Myriad Genetics to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on November 6, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will hold its third quarter earnings conference call on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The company’s quarterly earnings will be released the same day after the market closes. 

During the call, Myriad management will provide a financial overview and business update of the company’s performance for the third quarter 2023.  

Conference Call and Webcast 
The dial-in number for domestic callers is 1-800-771-6781. International callers may dial 1-212-231-2900. All callers will be asked to reference reservation number 22028316. An archived replay of the call will be available for seven days by dialing 1-800-633-8284 and entering the reservation number above. The conference call and slide presentation will be available through a live webcast at www.myriad.com

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.  

Media Contact: Investor Contact:
Glenn Farrell Matt Scalo
(385) 318-3718 (801) 584-3532
PR@myriad.com IR@myriad.com


