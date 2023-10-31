Vaxcyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in fireside chats and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:



Guggenheim 5th Annual Inflammation & Immunology Conference

November 6-7, 2023

Fireside Chat will take place live on Tuesday, November 7 at 11:10AM ET



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 14-16, 2023

Fireside Chat will take place live on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00AM GMT / 3:00AM ET



Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference

November 28-30, 2023

Fireside Chat will take place live on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:20AM ET



The live webcasts of these fireside chats can be accessed through the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at http://investors.vaxcyte.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following each respective conference.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. The Company is developing broad-spectrum conjugate and novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent, broad-spectrum, carrier-sparing pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease and is poised to move into late-stage development. VAX-31, which will be the broadest-spectrum PCV candidate to enter the clinic, is a follow-on candidate to VAX-24 and part of the Company’s PCV franchise.

Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company’s system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease; and VAX-GI, a vaccine program designed to prevent Shigella. Vaxcyte is driven to eradicate or treat invasive bacterial infections, which have serious and costly health consequences when left unchecked. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

