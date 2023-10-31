Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 3Q23 GAAP EPS of $0.32 and Core EPS of $0.31; Delivered Sequential EPS and GAAP NIM Expansion as Action Plan Continues to Progress; Opened 27th Branch Expanding Asian Market Presence

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

“We delivered sequential EPS and GAAP NIM expansion through the continued execution of our action plan to drive long-term profitability while advancing our near-term areas of focus amid persisting challenges in the operating environment. In 3Q23, we made significant progress on delivering against all pillars of our action plan, including: 1) reduced interest rate risk and moved closer to our goal of interest rate neutrality, including the addition of $100 million of interest rate hedges; 2) increased yields on new loans 288 bps YoY and 34 bps QoQ, with an emphasis on floating rate loans and back-to-back swaps; 3) increased noninterest bearing deposits $46.6 million QoQ; 4) saw strength in debt service coverage for our multifamily and investor commercial real estate portfolios repricing through 2025, with our stress testing (200 bps increase in rates and 10% rise in operating expenses) indicating a resilient borrower base; Manhattan office buildings are minimal at 0.6% of net loans; 5) maintained stability in available liquidity and capital ratios; and 6) emphasized noninterest expenses. We’re confident that our ability to execute will guide us through the near-term challenges and enable the Bank to emerge as a strong and more profitable institution.”

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QoQ, EPS Increases; GAAP NIM Expands; Minimal Core NIM Compression. The Company reported third quarter 2023 GAAP EPS of $0.32, up 10.3% QoQ, but down 57.9% YoY. Core EPS totaled $0.31, an increase of 19.2% QoQ, but a decrease of 50.0% YoY. The improvement in core EPS QoQ was primarily driven by lower credit costs, higher noninterest income, and lower operating expenses, partially offset by slight NIM compression. GAAP NIM of 2.22% increased 4 bps QoQ but declined 85 bps YoY; while Core NIM of 2.14% compressed 3 bps QoQ and 89 bps YoY. Our actions to reduce interest rate risk, including adding interest rate hedges and floating rate loans, assisted in reducing the NIM compression and are beneficial in a “higher-for-longer” rate environment.



Strong Credit Quality; Stable Capital. Nonperforming assets decreased 23.2% YoY and 3.1% QoQ while net recoveries were $42,000 in 3Q23. Capital continues to be sound with TCE/TA1 of 7.59% at September 30, 2023, compared to 7.71% at June 30, 2023.

Key Financial Metrics2





3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 9M23 9M22 GAAP: EPS $ 0.32 $ 0.29 $ 0.17 $ 0.34 $ 0.76 $ 0.77 $ 2.15 ROAA (%) 0.44 0.41 0.24 0.48 1.11 0.36 1.08 ROAE (%) 5.57 5.12 3.02 6.06 13.91 4.56 13.24 NIM FTE3 (%) 2.22 2.18 2.27 2.70 3.07 2.22 3.26 Core: EPS $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.10 $ 0.57 $ 0.62 $ 0.67 $ 1.92 ROAA (%) 0.43 0.37 0.14 0.82 0.90 0.31 0.96 ROAE (%) 5.41 4.66 1.76 10.29 11.24 3.93 11.80 Core NIM FTE (%) 2.14 2.17 2.25 2.63 3.03 2.18 3.22 Credit Quality: NPAs/Loans & OREO (%) 0.56 0.58 0.61 0.77 0.72 0.56 0.72 ACLs/Loans (%) 0.57 0.57 0.56 0.58 0.59 0.57 0.59 ACLs/NPLs (%) 225.38 207.08 182.89 124.89 142.29 225.38 142.29 NCOs/Avg Loans (%) - 0.09 0.54 0.05 0.02 0.21 0.01 Balance Sheet: Avg Loans ($B) $ 6.8 $ 6.8 $ 6.9 $ 6.9 $ 6.9 $ 6.8 $ 6.7 Avg Dep ($B) $ 6.8 $ 6.9 $ 6.8 $ 6.7 $ 6.3 $ 6.8 $ 6.4 Book Value/Share $ 23.15 $ 23.18 $ 22.84 $ 22.97 $ 22.47 $ 23.15 $ 22.47 Tangible BV/Share $ 22.48 $ 22.51 $ 22.18 $ 22.31 $ 21.81 $ 22.48 $ 21.81 TCE/TA (%) 7.59 7.71 7.73 7.82 7.62 7.59 7.62

1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings”, “Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue”, and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”)

3Q23 Highlights

Net interest margin FTE increased 4 bps QoQ, but decreased 85 bps YoY to 2.22%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 3 bps QoQ and 89 bps YoY to 2.14%; Both GAAP and Core NIMs benefited from $100 million of new interest rate hedges added during the quarter and the closing of $120.5 million of back-to-back swap loans that generate noninterest income immediately and interest income over the life of the loan while adding floating rate assets to provide additional interest rate risk neutralization

Average total deposits increased 8.6% YoY, but declined 1.2% QoQ to $6.8 billion; Noninterest bearing deposits increased $46.6 million QoQ despite new checking account openings declining 5% YoY in 3Q23; average CDs totaled $2.3 billion, up 116.6% YoY and 11.9% QoQ; growth in CDs generally lengthens the duration of customer deposits and helps reduce rate sensitivity

Bensonhurst branch opened on September 29, 2023, which expands our Asian market presence

Period end net loans decreased 0.8% YoY, but increased 0.9% QoQ; loan closings were $241.5 million down 47.9% YoY, but up 52.1% QoQ; the yield on closings increased 288 bps YoY and 34 bps QoQ to 7.48%

Loan pipeline increased 17.5% YoY, but decreased 12.6% QoQ to $363.3 million; approximately 60% of the loan pipeline consists of floating rate loans including back-to-back swap loans

NPAs declined to $38.4 million from $50.0 million a year ago and $39.6 million in the prior quarter

Provision for credit losses was $0.6 million in 3Q23 compared to $2.1 million in 3Q22 and $1.4 million in 2Q23; net recoveries were $42,000 in 3Q23 compared to net charge-offs of $0.3 million in 3Q22 and $1.6 million in 2Q23

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets declined to 7.59% at 3Q23 compared to 7.71% at 2Q23

Repurchased 59,352 shares at an average price of $15.88 or a 29.4% discount to September 30, 2023, tangible book value of $22.48

Areas of Focus Interest

Rate

Risk Continued to take actions to position the Company’s balance sheet more towards interest rate risk neutral

During 3Q23, the Company added $100 million of interest rate hedges

Approximately 60% of the loan pipeline consists of floating rate loans including back-to-back loan swaps

Rate sensitivity to a +100 bps shock has been reduced by 66% over the past year

Increased noninterest bearing deposits by $46.6 million QoQ Credit

Quality Manhattan office buildings are minimal at 0.6% of net loans

Over 88% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value less than 36%

Debt service coverage ratio is 1.8x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans that reprice through 2025 Liquidity The Company maintains ample liquidity with $3.7 billion of undrawn lines and resources

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 16% of total deposits

Total deposits increased 9.1% YoY

Checking account openings were down 5.0% YoY in 3Q23 Customer Experience Approximately 33% of our branches are in Asian communities

Bensonhurst, our 27 th branch, opened on September 29, 2023

branch, opened on September 29, 2023 Digital banking usage continues to increase with double digit growth in monthly mobile deposit active users and digital banking enrollment in September 2023 versus a year ago





Income Statement Highlights





YoY QoQ ($000s, except EPS) 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 Change Change Net Interest Income $ 44,427 $ 43,378 $ 45,262 $ 54,201 $ 61,206 (27.4 )% 2.4 % Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses 596 1,416 7,508 (12 ) 2,145 (72.2 ) (57.9 ) Noninterest Income (Loss) 3,476 5,122 6,908 (7,652 ) 8,995 (61.4 ) (32.1 ) Noninterest Expense 34,415 35,279 37,703 33,742 35,634 (3.4 ) (2.4 ) Income Before Income Taxes 12,892 11,805 6,959 12,819 32,422 (60.2 ) 9.2 Provision for Income Taxes 3,493 3,177 1,801 2,570 8,980 (61.1 ) 9.9 Net Income $ 9,399 $ 8,628 $ 5,158 $ 10,249 $ 23,442 (59.9 ) 8.9 Diluted EPS $ 0.32 $ 0.29 $ 0.17 $ 0.34 $ 0.76 (57.9 ) 10.3 Avg. Diluted Shares (000s) 29,703 30,090 30,265 30,420 30,695 (3.2 ) (1.3 ) Core Net Income1 $ 9,135 $ 7,854 $ 3,003 $ 17,399 $ 18,953 (51.8 ) 16.3 Core EPS1 $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.10 $ 0.57 $ 0.62 (50.0 ) 19.2

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income decreased YoY but increased QoQ.

Net interest margin, FTE of 2.22% decreased 85 bps YoY, but increased 4 bps QoQ

Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $2.6 million (13 bps to the NIM) compared to $0.5 million (3 bps) in 2Q23, $1.1 million (6 bps) in 1Q23, $2.4 million (12 bps) in 4Q22, and $2.2 million (11 bps) in 3Q22

Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 2.09% in 3Q23, 2.15% in 2Q23, 2.21% in 1Q23, 2.58% in 4Q22, and 2.96% in 3Q22



The provision for credit losses declined YoY and QoQ.

Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $(42,000) in 3Q23 (less than (1) bp of average loans) compared to $1.6 million in 2Q23 (9 bps), $9.2 million in 1Q23 (54 bps of average loans), $0.8 million in 4Q22 (5 bps of average loans), and $0.3 million in 3Q22 (2 bps of average loans)

1Q23 net charge-offs were primarily related to a commercial business relationship that was placed on nonaccrual in 2Q22

Noninterest income (loss) declined YoY and QoQ.

Noninterest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $(1.2) million in 3Q23 ($(0.03) per share, net of tax), $0.3 million in 2Q23 ($0.01 per share, net of tax), $2.6 million in 1Q23 ($0.06 per share, net of tax), $(0.6) million in 4Q22 ($(0.02) per share, net of tax), and $5.6 million in 3Q22 ($0.13 per share, net of tax)

Loss on the sale of securities was $10.9 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 4Q22 as the Company sold $84.2 million of mortgage-based securities with an approximate yield of 1.17%; proceeds were primarily reinvested in 1Q23 into floating rate securities that had a yield at that time that approximated 6.40%

Life insurance proceeds were $23,000 in 3Q23 (less than $0.01 per share), $0.6 million ($0.02 per share) in 2Q23, and $0.3 million ($0.01 per share) in 4Q22

Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $4.7 million in 3Q23, up 39.5% YoY and 10.1% QoQ

Back-to-back swap loan closings of $120.5 million in 3Q23 (compared to $11.5 million in 2Q23) contributed to the growth in core noninterest income; the Company earns fee income on back-to-back swap loan closings



Noninterest expense decreased YoY and QoQ.

Other operating expenses include $0.6 million reduction in reserves for unfunded commitments in 3Q22; Seasonal compensation expense was $4.1 million in 1Q23

Excluding the effects of other immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $34.3 million in 3Q23, down 3.4% YoY, and 2.4% QoQ

GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.62% in 3Q23, 1.67% in 2Q23, 1.78% in 1Q23, 1.58% in 4Q22, and 1.69% in 3Q22

Noninterest expense largely includes $3.3 million benefit from Employee Retention Tax Credit refunds in 3Q23 and $7.0 million year to date; these refunds are not expected to be repeated in 2024

Provision for income taxes declined YoY and increased QoQ.

The effective tax rate was 27.1% in 3Q23, 26.9% in 2Q23, 25.9% in 1Q23, 20.0% in 4Q22, and 27.7% in 3Q22

The 4Q22 effective tax rate declined due to preferential tax items having a larger impact due to lower levels of pre-tax income

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights





YoY QoQ 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 Change Change Averages ($MM) Loans $ 6,813 $ 6,830 $ 6,871 $ 6,881 $ 6,861 (0.7 )% (0.2 )% Total Deposits 6,819 6,900 6,810 6,678 6,277 8.6 (1.2 ) Credit Quality ($000s) Nonperforming Loans $ 17,405 $ 18,637 $ 21,176 $ 32,382 $ 29,003 (40.0 )% (6.6 )% Nonperforming Assets 38,386 39,618 42,157 53,363 49,984 (23.2 ) (3.1 ) Criticized and Classified Loans 74,169 48,675 58,130 68,093 61,684 20.2 52.4 Criticized and Classified Assets 95,150 69,656 79,111 89,073 82,665 15.1 36.6 Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%) 0.57 0.57 0.56 0.58 0.59 (2 ) bps - bps Capital Book Value/Share $ 23.15 $ 23.18 $ 22.84 $ 22.97 $ 22.47 3.0 % (0.1 )% Tangible Book Value/Share 22.48 22.51 22.18 22.31 21.81 3.1 (0.1 ) Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%) 7.59 7.71 7.73 7.82 7.62 (3 ) bps (12 ) bps Leverage Ratio (%) 8.54 8.56 8.58 8.61 8.74 (20 ) (2 )

Average loans decreased YoY and QoQ.

Period end net loans totaled $6.9 billion, down 0.8% YoY, but up 0.9% QoQ

Total loan closings were $241.5 million in 3Q23, $158.8 million in 2Q23, $173.5 million in 1Q23, $225.2 million in 4Q22, and $463.7 million in 3Q22; the loan pipeline was $363.3 million at September 30, 2023, up 17.5% YoY, but down 12.6% QoQ

The diversified loan portfolio is over 88% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of less than 36%

Manhattan office buildings are approximately 0.6% of net loans

Average total deposits increased YoY but declined QoQ.

Average CDs totaled $2.3 billion, up 116.6% YoY and 11.9% QoQ; CDs generally lengthen the duration of customer deposits and reduce sensitivity to rising rates

Average noninterest bearing deposits decreased 18.9% YoY, but increased 0.2% QoQ in 3Q23 and comprised 12.5% of average total deposits in 3Q23 compared to 16.7% a year ago

Period end noninterest bearing deposits decreased 11.9% YoY, but increased 5.6% QoQ



Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans declined YoY and QoQ.

Criticized and classified loans were 108 bps of gross loans at 3Q23 compared to 71 bps at 2Q23, 84 bps at 1Q23, 98 bps at 4Q22, and 89 bps at 3Q22

Allowance for credit losses were 225.4% of nonperforming loans at 3Q23 compared to 207.1 % at 2Q23, and 142.3% at 3Q22

Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, increased YoY but declined slightly QoQ to $23.15 and $22.48, respectively.

The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 3Q23 and has ample available liquidity to meet its obligations

The Company repurchased 59,352 shares in 3Q23 at an average price of $15.88, representing a 29.4% discount to tangible book value, with 846,779 shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.59% at 3Q23 compared to 7.71% at 2Q23 and 7.62% at 3Q22



Conference Call Information and Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date

Conference Call Information:

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s third quarter results and strategy.

Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=trpzpC32

Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 2779651

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release Fourth Quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on January 25, 2024; followed by a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) on January 26, 2024.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the third quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: Susan K. Cullen, SEVP, CFO and Treasurer, 718-961-5400

#FF

- Statistical Tables Follow -



FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended At or for the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Performance Ratios (1) Return on average assets 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.24 % 0.48 % 1.11 % 0.36 % 1.08 % Return on average equity 5.57 5.12 3.02 6.06 13.91 4.56 13.24 Yield on average interest-earning assets (2) 5.20 4.84 4.61 4.44 4.10 4.88 3.91 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.52 3.15 2.80 2.11 1.25 3.16 0.79 Cost of funds 3.13 2.80 2.47 1.84 1.08 2.80 0.68 Net interest rate spread during period (2) 1.68 1.69 1.81 2.33 2.85 1.72 3.12 Net interest margin (2) 2.22 2.18 2.27 2.70 3.07 2.22 3.26 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.62 1.67 1.78 1.58 1.69 1.69 1.78 Efficiency ratio (3) 72.33 74.02 76.48 59.55 55.68 74.30 55.57 Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 1.18 X 1.18 X 1.19 X 1.21 X 1.22 X 1.19 X 1.22 X Average Balances Total loans, net $ 6,813,019 $ 6,829,648 $ 6,871,192 $ 6,881,245 $ 6,861,463 $ 6,837,740 $ 6,694,528 Total interest-earning assets 8,017,460 7,986,020 7,996,677 8,045,691 7,979,070 8,000,129 7,764,873 Total assets 8,504,364 8,461,827 8,468,311 8,518,019 8,442,657 8,478,299 8,236,070 Total deposits 6,819,397 6,899,617 6,810,485 6,678,383 6,276,613 6,843,200 6,375,372 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,771,860 6,756,859 6,703,558 6,662,209 6,553,087 6,744,342 6,371,542 Stockholders' equity 675,513 673,943 683,071 676,165 674,282 677,481 671,588 Per Share Data Book value per common share (4) $ 23.15 $ 23.18 $ 22.84 $ 22.97 $ 22.47 $ 23.15 $ 22.47 Tangible book value per common share (5) $ 22.48 $ 22.51 $ 22.18 $ 22.31 $ 21.81 $ 22.48 $ 21.81 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 669,141 $ 671,303 $ 673,459 $ 677,157 $ 670,719 $ 669,141 $ 670,719 Tangible stockholders' equity 649,854 651,898 653,932 657,504 650,936 649,854 650,936 Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios Tier 1 capital $ 739,364 $ 735,810 $ 737,138 $ 746,880 $ 749,526 $ 739,364 $ 749,526 Common equity Tier 1 capital 692,914 689,876 690,846 698,258 701,532 692,914 701,532 Total risk-based capital 968,152 963,840 965,384 975,709 979,021 968,152 979,021 Risk Weighted Assets 6,802,385 6,649,252 6,659,532 6,640,542 6,689,284 6,802,385 6,689,284 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 8.54 % 8.56 % 8.58 % 8.61 % 8.74 % 8.54 % 8.74 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 10.19 10.38 10.37 10.52 10.49 10.19 10.49 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 10.87 11.07 11.07 11.25 11.20 10.87 11.20 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 14.23 14.50 14.50 14.69 14.64 14.23 14.64 Capital Ratios Average equity to average assets 7.94 % 7.96 % 8.07 % 7.94 % 7.99 % 7.99 % 8.15 % Equity to total assets 7.80 7.92 7.94 8.04 7.84 7.80 7.84 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 7.59 7.71 7.73 7.82 7.62 7.59 7.62 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans (7) $ 17,405 $ 18,637 $ 21,176 $ 29,782 $ 27,003 $ 17,405 $ 27,003 Nonperforming loans 17,405 18,637 21,176 32,382 29,003 17,405 29,003 Nonperforming assets 38,386 39,618 42,157 53,363 49,984 38,386 49,984 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (42 ) 1,560 9,234 811 290 10,752 724 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.47 % 0.42 % 0.25 % 0.42 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45 0.47 0.50 0.63 0.58 0.45 0.58 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.57 0.57 0.56 0.58 0.59 0.57 0.59 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 102.19 97.41 91.87 75.79 82.56 102.19 82.56 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 225.38 207.08 182.89 124.89 142.29 225.38 142.29 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans — 0.09 0.54 0.05 0.02 0.21 0.01 Full-service customer facilities 27 26 26 25 25 27 25

(See footnotes on next page)

_______________

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.

(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.

(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(7) Excludes performing nonaccrual TDR loans in periods prior to 1Q23.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 91,466 $ 85,377 $ 82,889 $ 81,033 $ 75,546 $ 259,732 $ 212,254 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 10,383 9,172 7,240 6,511 5,676 26,795 14,350 Dividends 33 30 29 24 17 92 36 Other interest income 2,154 1,982 1,959 1,702 506 6,095 716 Total interest and dividend income 104,036 96,561 92,117 89,270 81,745 292,714 227,356 Interest Expense Deposits 50,066 46,249 39,056 27,226 11,965 135,371 20,059 Other interest expense 9,543 6,934 7,799 7,843 8,574 24,276 17,882 Total interest expense 59,609 53,183 46,855 35,069 20,539 159,647 37,941 Net Interest Income 44,427 43,378 45,262 54,201 61,206 133,067 189,415 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 596 1,416 7,508 (12 ) 2,145 9,520 5,093 Net Interest Income After Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses 43,831 41,962 37,754 54,213 59,061 123,547 184,322 Noninterest Income (Loss) Banking services fee income 2,636 1,780 1,411 1,231 1,351 5,827 3,891 Net loss on sale of securities — — — (10,948 ) — — — Net gain on sale of loans — 54 54 46 — 108 73 Net gain on disposition of assets — — — 104 — — — Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments (1,246 ) 294 2,619 (622 ) 5,626 1,667 6,350 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 624 534 697 658 538 1,855 1,342 Life insurance proceeds 23 561 — 286 — 584 1,536 Bank owned life insurance 1,157 1,134 1,109 1,126 1,132 3,400 3,361 Other income 282 765 1,018 467 348 2,065 1,108 Total noninterest income (loss) 3,476 5,122 6,908 (7,652 ) 8,995 15,506 17,661 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,825 19,493 20,887 18,178 21,438 58,205 66,196 Occupancy and equipment 3,371 3,534 3,793 3,701 3,541 10,698 10,905 Professional services 3,042 2,657 2,483 2,130 2,570 8,182 7,077 FDIC deposit insurance 912 943 977 485 738 2,832 1,773 Data processing 1,422 1,473 1,435 1,421 1,367 4,330 4,174 Depreciation and amortization 1,482 1,482 1,510 1,535 1,488 4,474 4,395 Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense 185 150 165 35 143 500 259 Other operating expenses 6,176 5,547 6,453 6,257 4,349 18,176 15,171 Total noninterest expense 34,415 35,279 37,703 33,742 35,634 107,397 109,950 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 12,892 11,805 6,959 12,819 32,422 31,656 92,033 Provision for Income Taxes 3,493 3,177 1,801 2,570 8,980 8,471 25,337 Net Income $ 9,399 $ 8,628 $ 5,158 $ 10,249 $ 23,442 $ 23,185 $ 66,696 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.32 $ 0.29 $ 0.17 $ 0.34 $ 0.76 $ 0.77 $ 2.15 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.32 $ 0.29 $ 0.17 $ 0.34 $ 0.76 $ 0.77 $ 2.15 Dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 Basic average shares 29,703 30,090 30,265 30,420 30,695 30,017 30,960 Diluted average shares 29,703 30,090 30,265 30,420 30,695 30,017 30,960

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 200,926 $ 160,053 $ 176,747 $ 151,754 $ 164,693 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,860 7,865 7,870 7,875 7,880 Other securities, net 65,271 65,469 65,653 65,836 66,032 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 337,879 365,911 380,110 384,283 468,366 Other securities 505,784 503,645 431,818 351,074 351,495 Loans 6,896,074 6,832,425 6,904,176 6,934,769 6,956,674 Allowance for credit losses (39,228 ) (38,593 ) (38,729 ) (40,442 ) (41,268 ) Net loans 6,856,846 6,793,832 6,865,447 6,894,327 6,915,406 Interest and dividends receivable 55,660 52,911 46,836 45,048 42,571 Bank premises and equipment, net 21,302 22,182 21,567 21,750 22,376 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 43,821 36,168 38,779 45,842 62,489 Bank owned life insurance 214,321 213,164 214,240 213,131 212,353 Goodwill 17,636 17,636 17,636 17,636 17,636 Core deposit intangibles 1,651 1,769 1,891 2,017 2,147 Right of use asset 41,404 41,526 42,268 43,289 44,885 Other assets 206,922 191,752 168,259 179,084 179,090 Total assets $ 8,577,283 $ 8,473,883 $ 8,479,121 $ 8,422,946 $ 8,557,419 LIABILITIES Total deposits $ 6,681,509 $ 6,723,690 $ 6,734,090 $ 6,485,342 $ 6,125,305 Borrowed funds 1,001,010 857,400 887,509 1,052,973 1,572,830 Operating lease liability 43,067 44,402 45,353 46,125 48,330 Other liabilities 182,556 177,088 138,710 161,349 140,235 Total liabilities 7,908,142 7,802,580 7,805,662 7,745,789 7,886,700 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) — — — — — Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized) 341 341 341 341 341 Additional paid-in capital 264,486 263,744 262,876 264,332 263,755 Treasury stock (105,433 ) (104,574 ) (97,760 ) (98,535 ) (90,977 ) Retained earnings 550,678 547,811 545,786 547,507 543,894 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (40,931 ) (36,019 ) (37,784 ) (36,488 ) (46,294 ) Total stockholders' equity 669,141 671,303 673,459 677,157 670,719 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,577,283 $ 8,473,883 $ 8,479,121 $ 8,422,946 $ 8,557,419 (In thousands) Issued shares 34,088 34,088 34,088 34,088 34,088 Outstanding shares 28,905 28,961 29,488 29,476 29,851 Treasury shares 5,183 5,127 4,600 4,612 4,237

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Interest-earning Assets: Mortgage loans, net $ 5,314,215 $ 5,308,567 $ 5,333,274 $ 5,338,612 $ 5,340,694 $ 5,318,616 $ 5,224,289 Other loans, net 1,498,804 1,521,081 1,537,918 1,542,633 1,520,769 1,519,124 1,470,239 Total loans, net 6,813,019 6,829,648 6,871,192 6,881,245 6,861,463 6,837,740 6,694,528 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 436,181 448,620 457,911 549,204 568,854 447,491 581,439 Other securities, net 528,091 471,600 411,723 371,897 362,629 470,898 308,008 Total taxable securities 964,272 920,220 869,634 921,101 931,483 918,389 889,447 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 66,438 66,632 66,828 67,022 67,211 66,631 64,081 Total tax-exempt securities 66,438 66,632 66,828 67,022 67,211 66,631 64,081 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 173,731 169,520 189,023 176,323 118,913 177,369 116,817 Total interest-earning assets 8,017,460 7,986,020 7,996,677 8,045,691 7,979,070 8,000,129 7,764,873 Other assets 486,904 475,807 471,634 472,328 463,587 478,170 471,197 Total assets $ 8,504,364 $ 8,461,827 $ 8,468,311 $ 8,518,019 $ 8,442,657 $ 8,478,299 $ 8,236,070 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 115,437 $ 124,041 $ 134,945 $ 146,598 $ 154,545 $ 124,736 $ 155,966 NOW accounts 1,907,781 2,026,950 1,970,555 1,972,134 1,808,608 1,968,199 1,977,621 Money market accounts 1,584,308 1,754,574 2,058,523 2,146,649 2,136,829 1,797,398 2,206,973 Certificate of deposit accounts 2,290,669 2,046,960 1,679,517 1,350,683 1,057,733 2,007,954 923,301 Total due to depositors 5,898,195 5,952,525 5,843,540 5,616,064 5,157,715 5,898,287 5,263,861 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 69,525 97,410 70,483 82,483 68,602 79,136 79,192 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,967,720 6,049,935 5,914,023 5,698,547 5,226,317 5,977,423 5,343,053 Borrowings 804,140 706,924 789,535 963,662 1,326,770 766,919 1,028,489 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,771,860 6,756,859 6,703,558 6,662,209 6,553,087 6,744,342 6,371,542 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 851,677 849,682 896,462 979,836 1,050,296 865,777 1,032,319 Other liabilities 205,314 181,343 185,220 199,809 164,992 190,699 160,621 Total liabilities 7,828,851 7,787,884 7,785,240 7,841,854 7,768,375 7,800,818 7,564,482 Equity 675,513 673,943 683,071 676,165 674,282 677,481 671,588 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,504,364 $ 8,461,827 $ 8,468,311 $ 8,518,019 $ 8,442,657 $ 8,478,299 $ 8,236,070 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,245,600 $ 1,229,161 $ 1,293,119 $ 1,383,482 $ 1,425,983 $ 1,255,787 $ 1,393,331

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Interest Income: Mortgage loans, net $ 68,931 $ 63,688 $ 62,054 $ 60,946 $ 58,374 $ 194,673 $ 167,119 Other loans, net 22,535 21,689 20,835 20,087 17,172 65,059 45,135 Total loans, net 91,466 85,377 82,889 81,033 75,546 259,732 212,254 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 3,031 2,976 2,281 2,425 2,466 8,288 6,989 Other securities 7,003 5,847 4,611 3,723 2,839 17,461 6,048 Total taxable securities 10,034 8,823 6,892 6,148 5,305 25,749 13,037 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 484 480 477 489 492 1,441 1,708 Total tax-exempt securities 484 480 477 489 492 1,441 1,708 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 2,154 1,982 1,959 1,702 506 6,095 716 Total interest-earning assets 104,138 96,662 92,217 89,372 81,849 293,017 227,715 Interest Expense: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 130 $ 140 $ 126 $ 59 $ 53 $ 396 $ 152 NOW accounts 16,843 16,152 13,785 9,515 3,640 46,780 5,838 Money market accounts 14,386 14,625 14,102 10,532 5,280 43,113 8,507 Certificate of deposit accounts 18,639 15,281 11,007 7,037 2,948 44,927 5,510 Total due to depositors 49,998 46,198 39,020 27,143 11,921 135,216 20,007 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 68 51 36 83 44 155 52 Total interest-bearing deposits 50,066 46,249 39,056 27,226 11,965 135,371 20,059 Borrowings 9,543 6,934 7,799 7,843 8,574 24,276 17,882 Total interest-bearing liabilities 59,609 53,183 46,855 35,069 20,539 159,647 37,941 Net interest income- tax equivalent $ 44,529 $ 43,479 $ 45,362 $ 54,303 $ 61,310 $ 133,370 $ 189,774 Included in net interest income above: Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans $ 857 $ 315 $ 680 $ 1,080 $ 1,368 $ 1,852 $ 5,365 Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in interest income 1,348 (205 ) 100 936 28 1,243 (161 ) Purchase accounting adjustments 347 340 306 342 775 993 2,200 Interest-earning Assets Yields: Mortgage loans, net 5.19 % 4.80 % 4.65 % 4.57 % 4.37 % 4.88 % 4.27 % Other loans, net 6.01 5.70 5.42 5.21 4.52 5.71 4.09 Total loans, net 5.37 5.00 4.83 4.71 4.40 5.06 4.23 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 2.78 2.65 1.99 1.77 1.73 2.47 1.60 Other securities 5.30 4.96 4.48 4.00 3.13 4.94 2.62 Total taxable securities 4.16 3.84 3.17 2.67 2.28 3.74 1.95 Tax-exempt securities: (1) Other securities 2.91 2.88 2.86 2.92 2.93 2.88 3.55 Total tax-exempt securities 2.91 2.88 2.86 2.92 2.93 2.88 3.55 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 4.96 4.68 4.15 3.86 1.70 4.58 0.82 Total interest-earning assets (1) 5.20 % 4.84 % 4.61 % 4.44 % 4.10 % 4.88 % 3.91 % Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields: Deposits: Savings accounts 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.37 % 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.42 % 0.13 % NOW accounts 3.53 3.19 2.80 1.93 0.81 3.17 0.39 Money market accounts 3.63 3.33 2.74 1.96 0.99 3.20 0.51 Certificate of deposit accounts 3.25 2.99 2.62 2.08 1.11 2.98 0.80 Total due to depositors 3.39 3.10 2.67 1.93 0.92 3.06 0.51 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 0.39 0.21 0.20 0.40 0.26 0.26 0.09 Total interest-bearing deposits 3.36 3.06 2.64 1.91 0.92 3.02 0.50 Borrowings 4.75 3.92 3.95 3.26 2.58 4.22 2.32 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.52 % 3.15 % 2.80 % 2.11 % 1.25 % 3.16 % 0.79 % Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1) 1.68 % 1.69 % 1.81 % 2.33 % 2.85 % 1.72 % 3.12 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 2.22 % 2.18 % 2.27 % 2.70 % 3.07 % 2.22 % 3.26 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.18 X 1.18 X 1.19 X 1.21 X 1.22 X 1.19 X 1.22 X

_______________

(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

3Q23 vs. 3Q23 vs. September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2Q23 3Q22 (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 % Change % Change Noninterest bearing $ 874,420 $ 827,820 $ 872,254 $ 921,238 $ 992,378 5.6 % (11.9 )% Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 2,321,369 2,232,696 1,880,260 1,526,338 1,036,107 4.0 124.0 Savings accounts 112,730 118,886 128,245 143,641 150,552 (5.2 ) (25.1 ) Money market accounts 1,551,176 1,594,637 1,855,781 2,099,776 2,113,256 (2.7 ) (26.6 ) NOW accounts 1,749,802 1,891,834 1,918,977 1,746,190 1,762,468 (7.5 ) (0.7 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 5,735,077 5,838,053 5,783,263 5,515,945 5,062,383 (1.8 ) 13.3 Total due to depositors 6,609,497 6,665,873 6,655,517 6,437,183 6,054,761 (0.8 ) 9.2 Mortgagors' escrow deposits 72,012 57,817 78,573 48,159 70,544 24.6 2.1 Total deposits $ 6,681,509 $ 6,723,690 $ 6,734,090 $ 6,485,342 $ 6,125,305 (0.6 )% 9.1 %

Loan Composition

3Q23 vs. 3Q23 vs. September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2Q23 3Q22 (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 % Change % Change Multifamily residential $ 2,614,219 $ 2,593,955 $ 2,601,174 $ 2,601,384 $ 2,608,192 0.8 % 0.2 % Commercial real estate 1,953,243 1,917,749 1,904,293 1,913,040 1,914,326 1.9 2.0 One-to-four family ― mixed-use property 537,744 542,368 549,207 554,314 560,885 (0.9 ) (4.1 ) One-to-four family ― residential 222,874 230,055 238,417 241,246 240,484 (3.1 ) (7.3 ) Construction 59,903 57,325 60,486 70,951 63,651 4.5 (5.9 ) Mortgage Loans 5,387,983 5,341,452 5,353,577 5,380,935 5,387,538 0.9 — Small Business Administration 21,896 22,404 22,860 23,275 27,712 (2.3 ) (21.0 ) Commercial business and other 1,487,775 1,466,358 1,518,756 1,521,548 1,532,497 1.5 (2.9 ) Nonmortgage loans 1,509,671 1,488,762 1,541,616 1,544,823 1,560,209 1.4 (3.2 ) Gross loans 6,897,654 6,830,214 6,895,193 6,925,758 6,947,747 1.0 (0.7 ) Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1) (1,580 ) 2,211 8,983 9,011 8,927 (171.5 ) (117.7 ) Allowance for credit losses (39,228 ) (38,593 ) (38,729 ) (40,442 ) (41,268 ) 1.6 (4.9 ) Net loans $ 6,856,846 $ 6,793,832 $ 6,865,447 $ 6,894,327 $ 6,915,406 0.9 % (0.8 )%

_______________

(1) Includes $4.4 million, $4.8 million, $5.1 million, $5.4 million, and $5.8 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES

(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Multifamily residential $ 75,655 $ 31,901 $ 42,164 $ 65,347 $ 173,980 $ 149,720 $ 409,062 Commercial real estate 70,197 38,523 15,570 20,750 77,777 124,290 287,705 One-to-four family – mixed-use property 6,028 5,812 4,938 4,489 12,383 16,778 33,109 One-to-four family – residential 1,070 63 4,296 7,485 4,102 5,429 17,574 Construction 6,971 8,811 10,592 7,301 7,170 26,374 24,291 Mortgage Loans 159,921 85,110 77,560 105,372 275,412 322,591 771,741 Small Business Administration — 820 318 665 46 1,138 2,796 Commercial business and other 81,549 72,850 95,668 119,191 188,202 250,067 522,229 Nonmortgage Loans 81,549 73,670 95,986 119,856 188,248 251,205 525,025 Total Closings $ 241,470 $ 158,780 $ 173,546 $ 225,228 $ 463,660 $ 573,796 $ 1,296,766

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

For the three months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Loan type 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Mortgage loans 7.22 % 6.62 % 6.30 % 5.59 % 4.37 % Nonmortgage loans 8.00 7.76 7.58 6.57 4.93 Total loans 7.48 % 7.14 % 7.01 % 6.10 % 4.60 %

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

ASSET QUALITY

(Unaudited)

Allowance for Credit Losses

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Allowance for credit losses - loans Beginning balances $ 38,593 $ 38,729 $ 40,442 $ 41,268 $ 39,424 $ 40,442 $ 37,135 Net loan charge-off (recoveries): Multifamily residential — — (1 ) 132 — (1 ) (1 ) Commercial real estate — 8 — — — 8 — One-to-four family – residential (6 ) 4 (36 ) 17 2 (38 ) (2 ) Small Business Administration (48 ) (158 ) (6 ) (9 ) (12 ) (212 ) 1,016 Taxi medallion — — — — — — (447 ) Commercial business and other 12 1,706 9,277 671 300 10,995 158 Total (42 ) 1,560 9,234 811 290 10,752 724 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 593 1,424 7,521 (15 ) 2,134 9,538 4,857 Ending balance $ 39,228 $ 38,593 $ 38,729 $ 40,442 $ 41,268 $ 39,228 $ 41,268 Gross charge-offs $ 21 $ 1,731 $ 9,298 $ 1,938 $ 324 $ 11,050 $ 1,410 Gross recoveries 63 171 64 1,127 34 298 686 Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.56 % 0.58 % 0.59 % 0.57 % 0.59 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans — 0.09 0.54 0.05 0.02 0.21 0.01

Nonperforming Assets