Orivet Announces New Tests to be Included in Full Breed Profiles

Orivet Genetic Pet Care, a global leader in canine and feline genetic testing, has announced the inclusion of new tests into their canine Full Breed Profiles.

Orivet Genetic Pet Care, a global leader in canine and feline genetic testing, has announced the inclusion of new tests into their canine Full Breed Profiles. The new tests will come at no additional cost to customers.

The move underscores Orivet's unwavering commitment to supporting breeders, pet owners, and veterinarians in safeguarding the health and heritage of their beloved breeds.

With the inclusion of the new tests, Orivet customers will have access to a wider range of cutting-edge genetic insights to better understand and manage the health of their canine companions without incurring any additional expenses. The new tests can be ordered conveniently using any existing samples dated 2021 onwards via the "Order More Tests" option on the Orivet platform.

These new tests cover a wide range of genetic factors and diseases in various breeds, including Congenital Methemoglobinemia in Poodles and Pomeranians, Cystinuria type 3 in Bulldogs, French Bulldogs, and Mastiffs, and Degenerative Myelopathy in Bernese Mountain Dogs. Additionally, they are addressing diseases like Haemophilia B in Lhasa Apsos, Ichthyosis in Golden Retrievers and Goldendoodles, and Myxomatous Mitral Valve Disease Severity in Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and Dachshunds. German Shepherds and White Swiss Shepherds can now be tested for Pituitary dwarfism. The new tests also cover Progressive Retinal Atrophy in Giant Schnauzers and Schnoodles, and XL PRA 2 in Miniature Schnauzers.

“We’re very pleased to make these new tests available for our customers,” said George Sofronidis, BSc (Hons), Managing Director at Orivet Genetic Pet Care. "Orivet has always strived to be at the forefront of genetic testing solutions for pets. Our decision to include these new tests in the Full Breed Profiles reaffirms our dedication to providing breeders with the most comprehensive and valuable tools available in the industry."

Orivet's efforts to empower breeders with the latest advancements in genetic testing reflect their enduring commitment to the welfare of dogs and the preservation of breed health. This initiative further solidifies Orivet's position as the industry leader in canine genetics.

For more information about the new tests or to explore Orivet's comprehensive canine and feline genetic testing solutions, please visit https://www.orivet.com/.

About Orivet Genetic Pet Care

Orivet Genetic Pet Care is a leading personalized medicine organization offering innovative healthcare solutions for breeders, veterinarians, and pet owners. The organization was founded in 2010 on the premise that each pet is unique, with its own set of specific traits, behaviors, genetic health needs, and inherent risks. Orivet works with veterinarians, pet owners, and responsible pet breeders to provide practical, evidence-based platforms focused on identifying risk and improving clinical outcomes.

For more information, please visit https://www.orivet.com.