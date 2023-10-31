Whitestone REIT Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced its operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Whitestone creates neighborhood center communities in its high-quality open-air shopping centers that it acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops primarily in the largest, fastest-growing, high-household-income markets in the Sunbelt.



“We delivered a very strong quarter operationally, with GAAP leasing spreads of 23.6% on new leases and 24.6% on renewal leases, revenue increasing by 4.9% and occupancy of 92.7%. This extends our track record to 6 consecutive quarters with over 17% increases in combined GAAP leasing spreads. We are reiterating the guidance from the 2nd quarter earnings call as we anticipate finishing the year with a strong 4th quarter.”

– Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer

Third Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results

All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (“OP”) unit basis unless stated otherwise.

Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO, NOI and EBITDAre are included herein.

• Revenues of $37.1 million versus $35.4 million for the third quarter of 2022.





• Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $2.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, versus $3.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022.





• Funds from Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share of $0.23 versus $0.24 for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily the result of higher litigation and interest expenses, offset partially by increased property net operating income.





• EBITDAre of $20.4 million versus $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2022.





• Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 4.9% to $23.2 million versus $22.1 million for the third quarter of 2022.





• Net Effective Annual Base Rental Revenue per leased square foot was up 5.0% to $22.82, compared to the prior year quarter.



Operating Results

For the three-month periods ending September 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company’s operating highlights were as follows:

Third Quarter 2023 Third Quarter 2022 Occupancy: Wholly Owned Properties – All 92.7% 92.5% >10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 96.0% 96.5% ≤ 10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 90.8% 90.1% Same Store Property Net Operating Income Change (1) 4.9% 4.5% Rental Rate Growth - Total (GAAP Basis): 24.4% 19.2% New Leases 23.6% 16.5% Renewal Leases 24.6% 20.0% Leasing Transactions: Number of New Leases 29 35 New Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $11.2 $16.7 Number of Renewal Leases 58 51 Renewal Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $15.7 $12.3



Balance Sheet and Debt Metrics

• As of September 30, 2023, Whitestone had total debt of $633.2 million, along with capacity and availability of $112.5 million each under its $250 million revolving credit facility.





• As of September 30, 2023, the Company has undepreciated real estate assets of $1.2 billion.

Dividend

On September 6, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.12 per common share and OP unit for the fourth quarter of 2023, to be paid in three equal installments of $0.04 in October, November, and December of 2023.

2023 Full Year Guidance

The Company is reiterating the guidance last updated on August 1, 2023, when it updated its 2023 full-year guidance.

2023 Revised Guidance - 8/1/2023 2023 Original Guidance (unaudited, amounts in thousands except per share and percentages) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $21,500 - $23,600 $14,400 - $16,500 FFO (1) $45,750 - $47,850 $48,300 - $50,400 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per share $0.43 - $0.47 $0.29 - $0.33 FFO per diluted share and OP Unit (1) $0.90 - $0.94 $0.95 - $0.99 Key Drivers: Same store net operating income growth (2) 2.5% - 4.5% 2.5% – 4.5% Bad debt as a percentage of revenue 0.75% - 1.50% 0.75% – 1.50% General and administrative expense $20,200 - $20,700 $19,200 - $19,700 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership $ (1,400) - $ (1,600) $0 Gain on sale of properties $9,621 $0 Interest expense $31,700 - $33,200 $31,700 - $33,200 Ending occupancy 93.5% - 94.5% 93.5% - 94.5% Net Debt to EBITDAre Ratio (3) 7.7X - 7.3X 7.3X - 6.9X





(1) For the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP financial measure, see the "FFO per diluted share and OP unit" reconciliation table.





(2) Excludes straight-line rent, amortization of above/below market rates and lease termination fees for both periods.





(3) Fourth quarter annualized EBITDAre.



Portfolio Statistics

As of September 30, 2023, Whitestone wholly owned 56 Community-Centered Properties™ with 5.0 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA"). Five of the 56 Community-Centered Properties™ are land parcels held for future development. The portfolio is comprised of 29 properties in Texas, 26 in Arizona and 1 in Illinois. Whitestone’s Community-Centered Properties™ are located in the MSA's of Austin (5), Chicago (1), Dallas-Fort Worth (9), Houston (12), Phoenix (26), and San Antonio (3). The Company’s properties in these markets are generally in high-traffic locations, surrounded by high-household-income communities. The Company also owns an 81.4% equity interest in eight properties containing 0.9 million square feet of GLA through its investment in Pillarstone OP.

At the end of the third quarter, the Company’s diversified tenant base was comprised of 1,455 tenants, with the largest tenant accounting for only 2.2% of annualized base rental revenues. Lease terms range from less than one year for smaller tenants to more than 15 years for larger tenants. Whitestone’s leases generally include minimum monthly lease payments and tenant reimbursements for payment of taxes, insurance and maintenance, and typically exclude restrictive lease clauses.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, and other matters. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are the intent, belief or current expectations of our management based on its knowledge and understanding of our business and industry. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “predicts,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative of such terms and variations of these words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made in this Report include: the imposition of federal income taxes if we fail to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) in any taxable year or forego an opportunity to ensure REIT status; uncertainties related to the national economy, the real estate industry in general and in our specific markets; legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing REITs; adverse economic or real estate developments or conditions in Texas or Arizona, Houston and Phoenix in particular, including the potential impact of public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, on our tenants’ ability to pay their rent, which could result in bad debt allowances or straight-line rent reserve adjustments; increases in interest rates, including as a result of inflation operating costs or general and administrative expenses; our current geographic concentration in the Houston and Phoenix metropolitan area makes us susceptible to local economic downturns, natural disasters, such as floods and hurricanes, which may increase as a result of climate change, increasing focus by stakeholders on environmental, social, and governance matters, financial institution disruption; availability and terms of capital and financing, both to fund our operations and to refinance our indebtedness as it matures; decreases in rental rates or increases in vacancy rates; harm to our reputation, ability to do business and results of operations as a result of improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners; litigation risks; lease-up risks, including leasing risks arising from exclusivity and consent provisions in leases with significant tenants; our inability to renew tenant leases or obtain new tenant leases upon the expiration of existing leases; our inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to market conditions, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax or other applicable laws; geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the need to fund tenant improvements or other capital expenditures out of operating cash flow; the extent to which our estimates regarding Pillarstone REIT Operating Partnership LP's financial condition and results of operations differ from actual results; and the risk that we are unable to raise capital for working capital, acquisitions or other uses on attractive terms or at all and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including EBITDAre, FFO, NOI and net debt. Following are explanations and reconciliations of these metrics to their most comparable GAAP metric.

EBITDAre: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and impairment write-downs of depreciable property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciable property in the affiliate, plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciable property, including losses/gains on change in control and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of the unconsolidated affiliates and consolidated affiliates with non-controlling interests. The Company calculates EBITDAre in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition. Management believes that EBITDAre represents a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that provides investors with a relevant basis for comparing REITs. There can be no assurance the EBITDAre as presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measurements under GAAP as indicators of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of liquidity. EBITDAre does not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness.

FFO: Funds From Operations: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. We calculate FFO in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition and also include adjustments for our unconsolidated real estate partnership.

Normalized Funds from Operations (“Normalized FFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding extinguishment of debt cost.

Management uses FFO and Normalized FFO as a supplemental measure to conduct and evaluate our business because there are certain limitations associated with using GAAP net income (loss) alone as the primary measure of our operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Because real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting is insufficient by itself. In addition, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties use FFO and Normalized FFO as the primary metric for comparing the relative performance of equity REITs. FFO and Normalized FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measurements under GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Normalized FFO do not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness. Although our calculation of FFO is consistent with that of NAREIT, there can be no assurance that FFO and Normalized FFO presented by us is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs.

NOI: Net Operating Income: Management believes that NOI is a useful measure of our property operating performance. We define NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes). Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI and, accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, equity or deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of property from discontinued operations, management fee (net of related expenses) and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets, and includes NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) and net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year-over-year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. We use NOI to evaluate our operating performance since NOI allows us to evaluate the impact that factors such as occupancy levels, lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on our results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about our property and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of property performance in the real estate industry. However, NOI should not be viewed as a measure of our overall financial performance since it does not reflect the level of capital expenditure and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, including general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, equity or deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of property from discontinued operations, management fee (net of related expenses) and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets.

Same Store NOI: Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful measure of the Company’s property operating performance because it includes only the properties that have been owned for the entire period being compared, and that it is frequently used by the investment community. Same Store NOI assists in eliminating differences in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the period being presented, providing a more consistent measure of the Company’s performance. The Company defines Same Store NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues, excluding straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above/below market rents, and lease termination fees) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), Non-Same Store NOI, and NOI of our investment in Pillarstone OP (pro rata). We define “Non-Same Stores” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Net debt: We present net debt, which we define as total debt net of insurance financing less cash plus our proportional share of net debt of real estate partnership, and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, which we define as net debt divided by EBITDAre because we believe they are helpful as supplemental measures in assessing our ability to service our financing obligations and in evaluating balance sheet leverage against that of other REITs. However, net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre should not be viewed as a stand-alone measure of our overall liquidity and leverage. In addition, our REITs may use different methodologies for calculating net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, and accordingly our net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Real estate assets, at cost Property $ 1,227,532 $ 1,199,041 Accumulated depreciation (225,636 ) (208,286 ) Total real estate assets 1,001,896 990,755 Investment in real estate partnership 33,200 34,826 Cash and cash equivalents 2,976 6,166 Restricted cash 97 189 Escrows and acquisition deposits 10,545 12,827 Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts (1) 28,983 25,570 Receivable due from related party 1,505 1,377 Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs 12,741 12,697 Prepaid expenses and other assets(2) 15,156 7,838 Finance lease right-of-use assets 10,450 10,522 Total assets $ 1,117,549 $ 1,102,767 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Notes payable $ 632,750 $ 625,427 Accounts payable and accrued expenses(3) 35,148 36,154 Payable due to related party 1,577 1,561 Tenants' security deposits 8,445 8,428 Dividends and distributions payable 6,022 6,008 Finance lease liabilities 725 735 Total liabilities 684,667 678,313 Commitments and contingencies: — — Equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common shares, $0.001 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 49,584,705 and 49,422,716 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 50 49 Additional paid-in capital 626,815 624,785 Accumulated deficit (212,551 ) (212,366 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,491 5,980 Total Whitestone REIT shareholders' equity 426,805 418,448 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 6,077 6,006 Total equity 432,882 424,454 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,117,549 $ 1,102,767





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (1) Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts Tenant receivables $ 16,719 $ 16,828 Accrued rents and other recoveries 24,989 22,103 Allowance for doubtful accounts (14,184 ) (13,822 ) Other receivables 1,459 461 Total accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $ 28,983 $ 25,570 (2) Operating lease right of use assets (net) $ 129 $ 124 (3) Operating lease liabilities $ 132 $ 129





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands)





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Rental(1) $ 36,667 $ 35,029 $ 108,405 $ 103,500 Management, transaction, and other fees 467 354 1,040 1,003 Total revenues 37,134 35,383 109,445 104,503 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 8,332 7,889 24,538 23,661 Operating and maintenance 6,862 7,317 19,847 19,253 Real estate taxes 4,693 4,513 14,168 13,867 General and administrative 5,392 4,832 15,651 13,063 Total operating expenses 25,279 24,551 74,204 69,844 Other expenses (income) Interest expense 8,400 6,816 24,563 19,111 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (5 ) — (9,626 ) 7 Loss on disposal of assets, net 480 7 500 5 Interest, dividend and other investment income (11 ) (13 ) (49 ) (43 ) Total other expenses 8,864 6,810 15,388 19,080 Income before equity investment in real estate partnership and income tax 2,991 4,022 19,853 15,579 Equity (deficit) in earnings of real estate partnership (375 ) 65 (1,627 ) 304 Provision for income tax (95 ) (112 ) (339 ) (313 ) Net Income 2,521 3,975 17,887 15,570 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 35 60 248 239 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 2,486 $ 3,915 $ 17,639 $ 15,331





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Basic Earnings Per Share: Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.05 $ 0.08 $ 0.36 $ 0.31 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.05 $ 0.08 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 49,534 49,274 49,472 49,211 Diluted 50,637 50,129 50,399 49,916 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Net income $ 2,521 $ 3,975 $ 17,887 $ 15,570 Other comprehensive income Unrealized gain on cash flow hedging activities 4,094 5,962 6,602 14,623 Comprehensive income 6,615 9,937 24,489 30,193 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 35 60 248 239 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 56 90 91 223 Comprehensive income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 6,524 $ 9,787 $ 24,150 $ 29,731





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands)





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (1) Rental Rental revenues $ 26,521 $ 25,244 $ 78,780 $ 75,023 Recoveries 10,535 10,152 30,571 29,092 Bad debt (389 ) (367 ) (946 ) (615 ) Total rental $ 36,667 $ 35,029 $ 108,405 $ 103,500





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 17,887 $ 15,570 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,538 23,661 Amortization of deferred loan costs 820 824 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (9,626 ) 7 Loss on disposal of assets 500 5 Bad debt 946 615 Share-based compensation 2,485 239 (Equity) deficit in earnings of real estate partnership 1,627 (304 ) Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases 72 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Escrows and acquisition deposits 2,282 (1,006 ) Accrued rents and accounts receivable (4,359 ) (3,403 ) Receivable due from related party (128 ) (486 ) Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs (2,644 ) (1,575 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,432 (6,266 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,011 ) 4,642 Payable due to related party 16 563 Tenants' security deposits 17 373 Net cash provided by operating activities 35,854 33,459 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of real estate (25,474 ) — Additions to real estate (12,748 ) (10,118 ) Proceeds from sales of properties 13,447 — Net cash used in investing activities (24,775 ) (10,118 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Distributions paid to common shareholders (17,754 ) (17,049 ) Distributions paid to OP unit holders (249 ) (263 ) Net proceeds from (payments of) credit facility 34,000 (5,000 ) Repayments of notes payable (29,823 ) (2,705 ) Payments of loan origination costs — (4,144 ) Repurchase of common shares (525 ) (527 ) Payment of finance lease liability (10 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (14,361 ) (29,688 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,282 ) (6,347 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,355 15,914 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 3,073 $ 9,567





(1) For a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, see supplemental disclosures below.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Supplemental Disclosures (in thousands)





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 23,223 $ 18,980 Cash paid for taxes $ 435 $ 366 Non cash investing and financing activities: Disposal of fully depreciated real estate $ 864 $ 80 Financed insurance premiums $ 3,002 $ 1,846 Value of shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan $ 55 $ 49 Value of common shares exchanged for OP units $ 16 $ 616 Change in fair value of cash flow hedge $ 6,602 $ 14,623





September 30, 2023 2022 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,976 $ 9,504 Restricted cash 97 63 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 3,073 $ 9,567





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and per unit data)





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 FFO (NAREIT) AND NORMALIZED FFO Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 2,486 $ 3,915 $ 17,639 $ 15,331 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO:(1) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 8,294 7,846 24,417 23,534 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate partnership (pro rata) (2) 403 403 1,209 1,209 Loss on disposal of assets, net 480 7 500 5 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (5 ) — (9,626 ) 7 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 35 60 248 239 FFO (NAREIT) $ 11,693 $ 12,231 $ 34,387 $ 40,325 Adjustments to reconcile to Normalized FFO: Early debt extinguishment costs — 147 — 147 Normalized FFO $ 11,693 $ 12,378 $ 34,387 $ 40,472 FFO PER SHARE AND OP UNIT CALCULATION Numerator: FFO $ 11,693 $ 12,231 $ 34,387 $ 40,325 Normalized FFO $ 11,693 $ 12,378 $ 34,387 $ 40,472 Denominator: Weighted average number of total common shares - basic 49,534 49,274 49,472 49,211 Weighted average number of total noncontrolling OP units - basic 694 752 694 753 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - basic 50,228 50,026 50,166 49,964 Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested restricted shares 1,103 855 927 705 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - diluted 51,331 50,881 51,093 50,669 FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.69 $ 0.81 FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.67 $ 0.80 Normalized FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.69 $ 0.81 Normalized FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.67 $ 0.80





(1) Includes pro-rata share attributable to real estate partnership.





(2) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of September 30, 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated depreciation and amortization of real estate assets based on the information available to us at the time of this Report.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 2,486 $ 3,915 $ 17,639 $ 15,331 General and administrative expenses 5,392 4,832 15,651 13,063 Depreciation and amortization 8,332 7,889 24,538 23,661 (Equity) deficit in earnings of real estate partnership (1) 375 (65 ) 1,627 (304 ) Interest expense 8,400 6,816 24,563 19,111 Interest, dividend and other investment income (11 ) (13 ) (49 ) (43 ) Provision for income taxes 95 112 339 313 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (5 ) — (9,626 ) 7 Management fee, net of related expenses — 31 16 112 Loss on disposal of assets, net 480 7 500 5 NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)(1) 667 723 1,883 2,429 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 35 60 248 239 NOI $ 26,246 $ 24,307 $ 77,329 $ 73,924 Non-Same Store NOI (2) (1,092 ) (725 ) (2,786 ) (2,232 ) NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) (1) (667 ) (723 ) (1,883 ) (2,429 ) NOI less Non-Same Store NOI and NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) 24,487 22,859 72,660 69,263 Same Store straight-line rent adjustments (759 ) (421 ) (2,193 ) (1,105 ) Same Store amortization of above/below market rents (218 ) (224 ) (647 ) (677 ) Same Store lease termination fees (300 ) (92 ) (600 ) (115 ) Same Store NOI (3) $ 23,210 $ 22,122 $ 69,220 $ 67,366





(1) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of September 30, 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated (equity) deficit in earnings and pro rata share of NOI of real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report.





(2) We define “Non-Same Store” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the three months ended September 30, 2023 to the three months ended September 30, 2022, Non-Same Store includes properties owned before July 1, 2022 and not sold before September 30, 2023, but not included in discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Non-Same Store includes properties owned before January 1, 2022 and not sold before September 30, 2023, but not included in discontinued operations.





(3) We define “Same Store” as properties that have been owned during the entire period being compared. For purposes of comparing the three months ended September 30, 2023 to the three months ended September 30, 2022, Same Store includes properties owned before July 1, 2022 and not sold before September 30, 2023. For purposes of comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Same Store includes properties owned before January 1, 2022 and not sold before September 30, 2023. Straight line rent adjustments, above/below market rents, and lease termination fees are excluded.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 2,486 $ 3,915 $ 17,639 $ 15,331 Depreciation and amortization 8,332 7,889 24,538 23,661 Interest expense 8,400 6,816 24,563 19,111 Provision for income taxes 95 112 339 313 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 35 60 248 239 (Equity) deficit in earnings of real estate partnership (1) 375 (65 ) 1,627 (304 ) EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership (1) 223 662 169 2,093 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (5 ) — (9,626 ) 7 Loss on disposal of assets, net 480 7 500 5 EBITDAre $ 20,421 $ 19,396 $ 59,997 $ 60,456





(1 ) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of September 30, 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated (equity) deficit in earnings and EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report.







Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Original and Revised Full Year Guidance for 2023 (in thousands, except per share and per unit data)





Projected Range Full Year

2023 (Revised - 8/1/2023) Projected Range Full Year

2023 (Original) Low High Low High FFO per diluted share and OP unit Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 21,500 $ 23,600 $ 14,400 $ 16,500 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 32,199 32,199 32,228 32,228 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate partnership (pro rata) 1,672 1,672 1,672 1,672 Gain on sale of properties (9,621 ) (9,621 ) — — FFO $ 45,750 $ 47,850 $ 48,300 $ 50,400 Dilutive shares 50,327 50,327 50,327 50,327 OP Units 738 738 738 738 Dilutive share and OP Units 51,065 51,065 51,065 51,065 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per diluted share $ 0.43 $ 0.47 $ 0.29 $ 0.33 FFO per diluted share and OP Unit $ 0.90 $ 0.94 $ 0.95 $ 0.99



