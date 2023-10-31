Atlanticus Ranks in Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List for Third Consecutive Year

Financial technology company empowering better financial outcomes for everyday Americans ranks as #28 fastest-growing company

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a technology company enabling bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services, is proud to announce it has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies for the third consecutive year. Atlanticus was recognized on Fortune’s list in 2021 as the #1, in 2022 as the #4, and now in 2023 as the #28 fastest-growing company.

Atlanticus is one of only six companies returning to Fortune’s Fastest-Growing Companies list for a third consecutive year. The annual list, now in its 38th year, ranked qualifying companies based on growth in revenue, profits, and stock returns, over the three-year period through June 30, 2023.

“This continued recognition is just one indication of the value our team brings to our bank, retail, and healthcare partners as we, together, endeavor to meet the financial needs of consumers overlooked by traditional providers of credit. The past year’s economic volatility has posed challenges for consumers living paycheck-to-paycheck, making this recognition even more meaningful as we continue to grow and unlock opportunities for the financially underserved,” said Jeff Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlanticus. “We could not be prouder of our dedicated team who continues working toward a common goal of empowering better financial outcomes for everyday Americans.”

Over 100 million Americans have limited options when it comes to financial services. The financial empowerment technology platform provided by Atlanticus delivers a robust experience curated for the unique needs of those everyday Americans who have limited options when it comes to meeting their financial needs. For over 25 years, Atlanticus has provided its team members with the resources necessary to work together to maintain a single-minded focus on helping meet the needs of the financially underserved. For more information on how Atlanticus is making a real impact for real people, please visit: https://www.atlanticus.com/our-commitment/

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans

Atlanticus™ technology enables bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to everyday Americans through the use of proprietary analytics. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 20 million customers and over $38 billion in consumer loans over more than 25 years of operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail and healthcare private label credit and general purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, healthcare-point of-care, direct mail solicitation, internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through our Auto Finance subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

