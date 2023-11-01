People Made Survey Reveals Employee Experience of Radical Empowerment/Fearless Trust is Key to Energize Quiet Quitters
U.S. business leaders report a critical disconnect, with employees burned out and disengaged just as businesses need focus and innovation like never before
The answer lies in radically empowering employees in a space of fearless trust to accelerate decision-making, ramp up performance and improve customer experience, creating a positive culture.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 74% of employees said they would feel more motivated, and 80% reported that they would be more likely to stay with their current employer, if they had more influence in the workplace, according to a recent survey conducted by People Made, a global brand culture consultancy with US offices based in NY.
The same report also revealed that as well as energizing disengaged employees, it also provides an essential accelerator to businesses that need sustainable growth.
The survey of 500 U.S. employees between the ages of 18 and 54, also revealed that when it comes to openness and transparency in the workplace, a huge majority, 88%, want their leaders to be straight with them, even if they don’t like what they’re hearing. Furthermore, employees shared that when businesses create a place of trust and openness, it unlocks innovation and invention too. 70% believe that it’s fear of blame that holds people back from trying new things.
While the trend toward quiet quitting -- the idea that millions of people are not going above and beyond at work and just meeting their job description -- could get worse, People Made’s consumer research, along with one-on-one interviews conducted with key leaders at top organizations including Penguin Random House, Sony Music Group, Burberry, Verizon, SXSW, NBCUniversal and others, points to a promising solution. The research concluded that a directive for employers is to make a bold move that will impact employee commitment and motivation, while at the same time boosting business pace and performance.
“The answer lies in radically empowering employees in a space of fearless trust to accelerate decision-making, ramp up performance and improve customer experience, creating a positive culture where employees have more control and influence and work has more meaning,” said Brook Calverley, Founding Partner of People Made.
The survey also found that not only does this answer provide a powerful driver of engagement, motivation and commitment but it also could have a huge impact on problem-solving, customer experience and productivity.
“The bottom line is that 69% of employees claim they’d get more done if managers placed more trust in them. 77% said they’d deliver better customer experience,” Calverley added.
The research also uncovered a decisive shift from purpose to practice – more than half of the employees surveyed said they didn’t care about lofty and long-term purpose statements. What matters most to them are the decisions businesses make day-to-day.
These new People Made findings are in line with Gallup research which concluded that quiet quitting makes up at least 50% or more of the U.S. workforce and is a major challenge for management. According to Gallup, In order to solve the quiet quitting dilemma, employers must first address manager engagement. Only one in three managers are engaged at work, according to their findings that were based on a random sample of 15,091 full- and part-time U.S. employees aged 18 and over, surveyed in June of 2022.
The People Made findings were based on a random sample of 500 U.S. employees, surveyed in October 2023.
About People Made
People Made is a global brand culture consultancy with offices in New York, London and Singapore. As part of the Positive Change Group, their mission is to help build better businesses, true and authentic inside and out, in order to fuel growth and drive change. Since 2012 they’ve worked with some of the world’s most exciting leaders including Meta, NBCU, Burberry, InterContinental and Penguin Random House.
