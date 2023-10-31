Charlie Walk, Breakfast Club Charlie Walk, Aspen Artists

Host of The Walk This Way Podcast and Co-Founder and CEO of Aspen Artists, Charlie Walk, Featured on The Breakfast Club

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlie Walk recently sat down for an interview on The Breakfast Club Power 105.1, where he recounted his beginnings at Columbia Records and shared his experiences that got him to where he is today. The discussion focused on what Walk refers to as "star power" and how he believes it's an innate quality, not one that can be developed. Walk emphasized that just by looking someone in the eye, he can sense their natural talent. The biggest stars, he believes, were always different from their peers at a young age, displaying an interest and aptitude for music or other talents. While he acknowledges the importance of artist development, Walk believes that ultimately, it's the raw talent that makes a star.

When discussing the science behind real stars, Charlemeign and DJ Envy turned to Charlie Walk for answers. According to Walk, real stars are CEOs of themselves. They have vision and aren't simply puppets. Perhaps most importantly, they possess a work ethic like no other. Walk referenced two of the biggest names in music, Taylor Swift and Beyonce, as examples. He spoke about how intense and focused these artists are and how meeting them was all about serious art conversation. For them, being an artist is a brand, and a brand is a promise. These stars knew their promise was consistency and knew they had to repeat their art over and over again to create a loyal following. Consistency, Walk emphasized, is critical for great art.

Charlie Walk's thirst for learning and exploring new areas of media is bringing him to new heights with his latest endeavor, Walk this Way. As a seasoned media executive, Walk is not content with simply resting on his laurels. In fact, he's actively seeking out connections with people from all walks of life, eager to learn and connect with those he wouldn't normally come across. But it's not just about connecting with people - Walk is using his podcast to showcase emerging talent, particularly in the world of Tik Tok artists. With technology at his fingertips, Walk is able to hone in on the positive potential of media and its ability to amplify voices that may have otherwise gone unheard. Through his unique perspective, Charlie Walk reminds us to never stop learning and to always keep our minds open to new areas of innovation.

Charlie Walk's commitment to staying current and continuously learning is evident in his podcast Walk this Way and his discussions on The Breakfast Club. His approach to life is to pay attention to the things that stop him and understand why it happened. He believes in representing everyone and has made it a point to listen to everyone's feedback, including those that DM him. His willingness to listen, even to the younger generation, keeps him connected to the culture. Walk believes that greatness can happen anytime, and that if there is greatness, it will eventually find its way to him. He has noticed that every successful artist has a unique story and that their success can be traced back to their early days. In essence, Walk believes we are all born with a starship in our brain that makes us different and that with hard work and dedication, greatness can be achieved.

Charlie Walk has made a name for himself by utilizing his keen eye for talent and ability to develop artists to their full potential. Recently, Walk has launched Aspen Artists, a music media company that is revolutionizing the industry through its innovative approach to star discovery, fan engagement, and music monetization. With a focus on collaboration across all genres and working with top-tier artists, Aspen Artists leverages its unique intellectual properties to create a path towards stardom for up-and-coming acts. With a proven track record of catapulting global superstars, Aspen Artists is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of our culture forward, while identifying market trends and fan preferences to create icons in the industry. Through its unparalleled ability to unblock the funnel to fame, Aspen Artists is poised to become a trailblazer in the music industry.

Listen to the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HnRMLp8A3c

Listen to Charlie Walks Walk this Way podcast here: https://walk-this-way.simplecast.com

Learn more about Aspen Artists here: https://www.aspenartists.com

