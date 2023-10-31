Altair to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

TROY, Mich., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, today announced that Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 14 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations

Dave Simon

Altair

248-614-2400 ext. 332

dls@altair.com

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Monica Gould

212-871-3927

ir@altair.com