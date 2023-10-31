Global Mental Health Psychedelic Apps Market Analysis
Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global mental health psychedelic apps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2028.
Key Market Insights
- As per the therapy type outlook, the music/creative/artistic segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
- As per the O.S. type outlook, the Android & iOS segment is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period
- Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America is analyzed to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- The key players operating in the market are Field Trip Health, Mindleap, Homecoming, Mindbloom, Microdose.me, Polyfauna, PsycheDev, Wavepaths, TripApp, Hypnoglyph, Fraksl, Lumenate, Last Voyage, and PsyStation, among others
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Mental Health Psychedelic Apps Market - Forecast to 2028’’
By Therapy Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Music/ Creative/ Artistic
- Visual/ Patterns/ Puzzle
- Guidance/ Lifestyle
By O.S. Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Android & iOS
- iOS
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of Centra & South America
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com