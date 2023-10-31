Command Alkon's Webinar Series Explores the Latest Advancements in Cloud-Based Dispatching

The Global Leader in Concrete Dispatching Technology Introduces Ongoing Webinar Series to Educate the Industry on Their Cloud-Based Dispatch Approach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, had a wonderful time attending the NRMCA’s ConcreteWorks show in Nashville, Tennessee. The event, held from September 29th to October 3rd, provided an ideal platform for industry professionals to network, celebrate excellence through the Mixer Driver Championship, participate in educational sessions, and explore the latest advancements in concrete products and technology.

Command Alkon was excited to share Dispatch, its cloud-native solution for the ready mix concrete industry. Dispatch garnered significant attention from attendees, thanks to its comprehensive capabilities designed to streamline dispatch operations and enhance efficiency.

Attendees praised Dispatch’s powerful performance, including:

1. Efficiency, Reliability, and Security: Users can better manage their daily schedules, plan deliveries more efficiently, and improve production performance, all while ensuring robust security controls.

2. Faster Payments: Apply accurate product charges, fees, and taxes, ensuring invoices are accurate from the start. This reduces the need for credits and rebilling, saving time and helping customers pay faster.

3. Increased Productivity: A centralized dispatching approach gives users the ability to manage their business and achieve peak productivity.

4. Connected Business: Dispatch seamlessly syncs with other Command Alkon technologies and third-party apps, connecting every part of the business – from production requests and batch weights to vehicle locations and detailed ticket data.

5. Anytime, Anywhere Access: 24/7 real-time access to dispatch operations, ensuring transparency and boosting team productivity. Whether it is sales, QC, or dispatchers, users get up-to-the-minute load details to make informed decisions.

6. Cost Savings: Shifting daily operations to the cloud unlocks significant savings through reduced hardware, maintenance, and resource consumption.

7. Real-time KPIs: Access real-time key performance indicators (KPIs), providing users with valuable insights and allowing data-driven decisions.

If you are interested in learning more about the benefits of Dispatch, Command Alkon is hosting a webinar series focused on how Dispatch is helping companies modernize their ready mix operations applying the security and reliability of the cloud.

Topics presented include best practices for optimizing dispatch operations, leveraging real-time data for informed decision-making, and maximizing efficiency through the seamless integration of essential business functions. Participants gain valuable insights and practical knowledge that can be applied to their own operations, ensuring they stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market. Industry professionals can register here.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com