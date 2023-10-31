Carahsoft Showcases Cutting-Edge Solutions From Its Robust AI, Data Analytics and HPC Solutions Portfolios at SC23 in Denver, November 12-17, 2023

RESTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, offers hundreds of proven data collection, analysis and visualization tools from 90+ technology providers that automate analytical processes, provide real-time access to information and enable users to derive meaning insights from data. More than 15 of these providers will be joining Carahsoft in booth #371 and the greater exhibitor fair at SC23, on November 12-17, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. With more than 12,000 attendees from around the world, SC23 (formerly the Supercomputing Conference) provides an ideal opportunity for scientists and engineers, software developers, educators, policy makers, corporate managers, CIOs and IT administrators from universities, industry and Government agencies to collaborate on solutions and explore the latest trends in high performance computing (HPC) and related fields.

At the 35th anniversary of this annual event, decision makers across these markets will gather to network, engage with technology demos, receive professional development advice and glean insights from top thinkers in the HPC community. Discussions will also cover overlapping research domains such as artificial intelligence, biomedicine, quantum computing, HPC’s role in changing research and driving a new workforce and its impact on the culture.

The SC technical program will educate participants through sessions, panels and workshops on best practices for:

Algorithms

Applications

Architectures and Networks

Clouds and Distributed Computing

Data Analytics, Visualization and Storage

Machine Learning and HPC

Performance

Programming Systems

System Software

State of the Practice in Large-Scale Deployment and Integration

Sunday-Friday, November 12-17, 2023

Colorado Convention Center

700 14th St

Denver, CO 80202

Carahsoft and more than 15 partners will showcase a full range of artificial intelligence, machine learning, HPC and quantum computing solutions. Through this technology, Carahsoft provides Public Sector organizations with the tools needed to enable machine learning applications and achieve ever-rising performance requirements. Visit the Carahsoft team at booth #371 and connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners at the booths highlighted below.

Featured Vendor Partner Demos in the Carahsoft Booth (#371):

Tuesday, November 14

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 15

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday, November 16

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. • GitLab • GitLab • GitLab • HPE • HPE

• Red Hat • Red Hat • Red Hat • Rendered.AI • Rendered.AI • Rendered.AI

Carahsoft Vendor Partners Exhibiting at SC23:

• AWS (#633) • Juniper Networks (#200) • Spectra Logic (#1237) • Ciena (#1074) • Microsoft (#925) • Supermicro (#1325) • Dell Technologies (#625) • Oracle (#937) • VAST (#1343)

• Google (#443) • Quantum (#833) • HPE (#913)

• Red Hat (#914)

Conference attendees are invited to join Carahsoft’s networking reception and be a part of the collaborative exchange on HPC from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at The Corner Office.

The Corner Office

1401 Curtis St

Denver, CO 80202

For additional conference information and to register for this transformative computing event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the event and participate in this opportunity for accelerated innovation and discovery, visit Carahsoft’s SC23 event page or contact Fabiana Bonanni at (703) 889-9758 or supercomputing@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft’s AI & Machine Learning Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Portfolio features more than 90 solutions providers. Carahsoft is helping Government agencies connect with technology and industry partners who offer leading AI, ML and high performance computing capabilities to automate analytical processes, provide real-time access to information, derive meaningful insights from data and ultimately meet mission needs. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI and ML solutions here.

