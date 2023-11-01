Submit Release
Quintillion Accelerates Buildout of Nome to Homer Express Project

Marine survey completed, environmental and permitting processes underway

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion announced today it has completed the marine survey, a key step in accelerating the Nome to Homer Express Project—which will bring broadband service to Emmonak and complete the fiber ring around Alaska.

“Quintillion is proud to have completed the self-funded multimillion-dollar marine survey to expedite the buildout of this critical project,” said President Michael “Mac” McHale. “This underscores our ongoing commitment to bring affordable and reliable internet service to Alaska’s rural communities.”

In June 2023, Quintillion was awarded an $89 million NTIA grant to build the Nome to Homer Express route. Quintillion will invest $61 million of its own capital toward the $150 million project.

Quintillion is a private global communications corporation located in Anchorage. Quintillion built, owns, and operates subsea and terrestrial high-speed fiber-optic networks serving communities in rural Alaska. For more information about the Nome to Homer Express Project, please contact Quintillion.

