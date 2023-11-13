ISAAC Rewards Four Fleets for Commitment to Safety, Driver Happiness
CNTL, TransPro, Titanium and Papineau honored at ISAAC HORIZON 2023 User ConferenceCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments recently honored four fleet clients for their commitment to Safety & Compliance and Driver Happiness. The award winners were announced at a banquet during the ISAAC HORIZON 2023 User Conference. The four-day event took place in both English and French at the company’s headquarters just outside Montreal in late October.
Safety & Compliance Award, sponsored by SpeedGauge
Canadian National Transportation Limited (CNTL) earned the top prize in the Safety & Compliance category, which recognizes fleets using the ISAAC Solution to elevate its safety and compliance programs.
CNTL has recorded a 79% reduction in speeding events and a reduction to zero in hours-of-service violations in the United States with the aid of the ISAAC solution. The fleet is also seeing reduced equipment maintenance costs and increased maintenance service intervals thanks to ISAAC’s technology.
Transpro Freight Systems was named the second-place winner, in part because of its significant declines in out-of-service rates in the United States and in Ontario. It also has seen dramatic improvements in nearly every measurable safety and compliance category, from crashes and other critical events to vehicle maintenance.
The judges praised these companies for how they use data provided by the ISAAC solution to discuss with drivers how they can continue to boost performance, while also stressing the safety gains they are already making.
Driver Happiness Award, sponsored by TruckRight
Titanium Transportation claimed the Driver Happiness Award, which honors fleets leveraging ISAAC’s solution to elevate the on-the-job experience. The fleet’s average ISAAC Coach score increased to 75 by mid-2023, from 61 at the start of 2021. This led to a companywide gain in fuel economy and a drop in unsafe speeding incidents. To encourage continued improvements, Titanium offers drivers a monthly bonus based on ISAAC Coach scores.
Quebec-based Papineau International was named the second-place winner of the Driver Happiness Award. The judges praised Papineau’s efforts to develop a stronger bond and seamless communications with its drivers through the ISAAC solution. Papineau also stresses flexible training options to help drivers succeed, from in-person individual and group sessions to online training sent through the ISAAC tablet, allowing drivers to train on their own time and at their own pace.
Recognizing and rewarding innovation
Both first-place winners receive $5,000 CAN to distribute at their discretion, while the second-place winners receive $2,000 CAN. All four honorees also receive a video highlighting their tremendous achievements, paid for and produced by ISAAC.
“The entire ISAAC team congratulates these fleets for their tireless dedication to safety, and focus on serving their drivers,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, ISAAC’s CEO and co-founder. “Hearing the positive stories from the award nominees is inspiration for us to continually innovate and help all of our valued fleet clients reach higher levels of success.”
The nominations for each award were reviewed by a panel of judges from various ISAAC departments with nearly 100 years of combined service to the trucking industry. The awards were open to all fleet clients whose ISAAC solution deployment was completed no later than June 1, 2022.
About ISAAC Instruments
ISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond ELDs. We partner with trucking companies to simplify the life of drivers and keep the wheels turning. We provide a reliable, comprehensive open platform that allows fleets to integrate all of their business apps on a single device. Our real-time in-cab coaching supports eco-driving for unparalleled fuel savings and safer highways, while artificial intelligence (AI) technology empowers informed decision-making. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and has a rapidly growing presence among top-performing fleets across the United States.
ISAAC is a proud member of the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1), an elite group of suppliers committed to industry improvement. Best-in-class fleets partner with ISAAC to achieve even greater heights. Visit https://www.isaacinstruments.com to see how we can help simplify your operations.
Neil Abt
ISAAC
+1 503-740-0177
