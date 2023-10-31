Global Mental Health Psychedelic Apps Market Analysis

The key players operating in the market are Field Trip Health, Mindleap, Homecoming, Mindbloom, Microdose.me, Polyfauna, PsycheDev, Wavepaths, TripApp, Hypnoglyph , Fraksl , Lumenate , Last Voyage, and PsyStation among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global mental health psychedelic apps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2028.



Key Market Insights

As per the therapy type outlook, the music/creative/artistic segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the O.S. type outlook, the Android & iOS segment is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is analyzed to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

The key players operating in the market are Field Trip Health, Mindleap, Homecoming, Mindbloom, Microdose.me, Polyfauna, PsycheDev, Wavepaths, TripApp, Hypnoglyph, Fraksl, Lumenate, Last Voyage, and PsyStation, among others





Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Mental Health Psychedelic Apps Market - Forecast to 2028’’

By Therapy Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Music/ Creative/ Artistic

Visual/ Patterns/ Puzzle

Guidance/ Lifestyle





By O.S. Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Android & iOS

iOS

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of Centra & South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/mental-health-psychedelic-apps-market-4230

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

