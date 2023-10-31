[U.S] Supreme Court asked to protect California school officials from critics on Facebook

The justices heard an appeal from two San Diego-area school board members who were sued for violating the free-speech rights of a parent. The board members had blocked the parent, Christopher Garnier, from their Facebook and Twitter accounts, saying he had posted dozens of repetitive comments to their personal Twitter and Facebook accounts.
