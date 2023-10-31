Submit Release
Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 3Q23 GAAP EPS of $0.32 and Core EPS of $0.31; Delivered Sequential EPS and GAAP NIM Expansion as Action Plan Continues to Progress; Opened 27th Branch Expanding Asian Market Presence

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

“We delivered sequential EPS and GAAP NIM expansion through the continued execution of our action plan to drive long-term profitability while advancing our near-term areas of focus amid persisting challenges in the operating environment. In 3Q23, we made significant progress on delivering against all pillars of our action plan, including: 1) reduced interest rate risk and moved closer to our goal of interest rate neutrality, including the addition of $100 million of interest rate hedges; 2) increased yields on new loans 288 bps YoY and 34 bps QoQ, with an emphasis on floating rate loans and back-to-back swaps; 3) increased noninterest bearing deposits $46.6 million QoQ; 4) saw strength in debt service coverage for our multifamily and investor commercial real estate portfolios repricing through 2025, with our stress testing (200 bps increase in rates and 10% rise in operating expenses) indicating a resilient borrower base; Manhattan office buildings are minimal at 0.6% of net loans; 5) maintained stability in available liquidity and capital ratios; and 6) emphasized noninterest expenses. We’re confident that our ability to execute will guide us through the near-term challenges and enable the Bank to emerge as a strong and more profitable institution.”
 
- John R. Buran, President and CEO

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QoQ, EPS Increases; GAAP NIM Expands; Minimal Core NIM Compression. The Company reported third quarter 2023 GAAP EPS of $0.32, up 10.3% QoQ, but down 57.9% YoY. Core EPS totaled $0.31, an increase of 19.2% QoQ, but a decrease of 50.0% YoY. The improvement in core EPS QoQ was primarily driven by lower credit costs, higher noninterest income, and lower operating expenses, partially offset by slight NIM compression. GAAP NIM of 2.22% increased 4 bps QoQ but declined 85 bps YoY; while Core NIM of 2.14% compressed 3 bps QoQ and 89 bps YoY. Our actions to reduce interest rate risk, including adding interest rate hedges and floating rate loans, assisted in reducing the NIM compression and are beneficial in a “higher-for-longer” rate environment.

Strong Credit Quality; Stable Capital. Nonperforming assets decreased 23.2% YoY and 3.1% QoQ while net recoveries were $42,000 in 3Q23. Capital continues to be sound with TCE/TA1 of 7.59% at September 30, 2023, compared to 7.71% at June 30, 2023.

Key Financial Metrics2


                                   
    3Q23     2Q23   1Q23   4Q22   3Q22     9M23     9M22
GAAP:                                  
EPS   $ 0.32     $ 0.29   $ 0.17   $ 0.34   $ 0.76     $ 0.77     $ 2.15
ROAA (%)     0.44       0.41     0.24     0.48     1.11       0.36       1.08
ROAE (%)     5.57       5.12     3.02     6.06     13.91       4.56       13.24
NIM FTE3 (%)     2.22       2.18     2.27     2.70     3.07       2.22       3.26
Core:                                  
EPS   $ 0.31     $ 0.26   $ 0.10   $ 0.57   $ 0.62     $ 0.67     $ 1.92
ROAA (%)     0.43       0.37     0.14     0.82     0.90       0.31       0.96
ROAE (%)     5.41       4.66     1.76     10.29     11.24       3.93       11.80
Core NIM FTE (%)     2.14       2.17     2.25     2.63     3.03       2.18       3.22
Credit Quality:                                  
NPAs/Loans & OREO (%)     0.56       0.58     0.61     0.77     0.72       0.56       0.72
ACLs/Loans (%)     0.57       0.57     0.56     0.58     0.59       0.57       0.59
ACLs/NPLs (%)     225.38       207.08     182.89     124.89     142.29       225.38       142.29
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)     -       0.09     0.54     0.05     0.02       0.21       0.01
Balance Sheet:                                  
Avg Loans ($B)   $ 6.8     $ 6.8   $ 6.9   $ 6.9   $ 6.9     $ 6.8     $ 6.7
Avg Dep ($B)   $ 6.8     $ 6.9   $ 6.8   $ 6.7   $ 6.3     $ 6.8     $ 6.4
Book Value/Share   $ 23.15     $ 23.18   $ 22.84   $ 22.97   $ 22.47     $ 23.15     $ 22.47
Tangible BV/Share   $ 22.48     $ 22.51   $ 22.18   $ 22.31   $ 21.81     $ 22.48     $ 21.81
TCE/TA (%)     7.59       7.71     7.73     7.82     7.62       7.59       7.62
                                   

1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings”, “Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue”, and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”)

3Q23 Highlights
  • Net interest margin FTE increased 4 bps QoQ, but decreased 85 bps YoY to 2.22%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 3 bps QoQ and 89 bps YoY to 2.14%; Both GAAP and Core NIMs benefited from $100 million of new interest rate hedges added during the quarter and the closing of $120.5 million of back-to-back swap loans that generate noninterest income immediately and interest income over the life of the loan while adding floating rate assets to provide additional interest rate risk neutralization
  • Average total deposits increased 8.6% YoY, but declined 1.2% QoQ to $6.8 billion; Noninterest bearing deposits increased $46.6 million QoQ despite new checking account openings declining 5% YoY in 3Q23; average CDs totaled $2.3 billion, up 116.6% YoY and 11.9% QoQ; growth in CDs generally lengthens the duration of customer deposits and helps reduce rate sensitivity
  • Bensonhurst branch opened on September 29, 2023, which expands our Asian market presence
  • Period end net loans decreased 0.8% YoY, but increased 0.9% QoQ; loan closings were $241.5 million down 47.9% YoY, but up 52.1% QoQ; the yield on closings increased 288 bps YoY and 34 bps QoQ to 7.48%
  • Loan pipeline increased 17.5% YoY, but decreased 12.6% QoQ to $363.3 million; approximately 60% of the loan pipeline consists of floating rate loans including back-to-back swap loans
  • NPAs declined to $38.4 million from $50.0 million a year ago and $39.6 million in the prior quarter
  • Provision for credit losses was $0.6 million in 3Q23 compared to $2.1 million in 3Q22 and $1.4 million in 2Q23; net recoveries were $42,000 in 3Q23 compared to net charge-offs of $0.3 million in 3Q22 and $1.6 million in 2Q23
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets declined to 7.59% at 3Q23 compared to 7.71% at 2Q23
  • Repurchased 59,352 shares at an average price of $15.88 or a 29.4% discount to September 30, 2023, tangible book value of $22.48
Areas of Focus
Interest
Rate
Risk
  • Continued to take actions to position the Company’s balance sheet more towards interest rate risk neutral
  • During 3Q23, the Company added $100 million of interest rate hedges
  • Approximately 60% of the loan pipeline consists of floating rate loans including back-to-back loan swaps
  • Rate sensitivity to a +100 bps shock has been reduced by 66% over the past year
  • Increased noninterest bearing deposits by $46.6 million QoQ
Credit
Quality
  • Manhattan office buildings are minimal at 0.6% of net loans
  • Over 88% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value less than 36%
  • Debt service coverage ratio is 1.8x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans that reprice through 2025
Liquidity
  • The Company maintains ample liquidity with $3.7 billion of undrawn lines and resources
  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 16% of total deposits
  • Total deposits increased 9.1% YoY
  • Checking account openings were down 5.0% YoY in 3Q23
Customer Experience
  • Approximately 33% of our branches are in Asian communities
  • Bensonhurst, our 27th branch, opened on September 29, 2023
  • Digital banking usage continues to increase with double digit growth in monthly mobile deposit active users and digital banking enrollment in September 2023 versus a year ago


Income Statement Highlights


                            YoY   QoQ
($000s, except EPS)     3Q23     2Q23   1Q23   4Q22   3Q22   Change   Change
                                 
Net Interest Income     $ 44,427     $ 43,378   $ 45,262   $ 54,201     $ 61,206   (27.4 )%   2.4 %
Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses       596       1,416     7,508     (12 )     2,145   (72.2 )   (57.9 )
Noninterest Income (Loss)       3,476       5,122     6,908     (7,652 )     8,995   (61.4 )   (32.1 )
Noninterest Expense       34,415       35,279     37,703     33,742       35,634   (3.4 )   (2.4 )
Income Before Income Taxes       12,892       11,805     6,959     12,819       32,422   (60.2 )   9.2  
Provision for Income Taxes       3,493       3,177     1,801     2,570       8,980   (61.1 )   9.9  
Net Income     $ 9,399     $ 8,628   $ 5,158   $ 10,249     $ 23,442   (59.9 )   8.9  
Diluted EPS     $ 0.32     $ 0.29   $ 0.17   $ 0.34     $ 0.76   (57.9 )   10.3  
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)       29,703       30,090     30,265     30,420       30,695   (3.2 )   (1.3 )
                                 
Core Net Income1     $ 9,135     $ 7,854   $ 3,003   $ 17,399     $ 18,953   (51.8 )   16.3  
Core EPS1     $ 0.31     $ 0.26   $ 0.10   $ 0.57     $ 0.62   (50.0 )   19.2  

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income decreased YoY but increased QoQ.

  • Net interest margin, FTE of 2.22% decreased 85 bps YoY, but increased 4 bps QoQ
  • Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $2.6 million (13 bps to the NIM) compared to $0.5 million (3 bps) in 2Q23, $1.1 million (6 bps) in 1Q23, $2.4 million (12 bps) in 4Q22, and $2.2 million (11 bps) in 3Q22
  • Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 2.09% in 3Q23, 2.15% in 2Q23, 2.21% in 1Q23, 2.58% in 4Q22, and 2.96% in 3Q22

The provision for credit losses declined YoY and QoQ.

  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $(42,000) in 3Q23 (less than (1) bp of average loans) compared to $1.6 million in 2Q23 (9 bps), $9.2 million in 1Q23 (54 bps of average loans), $0.8 million in 4Q22 (5 bps of average loans), and $0.3 million in 3Q22 (2 bps of average loans)
  • 1Q23 net charge-offs were primarily related to a commercial business relationship that was placed on nonaccrual in 2Q22

Noninterest income (loss) declined YoY and QoQ.

  • Noninterest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $(1.2) million in 3Q23 ($(0.03) per share, net of tax), $0.3 million in 2Q23 ($0.01 per share, net of tax), $2.6 million in 1Q23 ($0.06 per share, net of tax), $(0.6) million in 4Q22 ($(0.02) per share, net of tax), and $5.6 million in 3Q22 ($0.13 per share, net of tax)
  • Loss on the sale of securities was $10.9 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 4Q22 as the Company sold $84.2 million of mortgage-based securities with an approximate yield of 1.17%; proceeds were primarily reinvested in 1Q23 into floating rate securities that had a yield at that time that approximated 6.40%
  • Life insurance proceeds were $23,000 in 3Q23 (less than $0.01 per share), $0.6 million ($0.02 per share) in 2Q23, and $0.3 million ($0.01 per share) in 4Q22
  • Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $4.7 million in 3Q23, up 39.5% YoY and 10.1% QoQ
  • Back-to-back swap loan closings of $120.5 million in 3Q23 (compared to $11.5 million in 2Q23) contributed to the growth in core noninterest income; the Company earns fee income on back-to-back swap loan closings

Noninterest expense decreased YoY and QoQ.

  • Other operating expenses include $0.6 million reduction in reserves for unfunded commitments in 3Q22; Seasonal compensation expense was $4.1 million in 1Q23
  • Excluding the effects of other immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $34.3 million in 3Q23, down 3.4% YoY, and 2.4% QoQ
  • GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.62% in 3Q23, 1.67% in 2Q23, 1.78% in 1Q23, 1.58% in 4Q22, and 1.69% in 3Q22
  • Noninterest expense largely includes $3.3 million benefit from Employee Retention Tax Credit refunds in 3Q23 and $7.0 million year to date; these refunds are not expected to be repeated in 2024

Provision for income taxes declined YoY and increased QoQ.

  • The effective tax rate was 27.1% in 3Q23, 26.9% in 2Q23, 25.9% in 1Q23, 20.0% in 4Q22, and 27.7% in 3Q22
  • The 4Q22 effective tax rate declined due to preferential tax items having a larger impact due to lower levels of pre-tax income
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights


                          YoY   QoQ
    3Q23     2Q23   1Q23   4Q22   3Q22   Change   Change
Averages ($MM)                              
Loans   $ 6,813     $ 6,830   $ 6,871   $ 6,881   $ 6,861   (0.7 )%   (0.2 )%
Total Deposits     6,819       6,900     6,810     6,678     6,277   8.6     (1.2 )
                               
Credit Quality ($000s)                              
Nonperforming Loans   $ 17,405     $ 18,637   $ 21,176   $ 32,382   $ 29,003   (40.0 )%   (6.6 )%
Nonperforming Assets     38,386       39,618     42,157     53,363     49,984   (23.2 )   (3.1 )
Criticized and Classified Loans     74,169       48,675     58,130     68,093     61,684   20.2     52.4  
Criticized and Classified Assets     95,150       69,656     79,111     89,073     82,665   15.1     36.6  
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)     0.57       0.57     0.56     0.58     0.59   (2 ) bps   -  bps
                               
Capital                              
Book Value/Share   $ 23.15     $ 23.18   $ 22.84   $ 22.97   $ 22.47   3.0 %   (0.1 )%
Tangible Book Value/Share     22.48       22.51     22.18     22.31     21.81   3.1     (0.1 )
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)     7.59       7.71     7.73     7.82     7.62   (3 ) bps   (12 ) bps
Leverage Ratio (%)     8.54       8.56     8.58     8.61     8.74   (20 )   (2 )
                                             

Average loans decreased YoY and QoQ.

  • Period end net loans totaled $6.9 billion, down 0.8% YoY, but up 0.9% QoQ
  • Total loan closings were $241.5 million in 3Q23, $158.8 million in 2Q23, $173.5 million in 1Q23, $225.2 million in 4Q22, and $463.7 million in 3Q22; the loan pipeline was $363.3 million at September 30, 2023, up 17.5% YoY, but down 12.6% QoQ
  • The diversified loan portfolio is over 88% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of less than 36%
  • Manhattan office buildings are approximately 0.6% of net loans

Average total deposits increased YoY but declined QoQ.

  • Average CDs totaled $2.3 billion, up 116.6% YoY and 11.9% QoQ; CDs generally lengthen the duration of customer deposits and reduce sensitivity to rising rates
  • Average noninterest bearing deposits decreased 18.9% YoY, but increased 0.2% QoQ in 3Q23 and comprised 12.5% of average total deposits in 3Q23 compared to 16.7% a year ago
  • Period end noninterest bearing deposits decreased 11.9% YoY, but increased 5.6% QoQ

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans declined YoY and QoQ.

  • Criticized and classified loans were 108 bps of gross loans at 3Q23 compared to 71 bps at 2Q23, 84 bps at 1Q23, 98 bps at 4Q22, and 89 bps at 3Q22
  • Allowance for credit losses were 225.4% of nonperforming loans at 3Q23 compared to 207.1 % at 2Q23, and 142.3% at 3Q22

Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, increased YoY but declined slightly QoQ to $23.15 and $22.48, respectively.

  • The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 3Q23 and has ample available liquidity to meet its obligations
  • The Company repurchased 59,352 shares in 3Q23 at an average price of $15.88, representing a 29.4% discount to tangible book value, with 846,779 shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.59% at 3Q23 compared to 7.71% at 2Q23 and 7.62% at 3Q22
Conference Call Information and Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s third quarter results and strategy.
  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657
  • Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=trpzpC32
  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658
  • Replay Access Code: 2779651
  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release Fourth Quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on January 25, 2024; followed by a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) on January 26, 2024.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the third quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: Susan K. Cullen, SEVP, CFO and Treasurer, 718-961-5400

Statistical Tables Follow -

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

    At or for the three months ended     At or for the nine months ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023   2023   2023   2022   2022     2023   2022
Performance Ratios (1)                                                        
Return on average assets     0.44 %     0.41 %     0.24 %     0.48 %     1.11 %       0.36 %     1.08 %
Return on average equity     5.57       5.12       3.02       6.06       13.91         4.56       13.24  
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)     5.20       4.84       4.61       4.44       4.10         4.88       3.91  
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities     3.52       3.15       2.80       2.11       1.25         3.16       0.79  
Cost of funds     3.13       2.80       2.47       1.84       1.08         2.80       0.68  
Net interest rate spread during period (2)     1.68       1.69       1.81       2.33       2.85         1.72       3.12  
Net interest margin (2)     2.22       2.18       2.27       2.70       3.07         2.22       3.26  
Noninterest expense to average assets     1.62       1.67       1.78       1.58       1.69         1.69       1.78  
Efficiency ratio (3)     72.33       74.02       76.48       59.55       55.68         74.30       55.57  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities     1.18 X     1.18 X     1.19 X     1.21 X     1.22 X       1.19 X     1.22 X
                                                         
Average Balances                                                        
Total loans, net   $ 6,813,019     $ 6,829,648     $ 6,871,192     $ 6,881,245     $ 6,861,463       $ 6,837,740     $ 6,694,528  
Total interest-earning assets     8,017,460       7,986,020       7,996,677       8,045,691       7,979,070         8,000,129       7,764,873  
Total assets     8,504,364       8,461,827       8,468,311       8,518,019       8,442,657         8,478,299       8,236,070  
Total deposits     6,819,397       6,899,617       6,810,485       6,678,383       6,276,613         6,843,200       6,375,372  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     6,771,860       6,756,859       6,703,558       6,662,209       6,553,087         6,744,342       6,371,542  
Stockholders' equity     675,513       673,943       683,071       676,165       674,282         677,481       671,588  
                                                         
Per Share Data                                                        
Book value per common share (4)   $ 23.15     $ 23.18     $ 22.84     $ 22.97     $ 22.47       $ 23.15     $ 22.47  
Tangible book value per common share (5)   $ 22.48     $ 22.51     $ 22.18     $ 22.31     $ 21.81       $ 22.48     $ 21.81  
                                                         
Stockholders' Equity                                                        
Stockholders' equity   $ 669,141     $ 671,303     $ 673,459     $ 677,157     $ 670,719       $ 669,141     $ 670,719  
Tangible stockholders' equity     649,854       651,898       653,932       657,504       650,936         649,854       650,936  
                                                         
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios                                                        
Tier 1 capital   $ 739,364     $ 735,810     $ 737,138     $ 746,880     $ 749,526       $ 739,364     $ 749,526  
Common equity Tier 1 capital     692,914       689,876       690,846       698,258       701,532         692,914       701,532  
Total risk-based capital     968,152       963,840       965,384       975,709       979,021         968,152       979,021  
Risk Weighted Assets     6,802,385       6,649,252       6,659,532       6,640,542       6,689,284         6,802,385       6,689,284  
                                                         
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)     8.54 %     8.56 %     8.58 %     8.61 %     8.74 %       8.54 %     8.74 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)     10.19       10.38       10.37       10.52       10.49         10.19       10.49  
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)     10.87       11.07       11.07       11.25       11.20         10.87       11.20  
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)     14.23       14.50       14.50       14.69       14.64         14.23       14.64  
                                                         
Capital Ratios                                                        
Average equity to average assets     7.94 %     7.96 %     8.07 %     7.94 %     7.99 %       7.99 %     8.15 %
Equity to total assets     7.80       7.92       7.94       8.04       7.84         7.80       7.84  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)     7.59       7.71       7.73       7.82       7.62         7.59       7.62  
                                                         
Asset Quality                                                        
Nonaccrual loans (7)   $ 17,405     $ 18,637     $ 21,176     $ 29,782     $ 27,003       $ 17,405     $ 27,003  
Nonperforming loans     17,405       18,637       21,176       32,382       29,003         17,405       29,003  
Nonperforming assets     38,386       39,618       42,157       53,363       49,984         38,386       49,984  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     (42 )     1,560       9,234       811       290         10,752       724  
                                                         
Asset Quality Ratios                                                        
Nonperforming loans to gross loans     0.25 %     0.27 %     0.31 %     0.47 %     0.42 %       0.25 %     0.42 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.45       0.47       0.50       0.63       0.58         0.45       0.58  
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans     0.57       0.57       0.56       0.58       0.59         0.57       0.59  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets     102.19       97.41       91.87       75.79       82.56         102.19       82.56  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans     225.38       207.08       182.89       124.89       142.29         225.38       142.29  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans           0.09       0.54       0.05       0.02         0.21       0.01  
                                                         
Full-service customer facilities     27       26       26       25       25         27       25  
                                                           

(See footnotes on next page)

_______________
(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(7) Excludes performing nonaccrual TDR loans in periods prior to 1Q23.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

  For the three months ended     For the nine months ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2023   2023   2023   2022   2022     2023   2022
Interest and Dividend Income                                                    
Interest and fees on loans $ 91,466     $ 85,377     $ 82,889     $ 81,033     $ 75,546       $ 259,732     $ 212,254  
Interest and dividends on securities:                                                    
Interest   10,383       9,172       7,240       6,511       5,676         26,795       14,350  
Dividends   33       30       29       24       17         92       36  
Other interest income   2,154       1,982       1,959       1,702       506         6,095       716  
Total interest and dividend income   104,036       96,561       92,117       89,270       81,745         292,714       227,356  
                                                     
Interest Expense                                                    
Deposits   50,066       46,249       39,056       27,226       11,965         135,371       20,059  
Other interest expense   9,543       6,934       7,799       7,843       8,574         24,276       17,882  
Total interest expense   59,609       53,183       46,855       35,069       20,539         159,647       37,941  
                                                     
Net Interest Income   44,427       43,378       45,262       54,201       61,206         133,067       189,415  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   596       1,416       7,508       (12 )     2,145         9,520       5,093  
Net Interest Income After Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses   43,831       41,962       37,754       54,213       59,061         123,547       184,322  
                                                     
Noninterest Income (Loss)                                                    
Banking services fee income   2,636       1,780       1,411       1,231       1,351         5,827       3,891  
Net loss on sale of securities                     (10,948 )                    
Net gain on sale of loans         54       54       46               108       73  
Net gain on disposition of assets                     104                      
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments   (1,246 )     294       2,619       (622 )     5,626         1,667       6,350  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends   624       534       697       658       538         1,855       1,342  
Life insurance proceeds   23       561             286               584       1,536  
Bank owned life insurance   1,157       1,134       1,109       1,126       1,132         3,400       3,361  
Other income   282       765       1,018       467       348         2,065       1,108  
Total noninterest income (loss)   3,476       5,122       6,908       (7,652 )     8,995         15,506       17,661  
                                                     
Noninterest Expense                                                    
Salaries and employee benefits   17,825       19,493       20,887       18,178       21,438         58,205       66,196  
Occupancy and equipment   3,371       3,534       3,793       3,701       3,541         10,698       10,905  
Professional services   3,042       2,657       2,483       2,130       2,570         8,182       7,077  
FDIC deposit insurance   912       943       977       485       738         2,832       1,773  
Data processing   1,422       1,473       1,435       1,421       1,367         4,330       4,174  
Depreciation and amortization   1,482       1,482       1,510       1,535       1,488         4,474       4,395  
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense   185       150       165       35       143         500       259  
Other operating expenses   6,176       5,547       6,453       6,257       4,349         18,176       15,171  
Total noninterest expense   34,415       35,279       37,703       33,742       35,634         107,397       109,950  
                                                     
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes   12,892       11,805       6,959       12,819       32,422         31,656       92,033  
                                                     
Provision for Income Taxes   3,493       3,177       1,801       2,570       8,980         8,471       25,337  
                                                     
Net Income $ 9,399     $ 8,628     $ 5,158     $ 10,249     $ 23,442       $ 23,185     $ 66,696  
                                                     
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.32     $ 0.29     $ 0.17     $ 0.34     $ 0.76       $ 0.77     $ 2.15  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.32     $ 0.29     $ 0.17     $ 0.34     $ 0.76       $ 0.77     $ 2.15  
Dividends per common share $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22       $ 0.66     $ 0.66  
                                                     
Basic average shares   29,703       30,090       30,265       30,420       30,695         30,017       30,960  
Diluted average shares   29,703       30,090       30,265       30,420       30,695         30,017       30,960  
                                                         

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)

    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2023   2022   2022
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 200,926     $ 160,053     $ 176,747     $ 151,754     $ 164,693  
Securities held-to-maturity:                              
Mortgage-backed securities     7,860       7,865       7,870       7,875       7,880  
Other securities, net     65,271       65,469       65,653       65,836       66,032  
Securities available for sale:                              
Mortgage-backed securities     337,879       365,911       380,110       384,283       468,366  
Other securities     505,784       503,645       431,818       351,074       351,495  
Loans     6,896,074       6,832,425       6,904,176       6,934,769       6,956,674  
Allowance for credit losses     (39,228 )     (38,593 )     (38,729 )     (40,442 )     (41,268 )
Net loans     6,856,846       6,793,832       6,865,447       6,894,327       6,915,406  
Interest and dividends receivable     55,660       52,911       46,836       45,048       42,571  
Bank premises and equipment, net     21,302       22,182       21,567       21,750       22,376  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock     43,821       36,168       38,779       45,842       62,489  
Bank owned life insurance     214,321       213,164       214,240       213,131       212,353  
Goodwill     17,636       17,636       17,636       17,636       17,636  
Core deposit intangibles     1,651       1,769       1,891       2,017       2,147  
Right of use asset     41,404       41,526       42,268       43,289       44,885  
Other assets     206,922       191,752       168,259       179,084       179,090  
Total assets   $ 8,577,283     $ 8,473,883     $ 8,479,121     $ 8,422,946     $ 8,557,419  
                               
LIABILITIES                              
Total deposits   $ 6,681,509     $ 6,723,690     $ 6,734,090     $ 6,485,342     $ 6,125,305  
Borrowed funds     1,001,010       857,400       887,509       1,052,973       1,572,830  
Operating lease liability     43,067       44,402       45,353       46,125       48,330  
Other liabilities     182,556       177,088       138,710       161,349       140,235  
Total liabilities     7,908,142       7,802,580       7,805,662       7,745,789       7,886,700  
                               
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                              
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)                              
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)     341       341       341       341       341  
Additional paid-in capital     264,486       263,744       262,876       264,332       263,755  
Treasury stock     (105,433 )     (104,574 )     (97,760 )     (98,535 )     (90,977 )
Retained earnings     550,678       547,811       545,786       547,507       543,894  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (40,931 )     (36,019 )     (37,784 )     (36,488 )     (46,294 )
Total stockholders' equity     669,141       671,303       673,459       677,157       670,719  
                               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 8,577,283     $ 8,473,883     $ 8,479,121     $ 8,422,946     $ 8,557,419  
                               
(In thousands)                              
Issued shares     34,088       34,088       34,088       34,088       34,088  
Outstanding shares     28,905       28,961       29,488       29,476       29,851  
Treasury shares     5,183       5,127       4,600       4,612       4,237  
                                         

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

    For the three months ended     For the nine months ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2023   2023   2023   2022   2022     2023   2022
Interest-earning Assets:                                                          
Mortgage loans, net   $ 5,314,215     $ 5,308,567     $ 5,333,274     $ 5,338,612     $ 5,340,694       $ 5,318,616     $ 5,224,289  
Other loans, net     1,498,804       1,521,081       1,537,918       1,542,633       1,520,769         1,519,124       1,470,239  
Total loans, net     6,813,019       6,829,648       6,871,192       6,881,245       6,861,463         6,837,740       6,694,528  
Taxable securities:                                                          
Mortgage-backed securities     436,181       448,620       457,911       549,204       568,854         447,491       581,439  
Other securities, net     528,091       471,600       411,723       371,897       362,629         470,898       308,008  
Total taxable securities     964,272       920,220       869,634       921,101       931,483         918,389       889,447  
Tax-exempt securities:                                                          
Other securities     66,438       66,632       66,828       67,022       67,211         66,631       64,081  
Total tax-exempt securities     66,438       66,632       66,828       67,022       67,211         66,631       64,081  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     173,731       169,520       189,023       176,323       118,913         177,369       116,817  
Total interest-earning assets     8,017,460       7,986,020       7,996,677       8,045,691       7,979,070         8,000,129       7,764,873  
Other assets     486,904       475,807       471,634       472,328       463,587         478,170       471,197  
Total assets   $ 8,504,364     $ 8,461,827     $ 8,468,311     $ 8,518,019     $ 8,442,657       $ 8,478,299     $ 8,236,070  
                                                           
Interest-bearing Liabilities:                                                          
Deposits:                                                          
Savings accounts   $ 115,437     $ 124,041     $ 134,945     $ 146,598     $ 154,545       $ 124,736     $ 155,966  
NOW accounts     1,907,781       2,026,950       1,970,555       1,972,134       1,808,608         1,968,199       1,977,621  
Money market accounts     1,584,308       1,754,574       2,058,523       2,146,649       2,136,829         1,797,398       2,206,973  
Certificate of deposit accounts     2,290,669       2,046,960       1,679,517       1,350,683       1,057,733         2,007,954       923,301  
Total due to depositors     5,898,195       5,952,525       5,843,540       5,616,064       5,157,715         5,898,287       5,263,861  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     69,525       97,410       70,483       82,483       68,602         79,136       79,192  
Total interest-bearing deposits     5,967,720       6,049,935       5,914,023       5,698,547       5,226,317         5,977,423       5,343,053  
Borrowings     804,140       706,924       789,535       963,662       1,326,770         766,919       1,028,489  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     6,771,860       6,756,859       6,703,558       6,662,209       6,553,087         6,744,342       6,371,542  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     851,677       849,682       896,462       979,836       1,050,296         865,777       1,032,319  
Other liabilities     205,314       181,343       185,220       199,809       164,992         190,699       160,621  
Total liabilities     7,828,851       7,787,884       7,785,240       7,841,854       7,768,375         7,800,818       7,564,482  
Equity     675,513       673,943       683,071       676,165       674,282         677,481       671,588  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 8,504,364     $ 8,461,827     $ 8,468,311     $ 8,518,019     $ 8,442,657       $ 8,478,299     $ 8,236,070  
                                                           
Net interest-earning assets   $ 1,245,600     $ 1,229,161     $ 1,293,119     $ 1,383,482     $ 1,425,983       $ 1,255,787     $ 1,393,331  
                                                           

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)

    For the three months ended     For the nine months ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2023   2022   2022     2023   2022
Interest Income:                                                      
Mortgage loans, net   $ 68,931     $ 63,688     $ 62,054     $ 60,946     $ 58,374       $ 194,673     $ 167,119  
Other loans, net     22,535       21,689       20,835       20,087       17,172         65,059       45,135  
Total loans, net     91,466       85,377       82,889       81,033       75,546         259,732       212,254  
Taxable securities:                                                      
Mortgage-backed securities     3,031       2,976       2,281       2,425       2,466         8,288       6,989  
Other securities     7,003       5,847       4,611       3,723       2,839         17,461       6,048  
Total taxable securities     10,034       8,823       6,892       6,148       5,305         25,749       13,037  
Tax-exempt securities:                                                      
Other securities     484       480       477       489       492         1,441       1,708  
Total tax-exempt securities     484       480       477       489       492         1,441       1,708  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     2,154       1,982       1,959       1,702       506         6,095       716  
Total interest-earning assets     104,138       96,662       92,217       89,372       81,849         293,017       227,715  
Interest Expense:                                                      
Deposits:                                                      
Savings accounts   $ 130     $ 140     $ 126     $ 59     $ 53       $ 396     $ 152  
NOW accounts     16,843       16,152       13,785       9,515       3,640         46,780       5,838  
Money market accounts     14,386       14,625       14,102       10,532       5,280         43,113       8,507  
Certificate of deposit accounts     18,639       15,281       11,007       7,037       2,948         44,927       5,510  
Total due to depositors     49,998       46,198       39,020       27,143       11,921         135,216       20,007  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     68       51       36       83       44         155       52  
Total interest-bearing deposits     50,066       46,249       39,056       27,226       11,965         135,371       20,059  
Borrowings     9,543       6,934       7,799       7,843       8,574         24,276       17,882  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     59,609       53,183       46,855       35,069       20,539         159,647       37,941  
Net interest income- tax equivalent   $ 44,529     $ 43,479     $ 45,362     $ 54,303     $ 61,310       $ 133,370     $ 189,774  
Included in net interest income above:                                                      
Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans   $ 857     $ 315     $ 680     $ 1,080     $ 1,368       $ 1,852     $ 5,365  
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in interest income     1,348       (205 )     100       936       28         1,243       (161 )
Purchase accounting adjustments     347       340       306       342       775         993       2,200  
Interest-earning Assets Yields:                                                      
Mortgage loans, net     5.19 %     4.80 %     4.65 %     4.57 %     4.37 %       4.88 %     4.27 %
Other loans, net     6.01       5.70       5.42       5.21       4.52         5.71       4.09  
Total loans, net     5.37       5.00       4.83       4.71       4.40         5.06       4.23  
Taxable securities:                                                      
Mortgage-backed securities     2.78       2.65       1.99       1.77       1.73         2.47       1.60  
Other securities     5.30       4.96       4.48       4.00       3.13         4.94       2.62  
Total taxable securities     4.16       3.84       3.17       2.67       2.28         3.74       1.95  
Tax-exempt securities: (1)                                                      
Other securities     2.91       2.88       2.86       2.92       2.93         2.88       3.55  
Total tax-exempt securities     2.91       2.88       2.86       2.92       2.93         2.88       3.55  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     4.96       4.68       4.15       3.86       1.70         4.58       0.82  
Total interest-earning assets (1)     5.20 %     4.84 %     4.61 %     4.44 %     4.10 %       4.88 %     3.91 %
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:                                                      
Deposits:                                                      
Savings accounts     0.45 %     0.45 %     0.37 %     0.16 %     0.14 %       0.42 %     0.13 %
NOW accounts     3.53       3.19       2.80       1.93       0.81         3.17       0.39  
Money market accounts     3.63       3.33       2.74       1.96       0.99         3.20       0.51  
Certificate of deposit accounts     3.25       2.99       2.62       2.08       1.11         2.98       0.80  
Total due to depositors     3.39       3.10       2.67       1.93       0.92         3.06       0.51  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     0.39       0.21       0.20       0.40       0.26         0.26       0.09  
Total interest-bearing deposits     3.36       3.06       2.64       1.91       0.92         3.02       0.50  
Borrowings     4.75       3.92       3.95       3.26       2.58         4.22       2.32  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.52 %     3.15 %     2.80 %     2.11 %     1.25 %       3.16 %     0.79 %
                                                       
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1)     1.68 %     1.69 %     1.81 %     2.33 %     2.85 %       1.72 %     3.12 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)     2.22 %     2.18 %     2.27 %     2.70 %     3.07 %       2.22 %     3.26 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.18 X     1.18 X     1.19 X     1.21 X     1.22 X       1.19 X     1.22 X

_______________
(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

                                            3Q23 vs.   3Q23 vs.
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   2Q23   3Q22
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2023   2022   2022   % Change   % Change
Noninterest bearing   $ 874,420     $ 827,820     $ 872,254     $ 921,238     $ 992,378     5.6 %   (11.9 )%
Interest bearing:                                                
Certificate of deposit accounts     2,321,369       2,232,696       1,880,260       1,526,338       1,036,107     4.0     124.0  
Savings accounts     112,730       118,886       128,245       143,641       150,552     (5.2 )   (25.1 )
Money market accounts     1,551,176       1,594,637       1,855,781       2,099,776       2,113,256     (2.7 )   (26.6 )
NOW accounts     1,749,802       1,891,834       1,918,977       1,746,190       1,762,468     (7.5 )   (0.7 )
Total interest-bearing deposits     5,735,077       5,838,053       5,783,263       5,515,945       5,062,383     (1.8 )   13.3  
Total due to depositors     6,609,497       6,665,873       6,655,517       6,437,183       6,054,761     (0.8 )   9.2  
Mortgagors' escrow deposits     72,012       57,817       78,573       48,159       70,544     24.6     2.1  
Total deposits   $ 6,681,509     $ 6,723,690     $ 6,734,090     $ 6,485,342     $ 6,125,305     (0.6 )%   9.1 %
                                                     

Loan Composition

                                  3Q23 vs.   3Q23 vs.
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   2Q23   3Q22
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2023   2022   2022   % Change   % Change
Multifamily residential   $ 2,614,219     $ 2,593,955     $ 2,601,174     $ 2,601,384     $ 2,608,192     0.8 %   0.2 %
Commercial real estate     1,953,243       1,917,749       1,904,293       1,913,040       1,914,326     1.9     2.0  
One-to-four family ― mixed-use property     537,744       542,368       549,207       554,314       560,885     (0.9 )   (4.1 )
One-to-four family ― residential     222,874       230,055       238,417       241,246       240,484     (3.1 )   (7.3 )
Construction     59,903       57,325       60,486       70,951       63,651     4.5     (5.9 )
Mortgage Loans     5,387,983       5,341,452       5,353,577       5,380,935       5,387,538     0.9      
                                       
Small Business Administration     21,896       22,404       22,860       23,275       27,712     (2.3 )   (21.0 )
Commercial business and other     1,487,775       1,466,358       1,518,756       1,521,548       1,532,497     1.5     (2.9 )
Nonmortgage loans     1,509,671       1,488,762       1,541,616       1,544,823       1,560,209     1.4     (3.2 )
                                       
Gross loans     6,897,654       6,830,214       6,895,193       6,925,758       6,947,747     1.0     (0.7 )
Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1)     (1,580 )     2,211       8,983       9,011       8,927     (171.5 )   (117.7 )
Allowance for credit losses     (39,228 )     (38,593 )     (38,729 )     (40,442 )     (41,268 )   1.6     (4.9 )
Net loans   $ 6,856,846     $ 6,793,832     $ 6,865,447     $ 6,894,327     $ 6,915,406     0.9 %   (0.8 )%

_______________
(1) Includes $4.4 million, $4.8 million, $5.1 million, $5.4 million, and $5.8 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

    For the three months ended     For the nine months ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2023   2023   2023   2022   2022     2023   2022
Multifamily residential   $ 75,655     $ 31,901     $ 42,164     $ 65,347     $ 173,980       $ 149,720     $ 409,062  
Commercial real estate     70,197       38,523       15,570       20,750       77,777         124,290       287,705  
One-to-four family – mixed-use property     6,028       5,812       4,938       4,489       12,383         16,778       33,109  
One-to-four family – residential     1,070       63       4,296       7,485       4,102         5,429       17,574  
Construction     6,971       8,811       10,592       7,301       7,170         26,374       24,291  
Mortgage Loans     159,921       85,110       77,560       105,372       275,412         322,591       771,741  
                                                           
Small Business Administration           820       318       665       46         1,138       2,796  
Commercial business and other     81,549       72,850       95,668       119,191       188,202         250,067       522,229  
Nonmortgage Loans     81,549       73,670       95,986       119,856       188,248         251,205       525,025  
                                                           
Total Closings   $ 241,470     $ 158,780     $ 173,546     $ 225,228     $ 463,660       $ 573,796     $ 1,296,766  
                                                           

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

    For the three months ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
Loan type   2023   2023   2023   2022   2022
Mortgage loans   7.22 %   6.62 %   6.30 %   5.59 %   4.37 %
Nonmortgage loans   8.00     7.76     7.58     6.57     4.93  
Total loans   7.48 %   7.14 %   7.01 %   6.10 %   4.60 %
                               

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)

Allowance for Credit Losses

    For the three months ended     For the nine months ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2023   2022   2022     2023   2022
Allowance for credit losses - loans                                            
Beginning balances   $ 38,593     $ 38,729     $ 40,442     $ 41,268     $ 39,424       $ 40,442     $ 37,135  
                                             
Net loan charge-off (recoveries):                                            
Multifamily residential                 (1 )     132               (1 )     (1 )
Commercial real estate           8                           8        
One-to-four family – residential     (6 )     4       (36 )     17       2         (38 )     (2 )
Small Business Administration     (48 )     (158 )     (6 )     (9 )     (12 )       (212 )     1,016  
Taxi medallion                                           (447 )
Commercial business and other     12       1,706       9,277       671       300         10,995       158  
Total     (42 )     1,560       9,234       811       290         10,752       724  
                                             
Provision (benefit) for loan losses     593       1,424       7,521       (15 )     2,134         9,538       4,857  
                                             
Ending balance   $ 39,228     $ 38,593     $ 38,729     $ 40,442     $ 41,268       $ 39,228     $ 41,268  
                                             
Gross charge-offs   $ 21     $ 1,731     $ 9,298     $ 1,938     $ 324       $ 11,050     $ 1,410  
Gross recoveries     63       171       64       1,127       34         298       686  
                                             
Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans     0.57 %     0.57 %     0.56 %     0.58 %     0.59 %       0.57 %     0.59 %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans           0.09       0.54       0.05       0.02         0.21       0.01  
                                                           

Nonperforming Assets

    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2023   2022   2022
Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing:                                        
Commercial real estate   $     $     $     $     $ 2,000  
Construction                       2,600        
Commercial business and other                              
Total                       2,600       2,000  
                                         
Nonaccrual Loans:                                        
Multifamily residential     3,206       3,206       3,628       3,206       3,414  
Commercial real estate                       237       1,851  
One-to-four family - mixed-use property(1)     1,075       790       790       790       790  
One-to-four family - residential     4,161       5,218       4,961       4,425       4,655  
Small Business Administration     1,255       1,119       937       937       937  
Commercial business and other(1)     7,708       8,304       10,860       20,187       15,356  
Total     17,405       18,637       21,176       29,782       27,003  
                                         