everything humanly possible to secure the borders of the United States of America,” Senator Manchin stated.

