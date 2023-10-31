AB577 in Asm: Senator Jacque added as a cosponsor - 2023-10-31

WISCONSIN, October 31 - An Act to amend 165.68 (2) (b); and to create 6.47 (1) (ak), 12.09 (4), 19.36 (14), 66.0512, 165.68 (1) (dm), 165.68 (2) (am), 813.125 (5d), 939.624, 940.20 (4m), 947.0125 (2) (g) and (3) (h) and 995.50 (2) (am) 5. and 6. of the statutes; Relating to: an election official's personal information; battery against election officials; whistleblower protection for municipal clerks, county clerks, and election officials who witness and report election fraud or irregularities; harassing election officials; and providing a penalty.