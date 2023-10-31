Global Graphite Coatings Market Size is Expected to Reach $1,240.68 Million by 2030, Driven by Surging Demand for Heavy-Duty Vehicles: Straits Research

a coating made of high-purity Graphite is applied to the metallic components of aircraft to serve as a paint protection layer. It is anticipated that the forthcoming space and aviation-related expansion projects, including TechEdsat, Omni Role Combat Aircraft (ORCA), HAL-DRDO Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), and others, will generate lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global graphite coating market in the foreseeable future.

New York, United States, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are many ways to coat Graphite to change its properties. These include pyrolytic carbon, SiC, PTFE, methacrylate resin, and antimony. Graphite coating resists corrosion, manages temperature, and controls clearance to abrasive materials. “The global graphite coatings market size was valued at USD 669.22 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 1,240.68 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030),” by Straits Research P. Ltd.

Demand for heavy-duty vehicles is increasing globally, with China, India, and other emerging economies contributing. These vehicles have a lubrication braking system capable of stopping them in seconds. They maintain their load capacity even when the brakes are put through their paces. Coatings of graphite are used extensively in the production of clutches and other mechanical devices such as heavy-duty truck brake linings as a means of enhancing reducing the level of braking while increasing the effectiveness before graphite, ceramics had many uses over metals, UV reflectors, electrical conductors, and other materials, apply coatings, sealants, waxes, and spray coatings. However, the demand for global ceramic coating fell as Graphite coating increased. Charcoal carbon coating increases intermolecular adhesion.

Growth Opportunities

The U.S., Australia, China, and India's aviation industries are growing. This growth fuels Aviation and planes. High thermal High-temperature resistance and conductivity Graphite coatings are in demand because of Jets and fighter aircraft modernization. The next TechEd sat, Omni Role ORCA, HAL-DRDO AMCA, and others will boost the future graphite coating market.

Regional Analysis

Researchers have examined the global graphite coatings market in North America , Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific brings in the most money and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8.1%. In the Asia-Pacific region, the graphite coating market is mainly driven by the steel industry, consumer electronics, and the auto industry. This is because graphite coating products make up almost all the market in each industry. The biggest economies in Asia-Pacific, like India and China, are mainly responsible for the growth of the graphite coating market there. Graphite coatings are used in many fields, such as electronics, cars, and steel. A rise in the number of energy storage and electric vehicle applications in the electrical industry is also expected to increase the demand for graphite coating over the next few years. On the other hand, China’s supply is expected to be less than it could be because the grades are getting worse and the environment is getting tougher.

Europe is the second-largest market contributor, expected to reach USD 249.96 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.1%. The market will likely grow in the next few years because there will be more demand for graphite coating, which can be used to grease metal, plastic, or rubber parts without using grease. Graphite coating is also used on a wide range of materials, such as steel, aluminium, cable, plastic, automotive parts, displays and sensors, and more. Also, the number of electric vehicles being bought in this area has increased, leading to more lithium-ion batteries being made. This has caused the market for graphite coating in this area to grow. Graphite for the European market comes mostly from China. Graphene is made with the help of graphite. Carbone Savoie in France and SGL carbon in Germany are the only European companies that have challenged making graphite to make batteries last longer in this region. To compete with Chinese companies, European companies will have to spend a lot of money making graphite over the next five years.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global Graphite Coatings market include Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Asbury Carbons, Mersen, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., Triton Minerals, CONDAT Corporation, Whitford, Van Sickle Paint Mfg. company, Final Advanced Materials, and BECHEM.

By Application

Lubrication

Anti-seize Agent

Release Agent

Release Agent

By End-Use

Automotive

Displays and Sensors

Metal Coating

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

