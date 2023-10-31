Sonoco Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended October 1, 2023.



Summary

Sonoco achieved fully diluted earnings per share of $1.32 and Adjusted earnings per share (diluted) of $1.46

Generated sequential growth in Sales, Net Income, and Adjusted EBITDA and improved Net Income Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to 7.6% and 16.4%, respectively.

Continued near record results in the flexible packaging and the rigid paper container businesses in the Consumer Packaging (“Consumer”) and Industrial Paper Packaging (“Industrial”) segments

Inflationary pricing pressures continue to impact year-over-year demand in the Consumer segment

Generated $617 million of operating cash flow in the first nine months of 2023 due to strong GAAP Net Income and disciplined working capital management

Raised full-year Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA guidance based on improved productivity and cost controls

Lowered full-year operating cash flow and free cash flow guidance based on lowered operating cash flow and lower capital expenses

Closed the previously announced acquisitions of the remaining equity interest in RTS Packaging LLC (“RTS Packaging”) and a paper mill in Chattanooga, Tennessee and integration is well underway

Third Quarter 2023Consolidated Financial Results (Dollars in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended GAAP Results October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Change Net sales $ 1,710 $ 1,890 (10 )% Operating profit $ 163 $ 182 (10 )% Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 131 $ 122 7 % EPS (diluted) $ 1.32 $ 1.24 6 % Three Months Ended Non-GAAP Results(1) October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Change Adjusted operating profit $ 213 $ 225 (6 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 280 $ 288 (3 )% Adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco (“Adjusted Earnings”) $ 145 $ 158 (8 )% Adjusted EPS (diluted) $ 1.46 $ 1.60 (9 )%

(1) See the Company’s definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, explanations as to why they are used, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures later in this release.

Net sales decreased to $1.7 billion driven by lower volumes and average selling prices.

GAAP operating profit decreased to $163 million due to lower overall volume and mix and price/cost, partially offset by higher productivity.

Achieved net income margin of 7.6% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.4%.

Effective tax rates on GAAP and Adjusted Earnings were 23.6% and 22.7%, respectively, compared with 23.7% and 23.1%, respectively, from the third quarter of the prior year.

GAAP net income increased to $131 million for GAAP EPS (diluted) of $1.32.

Adjusted Earnings decreased to $145 million for Adjusted EPS (diluted) of $1.46.

Adjusted operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA declined to $213 million and $280 million, respectively, due to lower overall volume and mix and price/cost, partially offset by higher productivity.



“Our third-quarter results benefited from seasonally higher demand as well as better than expected productivity and cost management from our global team,” said Sonoco’s President and CEO, Howard Coker. “Consumer volumes were lower year over year, but were sequentially higher across the segment with the exception of metal aerosol cans, which were below our forecasts on persistent end market demand softness. In the Industrial segment, volumes were generally as expected. We closed the RTS Packaging and Chattanooga mill acquisitions, and integration has progressed to plan. Despite the continued weak macroeconomic backdrop, we achieved strong profit margin and operating cash flow in the quarter.”

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Results

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Sonoco reports its financial results in two reportable segments: Consumer and Industrial, with all remaining businesses reported as All Other.

Three Months Ended Consumer Packaging October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Change Net sales $ 938 $ 1,031 (9 )% Segment operating profit $ 112 $ 128 (12 )% Segment operating profit margin 12 % 12 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 144 $ 157 (9 )% Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin1 15 % 15 %

Consumer net sales were $938 million as volumes were primarily impacted by inflationary pricing pressures within retail along with unfavorable pricing.

Consumer results benefited from strong productivity and performance in the flexible packaging, rigid paper and metal packaging businesses, but this was more than offset by lower volumes and broadly negative price/cost.

Three Months Ended Industrial Paper Packaging October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Change Net sales $ 580 $ 661 (12 )% Segment operating profit $ 75 $ 82 (8 )% Segment operating profit margin 13 % 12 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 105 $ 109 (4 )% Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin1 18 % 16 %

Industrial net sales decreased 12% to $580 million due to volume and mix weakness in global demand for paper and converted paper products as well as the absence of sales related to businesses divested earlier in the year, which was partially offset by the benefit related to the acquisition of RTS Packaging and the Chattanooga paper mill during the quarter.

Strong execution in commercial and operational excellence resulted in operating profit margin of 13% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18%.

Three Months Ended All Other October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Change Net sales $ 192 $ 198 (3 )% Operating profit $ 26 $ 15 66 % Operating profit margin 14 % 8 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 32 $ 22 47 % Adjusted EBITDA margin1 17 % 11 %

Net sales declined 3% as strategic pricing actions were more than offset by volume and mix declines.

Operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA improved by 66% and 47%, respectively, primarily due to positive strategic pricing and strong productivity more than offsetting lower volumes.

1Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See the Company’s reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures later in this release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $258 million as of October 1, 2023, compared to $227 million as of December 31, 2022.

Total debt was $3,255 million as of October 1, 2023, an increase of $33 million from December 31, 2022.

On October 1, 2023, the Company had available liquidity of $1,158 million, including the undrawn availability under its revolving credit facilities.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2023 was $617 million, compared to $322 million in the same period of 2022.

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of fixed assets, for the first nine months of 2023 were $182 million, compared to $231 million in the same period last year. Capital expenditures were $255 million and net proceeds from the sale of our timberland properties were $73 million for the first nine months of 2023.

Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2023 was $435 million. See the Company’s definition of free cash flow, the explanation as to why it is used, and the reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities later in this release.

Dividends paid during the nine months ended October 1, 2023 increased to $147 million compared to $139 million for the same period of the prior year.



Guidance(1)

Fourth Quarter 2023

Adjusted EPS(2): $1.01 to $1.16



Full Year 2023

Adjusted EPS (2) : $5.25 to $5.40

: $5.25 to $5.40 Cash flow from operating activities: $850 million to $900 million

Free cash flow (3) : $600 million to $690 million

: $600 million to $690 million Adjusted EBITDA: $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion

Sonoco’s President and CEO, Howard Coker, “For the fourth quarter, we expect seasonally lower demand volumes and unfavorable index-based pricing impacts. We are raising full year Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Earnings guidance based on year-to-date results and our fourth quarter guidance. Additionally, we are expecting full year operating cash flow to be $850 - $900 million and free cash flow to be $600 - $690 million based on lower operating cash flow and lower capital expenses. We remain focused on supporting our customers, managing expenses, and continuous improvement programs as we exit the year.”

(1) Although the Company believes the assumptions reflected in the range of guidance are reasonable, given the uncertainty regarding the future performance of the overall economy, the effects of inflation, the continued challenges in global supply chains, potential changes in raw material prices, other costs, and the Company’s effective tax rate, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described below, actual results could vary substantially. Further information can be found in the section entitled “Forward-looking Statements” in this release.

(2) Fourth quarter and full-year 2023 GAAP guidance are not provided in this release due to the likely occurrence of one or more of the following, the timing and magnitude of which we are unable to reliably forecast without unreasonable efforts: restructuring costs and restructuring-related impairment charges, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, gains or losses on the sale of businesses or other, and the income tax effects of these items and/or other income tax-related events. These items could have a significant impact on the Company’s future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EPS guidance has been omitted in reliance on the exception provided by Item 10 of Regulation S-K.

(3) See reconciliation of projected cash flow from operating activities to projected free cash flow later in this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Net sales $ 1,710,419 $ 1,890,216 $ 5,145,492 $ 5,574,530 Cost of sales 1,346,163 1,523,070 4,049,490 4,448,818 Gross profit 364,256 367,146 1,096,002 1,125,712 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 182,672 164,552 541,421 533,875 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 18,110 20,652 52,981 43,357 (Loss)/Gain on divestiture of business and other assets (537 ) — 78,844 — Operating profit 162,937 181,942 580,444 548,480 Other income, net 36,943 — 36,943 — Non-operating pension costs 3,424 1,249 10,424 4,251 Net interest expense 29,674 25,566 94,684 67,792 Income before income taxes 166,782 155,127 512,279 476,437 Provision for income taxes 39,351 36,824 127,003 116,712 Income before equity in earnings of affiliates 127,431 118,303 385,276 359,725 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 3,627 4,199 8,795 10,151 Net income 131,058 122,502 394,071 369,876 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (309 ) (273 ) (354 ) (642 ) Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 130,749 $ 122,229 $ 393,717 $ 369,234 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 98,912 98,762 98,800 98,669 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.32 $ 1.24 $ 3.98 $ 3.74 Dividends per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.49 $ 1.51 $ 1.43





FINANCIAL SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Net sales: Consumer Packaging $ 938,407 $ 1,030,549 $ 2,771,290 $ 2,888,630 Industrial Paper Packaging 580,035 661,452 1,781,033 2,087,981 All Other 191,977 198,215 593,169 597,919 Net sales $ 1,710,419 $ 1,890,216 $ 5,145,492 $ 5,574,530 Operating profit: Consumer Packaging $ 112,038 $ 127,859 $ 299,083 $ 440,889 Industrial Paper Packaging 75,006 81,859 256,413 248,721 All Other 25,502 15,373 81,409 46,426 Corporate Restructuring/Asset impairment charges (18,110 ) (20,652 ) (52,981 ) (43,357 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles (21,379 ) (20,690 ) (63,082 ) (60,361 ) Other operating income/(charges), net (10,120 ) (1,807 ) 59,602 (83,838 ) Operating profit $ 162,937 $ 181,942 $ 580,444 $ 548,480





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Net income $ 394,071 $ 369,876 Net (gains)/losses on asset impairments, disposition of assets and divestiture of business and other assets (87,770 ) 13,679 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 249,387 231,095 Pension and postretirement plan (contributions), net of non-cash expense 2,368 (26,597 ) Changes in working capital 67,335 (317,010 ) Changes in tax accounts (4,902 ) 42,748 Other operating activity (3,612 ) 8,264 Net cash provided by operating activities 616,877 322,055 Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (182,137 ) (230,732 ) Proceeds from the sale of business, net 31,147 — Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired (313,362 ) (1,337,704 ) Net debt (repayments)/ borrowings 27,088 1,445,194 Cash dividends (147,477 ) (139,289 ) Payments for share repurchases (10,605 ) (4,056 ) Other, including effects of exchange rates on cash 8,971 (29,734 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest — (14,474 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 30,502 11,260 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,438 170,978 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 257,940 $ 182,238





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) October 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 257,940 $ 227,438 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances 964,054 862,712 Other receivables 100,772 99,492 Inventories 826,032 1,095,558 Prepaid expenses 91,090 76,054 2,239,888 2,361,254 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,826,230 1,710,399 Right of use asset-operating leases 311,642 296,781 Goodwill 1,762,411 1,675,311 Other intangible assets, net 873,518 741,598 Other assets 256,310 267,597 $ 7,269,999 $ 7,052,940 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Payable to suppliers and other payables $ 1,116,485 $ 1,224,556 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt 42,279 502,440 Accrued taxes 26,435 16,905 1,185,199 1,743,901 Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,212,454 2,719,783 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 262,667 250,994 Pension and other postretirement benefits 131,668 120,084 Deferred income taxes and other 138,856 145,381 Total equity 2,339,155 2,072,797 $ 7,269,999 $ 7,052,940

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are referred to as “as reported” or “GAAP” results. The Company uses certain financial performance measures, both internally and externally, that are not in conformity with GAAP (“non-GAAP financial measures”) to assess and communicate the financial performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company’s GAAP operating results adjusted to remove amounts (including the associated tax effects) relating to:

restructuring/asset impairment charges 1 ;

; acquisition, integration, and divestiture-related costs;

gains or losses from the divestiture of businesses and other assets;

losses from the early extinguishment of debt;

non-operating pension costs;

amortization expense on acquisition intangibles;

changes in last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) inventory reserves;

certain income tax events and adjustments;

derivative gains/losses;

other non-operating income and losses; and

certain other items, if any.



1 Restructuring/asset impairment charges are a recurring item as Sonoco’s restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. Although recurring, these charges are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity, the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets, and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur.

The Company’s management believes the exclusion of these items improves the period-to-period comparability and analysis of the underlying financial performance of the business. Non-GAAP figures previously identified by the term “Base” are now identified using the term “Adjusted,” for example “Adjusted Operating Profit,” “Adjusted Net Income,” and “Adjusted EPS.”

In addition to the “Adjusted” results described above, the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding the following: interest expense; interest income; provision for income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; non-operating pension costs; net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; restructuring/asset impairment charges; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the divestiture of businesses and other assets; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; derivative gains/losses; and other non-GAAP adjustments, if any, that may arise from time to time. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with, nor are they an alternative for, measures conforming to generally accepted accounting principles, and they may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with information to evaluate Sonoco’s operating results in a manner similar to how management evaluates business performance. The Company consistently applies its non-GAAP financial measures presented herein and uses them for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate its ongoing operations, and to evaluate the ultimate performance of management and each business unit against plans/forecasts. In addition, these same non-GAAP financial measures are used in determining incentive compensation for the entire management team and in providing earnings guidance to the investing community.

Material limitations associated with the use of such measures include that they do not reflect all period costs included in operating expenses and may not be comparable with similarly named financial measures of other companies. Furthermore, the calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that the investor may find material and view differently.

To compensate for any limitations in such non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is useful in evaluating the Company’s results to review both GAAP information, which includes all of the items impacting financial results, and the related non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain elements, as described above. Further, Sonoco management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider any non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever reviewing a non-GAAP financial measure, investors are encouraged to review the related reconciliation to understand how it differs from the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Whenever Sonoco uses a non-GAAP financial measure it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review and consider these reconciliations. See “Guidance” above for more information regarding the Company’s guidance.

Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Sonoco and Adjusted Diluted EPS

The following tables reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented:

For the three-month period ended October 1, 2023 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit

Income Before Income Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes

Net Income Attributable to Sonoco

Diluted EPS As Reported $ 162,937 $ 166,782 $ 39,351 $ 130,749 $ 1.32 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 12,472 12,472 1,979 10,493 0.10 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (3,186 ) (3,186 ) (816 ) (2,370 ) (0.02 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles 21,379 21,379 5,197 16,182 0.16 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 18,110 18,110 4,385 13,974 0.14 Loss on divestiture of business and other assets 537 537 125 412 — Other income, net — (36,943 ) (8,929 ) (28,014 ) (0.28 ) Non-operating pension costs — 3,424 852 2,572 0.03 Net gain from derivatives (3,310 ) (3,310 ) (830 ) (2,480 ) (0.03 ) Other adjustments 3,607 3,607 252 3,355 0.04 Total adjustments $ 49,609 $ 16,090 $ 2,215 $ 14,124 $ 0.14 Adjusted $ 212,546 $ 182,872 $ 41,566 $ 144,873 $ 1.46 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.







For the three-month period ended October 2, 2022 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit

Income Before Income Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes

Net Income Attributable to Sonoco

Diluted EPS As Reported $ 181,942 $ 155,127 $ 36,824 $ 122,229 $ 1.24 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 2,022 2,022 765 1,257 0.01 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (302 ) (302 ) — (302 ) — Amortization of acquisition intangibles 20,690 20,690 4,938 15,752 0.16 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 20,652 20,652 4,862 15,976 0.16 Non-operating pension costs — 1,249 340 909 0.01 Net loss from derivatives 1,478 1,478 378 1,100 0.01 Other adjustments (1,391 ) (1,391 ) (2,015 ) 624 0.01 Total adjustments $ 43,149 $ 44,398 $ 9,268 $ 35,316 $ 0.36 Adjusted $ 225,091 $ 199,525 $ 46,092 $ 157,545 $ 1.60 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.







For the nine-month period ended October 1, 2023 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit

Income Before Income Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes

Net Income Attributable to Sonoco

Diluted EPS As Reported $ 580,444 $ 512,279 $ 127,003 $ 393,717 $ 3.98 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 22,192 22,192 4,249 17,943 0.18 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (10,186 ) (10,186 ) (2,564 ) (7,622 ) (0.08 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles 63,082 63,082 15,312 47,770 0.48 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 52,981 52,981 12,344 40,658 0.41 Gain on divestiture of business and other assets (78,844 ) (78,844 ) (18,823 ) (60,021 ) (0.61 ) Other income, net — (36,943 ) (8,929 ) (28,014 ) (0.28 ) Non-operating pension costs — 10,424 2,589 7,835 0.08 Net gain from derivatives (1,513 ) (1,513 ) (381 ) (1,132 ) (0.01 ) Other adjustments 8,750 8,750 1,423 7,327 0.09 Total adjustments $ 56,462 $ 29,943 $ 5,220 $ 24,744 $ 0.26 Adjusted $ 636,906 $ 542,222 $ 132,223 $ 418,461 $ 4.24 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.







For the nine-month period ended October 2, 2022 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit

Income Before Income Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes

Net Income Attributable to Sonoco

Diluted EPS As Reported $ 548,480 $ 476,437 $ 116,712 $ 369,234 $ 3.74 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 62,655 62,655 15,529 47,126 0.48 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves 25,088 25,088 6,396 18,692 0.19 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 60,361 60,361 14,666 45,695 0.46 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 43,357 43,357 7,339 36,304 0.37 Non-operating pension costs — 4,251 1,184 3,067 0.03 Net gain from derivatives (2,316 ) (2,316 ) (578 ) (1,738 ) (0.02 ) Other adjustments (1,589 ) (1,725 ) 2,605 (4,330 ) (0.04 ) Total adjustments $ 187,556 $ 191,671 $ 47,141 $ 144,816 $ 1.47 Adjusted $ 736,036 $ 668,108 $ 163,853 $ 514,050 $ 5.21 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.







Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended Dollars in thousands October 1, 2023

October 2, 2022 Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 130,749 $ 122,229 Adjustments: Interest expense 32,847 26,714 Interest income (3,173 ) (1,148 ) Provision for income taxes 39,351 36,824 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 85,570 79,151 Non-operating pension costs 3,424 1,249 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 309 273 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 18,110 20,652 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (3,186 ) (302 ) Loss on divestiture of business and other assets 537 — Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 12,472 2,022 Other income, net (36,943 ) — Net (gain)/loss from derivatives (3,310 ) 1,478 Other non-GAAP adjustments 3,607 (1,391 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 280,364 $ 287,751 Net Sales $ 1,710,419 $ 1,890,216 Net Income Margin 7.6 % 6.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.4 % 15.2 %

Segment results viewed by the Company’s management to evaluate segment performance do not include restructuring/asset impairment charges, amortization of acquisition intangibles, acquisition, integration, and divestiture-related costs, changes in LIFO inventory reserves, gains/losses from the sale of businesses and other assets, or certain other items, if any, the exclusion of which the Company believes improves the comparability and analysis of the ongoing operating performance of the business. Accordingly, the term “segment operating profit” is defined as the segment’s portion of “operating profit” excluding those items. All other general corporate expenses have been allocated as operating costs to each of the Company’s reportable segments and All Other.

The Company does not calculate net income by segment; therefore, Segment Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the closest GAAP measure of segment profitability, Segment Operating Profit, which is the measure of segment profit or loss in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 280 - Segment Reporting, as prescribed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended October 1, 2023 Dollars in thousands Consumer Packaging segment

Industrial Paper Packaging segment

All Other

Corporate

Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 112,038 $ 75,006 $ 25,502 $ (49,609 ) $ 162,937 Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion and amortization1 31,401 26,558 6,232 21,379 85,570 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 284 3,343 — — 3,627 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 — — — 18,110 18,110 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — (3,186 ) (3,186 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 — — — 12,472 12,472 Loss from divestiture of business and other assets — — — 537 537 Net gains from derivatives5 — — — (3,310 ) (3,310 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — 3,607 3,607 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 143,723 $ 104,907 $ 31,734 $ — $ 280,364 Net Sales $ 938,407 $ 580,035 $ 191,977 Segment Operating Profit Margin 11.9 % 12.9 % 13.3 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.3 % 18.1 % 16.5 %

1 Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $14,197, the Industrial segment of $3,414, and All Other of $3,768.

2 Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $8,288, the Industrial segment of $6,430, and All Other of $1,766.

3 Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(3,325) and the Industrial segment of $139.

4 Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $410 and the Industrial segment of $5,046.

5 Included in Corporate are net gains on derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(468), the Industrial segment of $(2,178), and All Other of $(664).

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended October 2, 2022 Dollars in thousands Consumer Packaging segment

Industrial Paper Packaging segment

All Other

Corporate

Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 127,859 $ 81,859 $ 15,373 $ (43,149 ) $ 181,942 Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization1 29,102 23,164 6,195 20,690 79,151 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 359 3,840 — — 4,199 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 — — — 20,652 20,652 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — (302 ) (302 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 — — — 2,022 2,022 Net losses from derivatives5 — — — 1,478 1,478 Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — (1,391 ) (1,391 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 157,320 $ 108,863 $ 21,568 $ — $ 287,751 Net Sales $ 1,030,549 $ 661,452 $ 198,215 Segment Operating Profit Margin 12.4 % 12.4 % 7.8 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.3 % 16.5 % 10.9 %

1 Included in Corporate is amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $14,326, the Industrial segment of $1,973, and All Other of $4,392.

2 Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $4,350, the Industrial segment of $7,674, and All Other of $18.

3 Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(1,653) and the Industrial segment of $1,351.

4 Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $855 and the Industrial segment of $800.

5 Included in Corporate are net losses on derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $203, the Industrial segment of $986, and All Other of $289.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands October 1, 2023

October 2, 2022 Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 393,717 $ 369,233 Adjustments: Interest expense 101,363 71,242 Interest income (6,679 ) (3,450 ) Provision for income taxes 127,003 116,712 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 249,387 231,095 Non-operating pension costs 10,424 4,251 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 354 642 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 52,981 43,357 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (10,186 ) 25,088 Gain from divestiture of business and other assets (78,844 ) — Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 22,192 62,655 Other income, net (36,943 ) — Net gain from derivatives (1,514 ) (2,316 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments 8,750 (1,589 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 832,005 $ 916,920 Net Sales $ 5,145,492 $ 5,574,530 Net Income Margin 7.7 % 6.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.2 % 16.4 %

The following tables reconcile Segment and Total Operating Profit, the closest GAAP measure of profitability, to Segment Adjusted EBITDA.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Nine Months Ended October 1, 2023 Dollars in thousands Consumer Packaging segment

Industrial Paper Packaging segment

All Other

Corporate

Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 299,083 $ 256,413 $ 81,409 $ (56,461 ) $ 580,444 Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion and amortization1 91,395 76,444 18,466 63,082 249,387 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 493 8,302 — — 8,795 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 — — — 52,981 52,981 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — (10,186 ) (10,186 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 — — — 22,192 22,192 Gains from divestiture of business and other assets5 — — — (78,844 ) (78,844 ) Net gains from derivatives6 — — — (1,514 ) (1,514 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — 8,750 8,750 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 390,971 $ 341,159 $ 99,875 $ — $ 832,005 Net Sales $ 2,771,290 $ 1,781,033 $ 593,169 Segment Operating Profit Margin 10.8 % 14.4 % 13.7 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.1 % 19.2 % 16.8 %

1 Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $42,829, the Industrial segment of $8,913, and All Other of $11,340.

2 Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $11,792, the Industrial segment of $32,961, and All Other of $5,875.

3 Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(9,428) and the Industrial segment of $(758).

4 Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $1,302 and the Industrial segment of $5,394.

5 Included in Corporate are gains from the divestiture of business and other assets associated with the sale of the Company’s timberland properties in the amount of $(60,945), the sale of its S3 business of in the amount of $(11,065), and the sale of its U.S. BulkSak businesses of $(6,834).

6 Included in Corporate are gains on derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(194), the Industrial segment of $(1,045), and All Other of $(275).

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Nine Months Ended October 2, 2022 Dollars in thousands Consumer Packaging segment

Industrial Paper Packaging segment

All Other

Corporate

Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 440,889 $ 248,721 $ 46,426 $ (187,556 ) $ 548,480 Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization1 83,161 68,941 18,631 60,361 231,094 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 368 9,783 — — 10,151 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 — — — 43,357 43,357 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — 25,088 25,088 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 — — — 62,655 62,655 Net gains from derivatives5 — — — (2,316 ) (2,316 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — (1,589 ) (1,589 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 524,418 $ 327,445 $ 65,057 $ — $ 916,920 Net Sales $ 2,888,630 $ 2,087,981 $ 597,919 Segment Operating Profit Margin 15.3 % 11.9 % 7.8 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.2 % 15.7 % 10.9 %

1 Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $40,938, the Industrial segment of $6,098, and All Other of $13,325.

2 Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $9,459, the Industrial segment of $19,194, and All Other of $(399).

3 Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $22,589 and the Industrial segment of $2,499.

4 Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $38,039 and the Industrial segment of $1,866.

5 Included in Corporate are net gains on derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(347), the Industrial segment of $(1,477), and All Other of $(492).

Free Cash Flow

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure of “free cash flow,” which it defines as cash flow from operations minus net capital expenditures. Net capital expenditures are defined as capital expenditures minus proceeds from the disposition of capital assets. Free cash flow may not represent the amount of cash flow available for general discretionary use because it excludes non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt repayments and required settlements of recorded and/or contingent liabilities not reflected in cash flow from operations.