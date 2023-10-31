Submit Release
Presearch.com Joins NVIDIA Inception

Presearch.com today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Presearch.com (KUCOIN:PRE)

Our NVIDIA collaboration is a significant milestone as it propels us forward in developing unprecedented advancements in AI-powered search results and revolutionizing the future of online privacy.”
— Tim Enneking
Presearch.com today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Presearch.com offers a privacy-focused search experience that delivers search results comparable to those of prominent search engines. Unlike conventional platforms that may prioritize self-serving content and suppress others, Presearch’s innovative decentralized node infrastructure promotes fairness and security, thus mitigating biases in search outcomes. Its participation in NVIDIA Inception will help it accelerate its initiative to build and power the next generation of decentralized AI search.

Presearch.com plans to use the resources available through NVIDIA Inception – including technical training, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and free cloud credits – to help it scale, since its userbase is rapidly expanding as it integrates more AI features to improve the overall search experience. Joining the program will also offer Presearch.com the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

Tim Enneking, CEO of Presearch.com, affirms, “Our collaboration with NVIDIA represents a significant milestone for us as a privacy-focused search engine, as it propels us towards developing unprecedented advancements in generative AI-powered search results and revolutionizing the future of online privacy.”

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Presearch.com
Presearch.com, established in 2017, is the world’s most widely used Meta-Search Engine. Unlike conventional search engines, Presearch does not track users’ online activity or sell their data to advertisers, so users can search in peace. Presearch’s robust ecosystem, powered in part by the community, includes its search API, AI search results, keyword staking, node running, search staking and an affordable advertising product listing.

Colin Pape
Presearch.com
+1 914-490-5434
collaborate@presearch.com
