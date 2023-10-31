DOA News release on release of $500K for DA BUX Program

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

ʻOIHANA MAHIʻAI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KIAʻĀINA



SHARON HURD

CHAIRPERSON

HAWAI`I BOARD OF AGRICULTURE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NR23-26

Oct. 31, 2023

GOVERNOR GREEN RELEASES $500,000 FOR DA BUX DOUBLE-UP PROGRAM

Doubles SNAP benefits to purchase locally grown food

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., has released $500,000 for the DA BUX Double-Up Program (DA BUX), which doubles recipients’ purchasing power for locally grown produce, using their federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Da Bux program launched in 2017 and is administered by the Hawai‘i Food Basket, Inc. in partnership with the Hawai‘i Good Food Alliance. The Food Basket estimates that every dollar spent in the program contributes $2.10 to the local economy.

“High food costs hit individuals and families who are food-insecure much harder, and this program provides support for heathier food choices for better long-term health and wellness,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “This program helps families make the most of their food dollars and in the process, keeps federal SNAP funds circulating in our local economy.”

“The DA BUX program doubles the amount of benefits for SNAP recipients when they purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “Hawai‘i farmers also benefit from this program with added opportunities to increase their production.”

The program has received overwhelming support from state legislators, public health organizations and government agencies, social service advocates, farmers and agricultural associations, food retailers and Hawai‘i charitable foundations.

More than 50 food retailers across the state participate in the program, including grocery stores, farmers’ markets, community-supported agriculture programs and other farm-direct retailers. The Food Basket surveys indicate that SNAP recipients have significantly increased their purchases of local fruits and vegetables since the program began.

To learn more about the DA BUX program, go to: https://dabux.org/

# # #

Media Contact:

Janelle Saneishi, Public Information Officer

Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

(808) 973-9560

[email protected]

http://hdoa.hawaii.gov

