EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Shareholder Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Investigates Whether the Proposed Sale is Fair to EngageSmart, Inc. Shareholders

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential claims on behalf of shareholders of EngageSmart, Inc. (“EngageSmart”).



On October 23, 2023, EngageSmart announced that it had entered into a deal to merge with Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the deal, EngageSmart shareholders will receive $23.00 per share in an all-cash offer. Meanwhile, the company’s controlling shareholder, General Atlantic (which currently owns 52% of the company’s common stock), stands on both sides of the transaction. Upon completion of the merger, General Atlantic will roll over a substantial portion of its equity and will own 35% of the post-close entity.

Our investigation concerns whether the proposed transaction represents a fair price to EngageSmart’s shareholders and whether it is the result of a fair process.

If you are a current EngageSmart shareholder and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at info@ktmc.com. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser: https://www.ktmc.com/engagesmart-inc-class-action-takeover-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=esmt&mktm=r

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT: