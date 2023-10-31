Upper Salmon River Steelhead Update - 10/31/2023

Submit Release
Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for October 31st, 2023. The data discussed in this report was collected between Monday, October 23rd and Sunday, October 29th.

Steelhead angler effort on the Upper Salmon River increased during the past week, with most of the effort occurring in the afternoons due to cold weather moving in. The majority of anglers were observed between the Lemhi River and the Middle Fork Salmon River in location codes 15 and 16. Bank angler effort downstream of the Middle Fork was low, and few interviews were obtained from jet boat anglers, which resulted in a low amount of recorded effort and catch for this area. Upstream of the Lemhi River, angler effort remained low, and no interviews were obtained from this area. 

