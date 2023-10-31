Job Announcement: Electronic Court Recorder

Salary: $49,896.00 Annually

Job Type: Full-Time/Regular Job Number: 2023-U4-WIL-87-ECRT

Department: Unit 4 - District Court Judge Chambers

General Summary or Purpose

The Ideal Candidate:

Finds it rewarding to be highly dependable and punctual.

Obsesses with detail ensuring accuracy of work.

Enjoys proofreading and perfection in grammar and punctuation.

Shows assertiveness to ensure an accurate record.

Gives excellent customer service.

Enjoys supporting others.

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:

High school diploma;

Two years of secretarial experience in a court, law office or related job experience; and

AAERT (American Association of Electronic Reporters and Transcribers) CER (certified electronic court reporter) and CET (certified electronic transcriber) certifications or ability to obtain within two years of job entry. A comparable certification by another state court or federal court may be substituted for the AAERT certification.

The North Dakota Court System Transcript Practice & Quality Assurance Program (TQAP), along with the CET written multiple choice test, may be substituted for the practical portion of the AAERT CET certification with successful completion within one year of job entry.

See the full job posting here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/4263281/administrative-recorder-transcriptionist-electronic-court-recorder-transcription?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs