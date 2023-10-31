Submit Release
Green Brick Partners, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

HOMEBUILDING GROSS MARGIN 33.3%, RECORD HIGH IN COMPANY HISTORY
Q3 DILUTED EPS OF $1.56 AND $4.55 YEAR-TO-DATE
NEW HOME ORDERS UP 95.0% FOR THE QUARTER AND 72.7% YEAR-TO-DATE
BACKLOG UP 10.4% YOY AND 68.7% FROM END OF 2022
DEBT TO TOTAL CAPITAL OF 21.8%; NET DEBT TO TOTAL CAPITAL OF 9.0%

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) (“we,” “Green Brick” or the “Company”) today reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Green Brick produced another outstanding quarter, highlighted by our $1.56 EPS and by gross margins and sales orders far outperforming the market. Benefiting from a more normalized supply chain, lower construction costs, and fewer incentives in our supply-constrained markets, homebuilding gross margin improved 90 bps year-over-year and 200 bps sequentially to 33.3%, the highest among public homebuilders and the best in company history,” said Jim Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder. “Cycle times for homes closed during the third quarter improved another 41 days sequentially, allowing us to close 16% more homes this quarter. Additionally, we ramped up starts by 79% year-over-year to 879 for the quarter, bringing year-to-date starts in line with our delivery pace for the year. We anticipate continuing to start homes at a robust pace to meet demand in our high-performing markets in Texas, Georgia and Florida.”

“In the face of a higher interest rate environment, we continued to lead our public homebuilding peers in year-to-date new order growth. Year-over-year, net new home orders of 788 homes for the third quarter and 2,677 homes year-to-date were up 95% and 73%, respectively. Our quarterly absorption rate remained elevated at 9.2 homes per community, a 74% increase year-over-year. Our cancellation rate dropped 130 bps sequentially to 6.1%, the lowest among our homebuilding peers,” continued Mr. Brickman. “Our industry leading performance was largely due to the lack of existing home supply because existing homeowners are reluctant to sell their homes and forfeit their low interest rate mortgages, as well as a lack of new home competitors in our superior infill and infill-adjacent locations. Thanks to strong demand during the quarter, we were able to grow our backlog by 10.4% year-over-year. Backlog has now increased 69% year-to-date to $623 million.”

Mr. Brickman concluded, “Our focus remains on managing our capital efficiently as we continue sourcing and closing land investments under disciplined underwriting that we believe will be accretive for our growth story. Our balance sheet is stronger than ever. At the end of the quarter, we had $223 million of cash and $360 million in available borrowings in our lines of credit, with a net debt to total capital ratio of 9.0%. Virtually all our outstanding debt was long term and carried a weighted average interest rate of 3.3%.”

Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended
September 30,		    
  2023
   2022
   Change
New homes delivered   754       650       16.0 %
           
Total revenues $ 418,978     $ 407,944       2.7 %
Total cost of revenues   279,965       274,625       1.9 %
Total gross profit $ 139,013     $ 133,319       4.3 %
Income before income taxes $ 98,086     $ 97,596       0.5 %
Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 72,156     $ 73,520     (1.9 )%
Diluted net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share $ 1.56     $ 1.57     (0.6 )%
           
Residential units revenue $ 415,923     $ 396,749       4.8 %
Average sales price of homes delivered $ 551.5     $ 607.3     (9.2 )%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage   33.3 %     32.4 %     90 bps
           
Backlog $ 622,560     $ 564,026     $ 58,534  
Homes under construction   1,934       2,276     (15.0 )%
                   

Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended
September 30,		    
  2023   2022   Change
New homes delivered   2,298       2,189     5.0 %
           
Total revenues $ 1,327,328     $ 1,326,704     0.0 %
Total cost of revenues   920,774       916,133     0.5 %
Total gross profit $ 406,554     $ 410,571     (1.0 )%
Income before income taxes $ 289,470     $ 318,511     (9.1 )%
Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 211,606     $ 236,353     (10.5 )%
Diluted net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share $ 4.55     $ 4.82     (5.6 )%
           
Residential units revenue $ 1,320,730     $ 1,273,925     3.7 %
Average sales price of homes delivered $ 574.1     $ 579.4     (0.9 )%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage   30.7 %     31.1 %   -40 bps
Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of residential units revenue   10.8 %     9.4 %   140 bps
                     

Earnings Conference Call:

We will host our earnings conference call to discuss our third quarter ended September 30, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-660-6353 for domestic participants or 1-929-203-2106 for international participants and should reference meeting number 3162560. Participants may also join the call via webcast at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/264359580

A telephone replay of the call will be available through December 1, 2023. To access the telephone replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-800-770-2030, the international dial-in number is 1-647-362-9199 and the access code is 3162560, or by using the link at investors.greenbrickpartners.com.


GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Residential units revenue $ 415,923     $ 396,749     $ 1,320,730     $ 1,273,925  
Land and lots revenue   3,055       11,195       6,598       52,779  
Total revenues   418,978       407,944       1,327,328       1,326,704  
Cost of residential units   277,446       268,536       915,600       879,108  
Cost of land and lots   2,519       6,089       5,174       37,025  
Total cost of revenues   279,965       274,625       920,774       916,133  
Total gross profit   139,013       133,319       406,554       410,571  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   (46,884 )     (43,251 )     (142,058 )     (119,314 )
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities   1,345       5,697       11,265       19,907  
Other income, net   4,612       1,831       13,709       7,347  
Income before income taxes   98,086       97,596       289,470       318,511  
Income tax expense   20,975       16,963       63,154       65,678  
Net income   77,111       80,633       226,316       252,833  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   4,955       7,113       14,710       16,480  
Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 72,156     $ 73,520     $ 211,606     $ 236,353  
               
Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share:              
Basic $ 1.58     $ 1.58     $ 4.60     $ 4.86  
Diluted $ 1.56     $ 1.57     $ 4.55     $ 4.82  
Weighted average common shares used in the calculation of net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share:              
Basic   45,320       46,032       45,543       48,205  
Diluted   45,792       46,390       45,988       48,544  
                               

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,453     $ 76,588
Restricted cash   22,708       16,682
Receivables   9,955       5,288
Inventory   1,462,264       1,422,680
Investments in unconsolidated entities   80,210       74,224
Right-of-use assets - operating leases   7,877       3,458
Property and equipment, net   5,402       2,919
Earnest money deposits   18,212       23,910
Deferred income tax assets, net   16,448       16,448
Intangible assets, net   388       452
Goodwill   680       680
Other assets   19,049       12,346
Total assets $ 1,866,646     $ 1,655,675
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 56,565     $ 51,804
Accrued expenses   110,909       91,281
Customer and builder deposits   47,239       29,112
Lease liabilities - operating leases   7,923       3,582
Borrowings on lines of credit, net   (1,983 )     17,395
Senior unsecured notes, net   336,112       335,825
Notes payable   12,998       14,622
Total liabilities   569,763       543,621
Commitments and contingencies      
Redeemable noncontrolling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiary   35,236       29,239
Equity:      
Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   47,603       47,696
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 45,378,364 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 46,032,930 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, respectively   454       460
Additional paid-in capital   256,759       259,410
Retained earnings   940,400       754,341
Total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity   1,245,216       1,061,907
Noncontrolling interests   16,431       20,908
Total equity   1,261,647       1,082,815
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,866,646     $ 1,655,675
 

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

Residential Units Revenue and New Homes Delivered
(dollars in thousands)
   Three Months Ended
September 30,		           Nine Months Ended
September 30,		        
  2023   2022   Change   %   2023   2022   Change   %
Home closings revenue   $ 415,827   $ 394,731   $ 21,096     5.3 %   $ 1,319,393   $ 1,268,329   $ 51,064     4.0 %
Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue     96     2,018     (1,922 )   (95.2 )%     1,337     5,596     (4,259 )   (76.1 )%
Residential units revenue   $ 415,923   $ 396,749   $ 19,174     4.8 %   $ 1,320,730   $ 1,273,925   $ 46,805     3.7 %
New homes delivered     754     650     104     16.0 %     2,298     2,189     109     5.0 %
Average sales price of homes delivered   $ 551.5   $ 607.3   $ (55.8 )   (9.2 )%   $ 574.1   $ 579.4   $ (5.3 )   (0.9 )%


Land and Lots Revenue
(dollars in thousands)
   Three Months Ended
September 30,		           Nine Months Ended
September 30,		        
  2023   2022   Change   %   2023   2022   Change   %
Lots revenue   $ 2,026   $ 3,991   $ (1,965 )   (49.2 )%   $ 5,569   $ 18,027   $ (12,458 )   (69.1 )%
Land revenue     1,029     7,204     (6,175 )   (85.7 )%     1,029     34,752     (33,723 )   (97.0 )%
Land and lots revenue   $ 3,055   $ 11,195   $ (8,140 )   (72.7 )%   $ 6,598   $ 52,779   $ (46,181 )   (87.5 )%
Lots closed     19     57     (38 )   (66.7 )%     55     274     (219 )   (79.9 )%
Average sales price of lots closed   $ 106.6   $ 70.0   $ 36.6     52.3 %   $ 101.3   $ 65.8   $ 35.5     54.0 %


New Home Orders and Backlog
(dollars in thousands)
   Three Months Ended
September 30,		           Nine Months Ended
September 30,		        
  2023
   2022
   Change   %   2023
 2022
   Change   %
Net new home orders     788       404       384     95.0 %     2,677       1,550       1,127     72.7 %
Revenue from net new home orders   $ 452,436     $ 251,276     $ 201,160     80.1 %   $ 1,572,859     $ 962,497     $ 610,362     63.4 %
Average selling price of net new home orders   $ 574.2     $ 622.0     $ (47.8 )   (7.7 )%   $ 587.5     $ 621.0     $ (33.5 )   (5.4 )%
Cancellation rate     6.1 %     17.6 %   (11.5 )%   (65.3 )%     6.5 %     11.8 %   (5.3 )%   (44.9 )%
Absorption rate per average active selling community per quarter     9.2       5.3       3.9     73.6 %     10.8       6.8       4.0     58.8 %
Average active selling communities     86       76       10     13.2 %     83       76       7     9.2 %
Active selling communities at end of period     86       74       12     16.2 %                
Backlog   $ 622,560     $ 564,026     $ 58,534     10.4 %                
Backlog units     916       841       75     8.9 %                
Average sales price of backlog   $ 679.7     $ 670.7     $ 9.0     1.3 %                
                                               

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  Central   Southeast   Total   Central   Southeast   Total
Lots owned                      
Finished lots 4,456     1,144     5,600     1,901     998     2,899  
Lots in communities under development 7,706     1,253     8,959     10,309     1,698     12,007  
Land held for future development(1) 6,600         6,600     6,575         6,575  
Total lots owned 18,762     2,397     21,159     18,785     2,696     21,481  
                       
Lots controlled                      
Lots under third party option contracts 1,364     3     1,367     2,212     6     2,218  
Land under option for future acquisition and development 1,961     128     2,089     110     18     128  
Lots under option through unconsolidated development joint ventures 1,259     345     1,604     1,289     411     1,700  
Total lots controlled 4,584     476     5,060     3,611     435     4,046  
Total lots owned and controlled(2) 23,346     2,873     26,219     22,396     3,131     25,527  
Percentage of lots owned 80.4 %   83.4 %   80.7 %   83.9 %   86.1 %   84.2 %


     
(1) Land held for future development consists of raw land parcels where development activities have been postponed due to market conditions or other factors.
(2) Total lots excludes lots with homes under construction.
     

The following table presents additional information on the lots we owned as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Total lots owned 21,159     21,481  
Add certain lots included in Total Lots Controlled      
Land under option for future acquisition and development 2,089     128  
Lots under option through unconsolidated development joint ventures 1,604     1,700  
Total lots self-developed 24,852     23,309  
Self-developed lots as a percentage of total lots owned and controlled 94.8 %   91.3 %
           

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table represents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted homebuilding gross margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and reconciles these amounts to homebuilding gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(Unaudited, in thousands):
   Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Residential units revenue   $ 415,923     $ 396,749     $ 1,320,730     $ 1,273,925  
Less: Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue     (96 )     (2,018 )     (1,337 )     (5,596 )
Home closings revenue   $ 415,827     $ 394,731     $ 1,319,393     $ 1,268,329  
Homebuilding gross margin   $ 138,427     $ 127,861     $ 404,644     $ 393,940  
Homebuilding gross margin percentage     33.3 %     32.4 %     30.7 %     31.1 %
                 
Homebuilding gross margin     138,427       127,861       404,644       393,940  
Add back: Capitalized interest charged to cost of revenues     2,968       3,105       10,456       10,303  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin   $ 141,395     $ 130,966     $ 415,100     $ 404,243  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage     34.0 %     33.2 %     31.5 %     31.9 %
                                 

Net debt to total capitalization is calculated as the total debt less cash and cash equivalents, divided by the sum of total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity and total debt less cash and cash equivalents. The closest GAAP financial measure to the net debt to total capitalization ratio is the debt to total capitalization ratio. The following table represents a reconciliation of the net debt to total capitalization ratio as of September 30, 2023:

  Gross   Cash and cash equivalents   Net
Total debt, net of debt issuance costs $ 347,127     $ (223,453 )   $ 123,674  
Total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity   1,245,216             1,245,216  
Total capitalization $ 1,592,343     $ (223,453 )   $ 1,368,890  
           
Debt to total capitalization ratio   21.8 %        
Net debt to total capitalization ratio           9.0 %
               

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements:

This press release and our earnings call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These statements concern expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts and typically include the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “estimate,” “expect,” “feel,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “strategy,” “target,” “will” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements in this press release and in our earnings call include statements regarding (i) our position to adapt and succeed in a rapidly changing environment, including our ability to maintain industry-leading performance and gross margins; (ii) our expectations regarding trends in our markets, such as demand for single-family homes and levels of resale inventory; (iii) our ability to mitigate inventory buildup and manage pace of sales and starts, including maintaining robust level of starts; (iv) our ability to increase our market share; (v) our priorities and strategies for growth, the drivers of that growth, and the impact on our future results, including in the Austin market and expansion of our Trophy brand; (vi) our capital resources and flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities and the impact on our financial and operational performance; (vii) the advantages of our lot and land strategies and locations, including the benefits to our margins and adaptability; (viii) our beliefs that we operate in the most advantageous markets in the U.S. and the resilience of our core markets; (ix) our intention to continue strengthening our financial position and reducing leverage; (x) our beliefs regarding our position and scale, including our ability to manage costs and cycle times; (xi) our expectations regarding returns on capital, including the impact of improvements in cycle times, supply chain and labor availability and (x) our expectations and strategy on land sourcing and its impact on our growth. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events and involve estimates and assumptions which may be affected by risks and uncertainties in our business, as well as other external factors, which could cause future results to materially differ from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in macroeconomic conditions, including increasing interest rate and inflation that could adversely impact demand for new homes or the ability of potential buyers to qualify; (2) general economic conditions, seasonality, cyclicality and competition in the homebuilding industry; (3) shortages, delays or increased costs of raw materials and increased demand for materials, or increases in other operating costs, including costs related to labor, real estate taxes and insurance, which in each case exceed our ability to increase prices; (4) a shortage of qualified labor; (5) an inability to acquire land in our current and new markets at anticipated prices or difficulty in obtaining land-use entitlements; (6) our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including an inability to grow our operations or expand our Trophy brand; (7) our inability to implement new strategic investments; (8) a failure to recruit, retain or develop highly skilled and competent employees; (9) government regulation risks; (10) a lack of availability or volatility of mortgage financing for homebuyers; (11) severe weather events or natural disasters; (12) difficulty in obtaining sufficient capital to fund our growth; (13) our ability to meet our debt service obligations; (14) a decline in the value of our inventories and resulting write-downs of the carrying value of our real estate assets; (15) changes in accounting standards that adversely affect our reported earnings or financial condition. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to Green Brick please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Benting Hu
Vice President of Finance
469-573-6755
IR@greenbrickpartners.com 


