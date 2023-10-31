Helpful tips to remember when interacting with Fish and Game conservation officers

With most hunting seasons already open, Idaho’s hunting, fishing and trapping culture is being enjoyed by many.

Amidst the hustle and bustle this time of year, Idaho Fish and Game’s conservation officers are also hitting the woods to help keep people safe and to ensure Idaho’s wildlife resources are enjoyed safely, ethically and sustainably.

If you’ve spent much time hunting, fishing, trapping or otherwise recreating in Idaho’s great outdoors, you’ve probably bumped into a conservation officer. Hopefully for most, the visit was pleasant, productive and ended with a handshake!