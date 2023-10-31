Submit Release
Kadant Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Raises Revenue and Earnings Guidance

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights  

  • Revenue increased 9% to $244 million
  • Operating cash flow increased 89% to $47 million
  • Free cash flow increased 106% to $38 million
  • Net income increased 12% to $31 million
  • GAAP EPS increased 12% to $2.63
  • Adjusted EPS increased 13% to a record $2.69
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to a record $53 million and represented a record 21.6% of revenue
  • Bookings decreased 1% to $210 million
  • Backlog was $324 million

Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. All references to EPS are to our EPS as calculated on a diluted basis. Free cash flow, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary
“We delivered another exceptional quarter with record adjusted EBITDA, record adjusted EBITDA margin, and record adjusted EPS,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “Our performance was driven by a combination of excellent execution across our operating segments and strong aftermarket parts revenue.

“While we have seen a general slowdown in manufacturing activity in most regions of the world, all of our operating segments achieved solid revenue performance and margin expansion. Growth in our Material Handling segment was particularly notable as we benefited from strong demand for both aftermarket parts and capital equipment leading to excellent financial results in the third quarter.”

Third Quarter 2023 Compared to 2022
Revenue increased nine percent to $244.2 million compared to $224.5 million in 2022. Organic revenue increased seven percent, which excludes a two percent increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross profit margin increased to 43.3 percent compared to 42.5 percent in 2022.

GAAP EPS increased 12 percent to $2.63 compared to $2.35 in 2022. Adjusted EPS increased 13 percent to a record $2.69 compared to $2.38 in 2022. Net income was $30.9 million, increasing 12 percent compared to $27.5 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA increased 10 percent to a record $52.7 million and represented a record 21.6 percent of revenue compared to $47.8 million and 21.3 percent in the prior year. Operating cash flow increased 89 percent to $47.0 million compared to $24.9 million in 2022. Free cash flow increased 106 percent to $38.1 million compared to $18.5 million in 2022.

Bookings decreased one percent to $209.6 million compared to $210.9 million in 2022. Organic bookings decreased two percent, which excludes a one percent increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Summary and Outlook
“While industrial demand continues to moderate in response to a variety of macroeconomic challenges, we remain well positioned to finish the year strong and deliver record financial performance again in 2023,” continued Mr. Powell. “We are raising our revenue and earnings guidance for the full year and now expect revenue of $941 to $949 million in 2023, revised from our previous guidance of $925 to $940 million, GAAP EPS of $9.59 to $9.69, revised from our previous guidance of $9.11 to $9.31, and adjusted EPS of $9.65 to $9.75, revised from our previous guidance of $9.15 to $9.35. The 2023 adjusted EPS guidance excludes $0.03 of relocation costs and $0.03 of restructuring and impairment costs. For the fourth quarter of 2023, we expect GAAP EPS of $2.02 to $2.12 on revenue of $222 to $230 million.”

Conference Call
Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its third quarter financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen to the call live and view the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through December 1, 2023.

Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the third quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue included a favorable foreign currency translation effect of $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 and an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $5.8 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude relocation costs, restructuring and impairment costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, and other income or expense, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Third Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.4 million in 2022.
  • Pre-tax indemnification asset provision of $0.1 million in 2023.
  • Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.5 million in 2023.
  • Pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.4 million in 2023 and in $0.1 million in 2022.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax acquisition costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.
  • After-tax relocation costs of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023.
  • After-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023 and $0.1 million in 2022.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

  • Capital expenditures of $8.8 million in 2023 and $6.4 million in 2022.

First Nine Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $20.2 million in 2022.
  • Pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.1 million in 2023 and $0.6 million in 2022.
  • Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.6 million in 2023.
  • Pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.4 million in 2023 and $0.3 million in 2022.
  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.5 million and pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.5 million in 2022.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $15.1 million ($20.2 million net of tax of $5.1 million) in 2022.
  • After-tax relocation costs of $0.5 million ($0.6 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023.
  • After-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023 and $0.2 million ($0.3 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.
  • After-tax acquisition costs of $0.3 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.2 million) and after-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

  • Capital expenditures of $22.1 million in 2023 and $16.2 million in 2022.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)                
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)    
                     
        Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
        September 30,   October 1,   September 30,   October 1,
Consolidated Statement of Income  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Revenue   $ 244,182     $ 224,510     $ 718,993     $ 672,639  
Costs and Operating Expenses:                
  Cost of revenue   138,456       129,154       404,671       383,034  
  Selling, general, and administrative expenses   57,889       53,153       176,441       167,640  
  Research and development expenses   3,324       3,245       10,102       9,574  
  Gain on sale and other costs, net (b)   969       72       1,043       (19,936 )
        200,638       185,624       592,257       540,312  
Operating Income     43,544       38,886       126,736       132,327  
Interest Income     438       271       1,053       650  
Interest Expense     (2,107 )     (1,721 )     (6,722 )     (4,321 )
Other Expense, Net     (20 )     (19 )     (62 )     (60 )
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes     41,855       37,417       121,005       128,596  
Provision for Income Taxes     10,816       9,746       31,761       33,075  
Net Income     31,039       27,671       89,244       95,521  
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest     (175 )     (184 )     (571 )     (672 )
Net Income Attributable to Kadant   $ 30,864     $ 27,487     $ 88,673     $ 94,849  
                     
Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:                
    Basic   $ 2.64     $ 2.36     $ 7.58     $ 8.14  
    Diluted   $ 2.63     $ 2.35     $ 7.57     $ 8.12  
                     
Weighted Average Shares:                
    Basic     11,706       11,662       11,697       11,651  
    Diluted     11,740       11,700       11,719       11,681  
                     


        Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
        September 30,   September 30,   October 1,   October 1,
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)     2023   2023   2022     2022  
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported   $ 30,864   $ 2.63   $ 27,487     $ 2.35  
Adjustments, Net of Tax:                
  Acquisition Costs               276       0.02  
  Relocation Costs       401     0.03            
  Restructuring and Impairment Costs     295     0.03     72       0.01  
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)   $ 31,560   $ 2.69   $ 27,835     $ 2.38  
                     
        Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
        September 30,   September 30,   October 1,   October 1,
          2023   2023   2022     2022  
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported   $ 88,673   $ 7.57   $ 94,849     $ 8.12  
Adjustments, Net of Tax:                
  Gain on Sale (b)               (15,143 )     (1.30 )
  Acquisition-Related Costs             722       0.06  
  Relocation Costs     457     0.04            
  Restructuring and Impairment Costs     295     0.03     207       0.02  
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)   $ 89,425   $ 7.63   $ 80,635     $ 6.90  
                     


        Three Months Ended       Increase
        September 30,   October 1,           Excluding FX
Revenue by Segment   2023     2022     Increase   (a,e)
Flow Control   $ 90,798     $ 86,880     $ 3,918     $ 1,175  
Industrial Processing     94,220       86,085       8,135       8,145  
Material Handling     59,164       51,545       7,619       6,402  
        $ 244,182     $ 224,510     $ 19,672     $ 15,722  
                     
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue     61 %     63 %        
                     
        Nine Months Ended           Increase
        September 30,   October 1,           Excluding FX
          2023     2022   Increase   (a,e)
Flow Control   $ 276,048     $ 257,926     $ 18,122     $ 18,181  
Industrial Processing     267,729       263,572       4,157       10,313  
Material Handling     175,216       151,141       24,075       23,634  
        $ 718,993     $ 672,639     $ 46,354     $ 52,128  
                     
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue     63 %     64 %        
                     
        Three Months Ended           Increase
(Decrease)
        September 30,   October 1,   Increase   Excluding FX
Bookings by Segment   2023     2022   (Decrease)   (e)
Flow Control   $ 83,005     $ 84,902     $ (1,897 )   $ (4,007 )
Industrial Processing     70,441       77,878       (7,437 )     (7,210 )
Material Handling     56,158       48,093       8,065       6,848  
        $ 209,604     $ 210,873     $ (1,269 )   $ (4,369 )
                     
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings     67 %     68 %        
                     
        Nine Months Ended       Increase
(Decrease)
        September 30,   October 1,   Increase   Excluding FX
          2023     2022   (Decrease) (e)
Flow Control   $ 275,862     $ 282,360     $ (6,498 )   $ (5,470 )
Industrial Processing     246,006       294,105       (48,099 )     (41,145 )
Material Handling     177,482       166,408       11,074       10,850  
        $ 699,350     $ 742,873     $ (43,523 )   $ (35,765 )
                     
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings     65 %     62 %        
                     


        Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,   October 1,   September 30,   October 1,
Business Segment Information   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Gross Profit Margin:                
    Flow Control     52.2 %     51.6 %     52.3 %     52.3 %
    Industrial Processing     39.5 %     39.3 %     39.8 %     38.8 %
    Material Handling     35.7 %     32.3 %     36.2 %     34.8 %
    Consolidated     43.3 %     42.5 %     43.7 %     43.1 %
                     
Operating Income:                
    Flow Control   $ 24,246     $ 22,874     $ 74,256     $ 67,306  
    Industrial Processing (b)     19,023       17,550       51,968       70,994  
    Material Handling     10,345       6,945       30,006       21,490  
    Corporate     (10,070 )     (8,483 )     (29,494 )     (27,463 )
        $ 43,544     $ 38,886     $ 126,736     $ 132,327  
                     
Adjusted Operating Income (a,f):                
    Flow Control   $ 24,680     $ 23,356     $ 74,690     $ 67,632  
    Industrial Processing     19,558       17,550       52,577       51,561  
    Material Handling     10,295       6,945       30,133       22,207  
    Corporate     (10,070 )     (8,483 )     (29,494 )     (27,463 )
        $ 44,463     $ 39,368     $ 127,906     $ 113,937  
                     
Capital Expenditures:                
    Flow Control   $ 1,195     $ 868     $ 3,889     $ 2,424  
    Industrial Processing (h)     7,299       4,654       16,007       11,679  
    Material Handling     350       854       2,170       2,081  
    Corporate     4             28       7  
        $ 8,848     $ 6,376     $ 22,094     $ 16,191  
                     


        Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,   October 1,   September 30,   October 1,
Cash Flow and Other Data   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Operating Cash Flow   $ 46,967     $ 24,897     $ 106,311     $ 67,462  
Less: Capital Expenditures (h)     (8,848 )     (6,376 )     (22,094 )     (16,191 )
Free Cash Flow (a)   $ 38,119     $ 18,521     $ 84,217     $ 51,271  
                     
Depreciation and Amortization Expense   $ 8,234     $ 8,456     $ 24,917     $ 26,387  
                 


      September 30,   December 31,
Balance Sheet Data   2023     2022
Assets      
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $ 79,053   $ 79,725
Accounts Receivable, net   140,075     130,297
Inventories   164,346     163,672
Contract Assets   12,113     14,898
Property, Plant, and Equipment, net   128,738     118,855
Intangible Assets   161,034     175,645
Goodwill   384,317     385,455
Other Assets   84,428     81,334
      $ 1,154,104   $ 1,149,881
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Accounts Payable $ 44,286   $ 58,060
Debt Obligations   127,535     199,219
Other Borrowings   1,704     1,942
Other Liabilities   246,662     235,089
  Total Liabilities   420,187     494,310
  Stockholders' Equity   733,917     655,571
      $ 1,154,104   $ 1,149,881
               


    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
        September 30,   October 1,   September 30,   October 1,
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation(a)     2023       2022       2023       2022  
Consolidated                
    Net Income Attributable to Kadant   $ 30,864     $ 27,487     $ 88,673     $ 94,849  
    Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest     175       184       571       672  
    Provision for Income Taxes     10,816       9,746       31,761       33,075  
    Interest Expense, Net     1,669       1,450       5,669       3,671  
    Other Expense, Net     20       19       62       60  
    Operating Income     43,544       38,886       126,736       132,327  
    Gain on Sale (b)                       (20,190 )
    Acquisition Costs           410             486  
    Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversals (g)     (50 )           127       575  
    Relocation Costs     535             609        
    Restructuring and Impairment Costs     434       72       434       254  
    Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)                       703  
    Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)                       (218 )
    Adjusted Operating Income (a)     44,463       39,368       127,906       113,937  
    Depreciation and Amortization     8,234       8,456       24,917       25,684  
    Adjusted EBITDA (a)   $ 52,697     $ 47,824     $ 152,823     $ 139,621  
    Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i)     21.6 %     21.3 %     21.3 %     20.8 %
                     
Flow Control                
    Operating Income   $ 24,246     $ 22,874     $ 74,256     $ 67,306  
    Acquisition Costs           410             472  
    Restructuring and Impairment Costs     434       72       434       72  
    Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)                       (218 )
    Adjusted Operating Income (a)     24,680       23,356       74,690       67,632  
    Depreciation and Amortization     2,277       2,229       6,785       6,873  
    Adjusted EBITDA (a)   $ 26,957     $ 25,585     $ 81,475     $ 74,505  
    Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i)     29.7 %     29.4 %     29.5 %     28.9 %
                     
Industrial Processing                
    Operating Income   $ 19,023     $ 17,550     $ 51,968     $ 70,994  
    Gain on Sale (b)                       (20,190 )
    Indemnification Asset Reversal (g)                       575  
    Relocation Costs     535             609        
    Impairment Costs                       182  
    Adjusted Operating Income (a)     19,558       17,550       52,577       51,561  
    Depreciation and Amortization     2,906       3,122       8,823       9,476  
    Adjusted EBITDA (a)   $ 22,464     $ 20,672     $ 61,400     $ 61,037  
    Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i)     23.8 %     24.0 %     22.9 %     23.2 %
                     
Material Handling                
    Operating Income   $ 10,345     $ 6,945     $ 30,006     $ 21,490  
    Acquisition Costs                       14  
    Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal (g)     (50 )           127        
    Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)                       703  
    Adjusted Operating Income (a)     10,295       6,945       30,133       22,207  
    Depreciation and Amortization     3,034       3,083       9,254       9,262  
    Adjusted EBITDA (a)   $ 13,329     $ 10,028     $ 39,387     $ 31,469  
    Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i)     22.5 %     19.5 %     22.5 %     20.8 %
                     
Corporate                
    Operating Loss   $ (10,070 )   $ (8,483 )   $ (29,494 )   $ (27,463 )
    Depreciation and Amortization     17       22       55       73  
    EBITDA (a)   $ (10,053 )   $ (8,461 )   $ (29,439 )   $ (27,390 )


(a) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
                     
(b) Includes a $20.2 million pre-tax gain on the sale of a manufacturing facility in China in the nine months ended October 1, 2022 in our Industrial Processing segment pursuant to a relocation plan.
                     
(c) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog.
                     
(d) Represents income within cost of revenue associated with amortization of acquired profit in inventory.
                     
(e) Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.
                     
(f) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation."
   
(g) Represents the provision for or reversal of indemnification assets related to the establishment or release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions.
                     
(h) Includes $2.5 million and $5.8 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and $2.2 million and $5.4 million in the three and nine months ended October 1, 2022, respectively, related to the construction of a new manufacturing facility in China.
                     
(i) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.


About Kadant 
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,100 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com

Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; health epidemics and pandemics; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
IR@kadant.com 
or
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
media@kadant.com 


