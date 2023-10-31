Rare Character Whiskey and David Jennings to release Pride of Anderson County





LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rare Character Whiskey Company is proud to announce an exciting and exclusive collaboration with Rare Bird 101 (founded by David Jennings, renowned Wild Turkey historian, and author). Together, they are releasing "Pride of Anderson County," a limited-edition whiskey collection that pays tribute to the rich heritage and traditions of Kentucky bourbon and rye production. This exceptional collection includes a 13-year-old bourbon and 9-year-old rye, both crafted with the utmost care and precision.



“Pride of Anderson County” is more than just a whiskey; it's a celebration of the dedication and craftsmanship that have made the Anderson County region in Kentucky a sacred ground for whiskey lovers around the world. As a true embodiment of the art of whiskey making, this collaboration brings together the expertise of Rare Character Whiskey Company and the extensive knowledge and passion of David Jennings.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Pride of Anderson County' to the world," said Peter Nevenglosky, co-founder of Rare Character Whiskey Company. "This collaboration with Rare Bird 101 is a testament to our commitment to producing exceptional and unique whiskeys. By uniting our distilling expertise with David's deep understanding of the Wild Turkey legacy, we've created something truly special that pays homage to the whiskey heritage of Anderson County."

David Jennings, who has spent years researching and documenting the history of Wild Turkey and Kentucky whiskey, added, "Seeing Pride of Anderson County come to life has been a dream come true. My thanks to the team at Rare Character Whiskey and to everyone who helped make this possible.”

The star of this collaboration is a 13-year-old bourbon. Aged to perfection in new charred oak barrels, it boasts a complex flavor profile with notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak, combined with a subtle hint of baking spices. This bourbon is a true testament to the patience and skill required to create a fine spirit.

The 9-year-old rye, also a part of the collection, is equally impressive. With its distinctive spiciness, balanced with the sweetness of the rye grain, this whiskey showcases the versatility of rye whiskey production in Anderson County. Both whiskeys are meticulously handcrafted and bottled at a barrel strength to preserve their unique character and flavors.

The "Pride of Anderson County" collection will be available in limited quantities, making it a rare and highly sought-after addition to any whiskey enthusiast's collection. The packaging, inspired by the rich history of Anderson County, features a label that pays homage to the tradition and craftsmanship of the region.

The release of "Pride of Anderson County" is set to create a buzz in the whiskey community and captivate the palates of connoisseurs and collectors alike. Whiskey lovers can anticipate an unparalleled tasting experience that reflects the authenticity, heritage, and dedication of both Rare Character Whiskey Company and Rare Bird 101.

For those eager to secure their bottles of "Pride of Anderson County," be sure to mark your calendars for release information. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a piece of Anderson County's whiskey legacy. For further information, including release dates, pricing, and availability, please visit the Rare Character Whiskey Company website at rarecharacterwhiskey.com or follow their social media channels for updates.

About Rare Character Whiskey: Rare Character Whiskey is a purveyor of fine American whiskey, focused on unique selections tailored to each of our customers and partners. Through special relationships with top distillers across the country, Rare Character has exclusive access to expressions that have never been released to the public.

