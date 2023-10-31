Submit Release
Super League Sets Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Date, November 14, 2023

~ Company Previously Pre-Announced Preliminary Record Third Quarter 2023 Revenue Increased Approximately 55% Year-over-Year ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a global leader in providing immersive experiences across the world's largest digital social platforms, announced today that the Company will post its third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. A webinar will be held the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Super League Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webinar

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Time: 5:00 pm Eastern Time
Dial-in: 1-877-407-0779
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0914
ABOUT SUPER LEAGUE

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg
MZ North America
SLE@mzgroup.us

CONTACT
For Super League
Gillian Sheldon
gillian.sheldon@superleague.com


