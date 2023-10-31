Salgenx Announces Multi Purpose Saltwater Redox Flow Battery as an Alternative to Lithium-based Grid-Scale Batteries

Salgenx innovative saltwater flow battery technology. Unlock the power of storage, thermal storage, desalination, and graphene production with this membrane-free Redox flow battery. Explore the limitless potential of our aqueous saltwater flow battery solution. Revolutionizing Fluid Dynamics: This Patented Modular Block features stacked discs designed for non-cavitation fluid pumping, drawing inspiration from Tesla's groundbreaking original invention to efficiently pump or expand fluids. A groundbreaking desalination breakthrough has been unveiled: a novel system utilizing a saltwater flow battery cycle to convert seawater into clean drinking water while charging. The Salgenx Lift Pump System is design to pump saltwater and viscous fluids. For the saltwater flow battery application, it has piping and fixtures which are electrolyte material compliant to resist corrosion from environmental conditions from saltwater. Wind turbines generate power converted into electricity, which is then stored in saltwater flow batteries. These batteries efficiently store and release energy, providing a reliable renewable energy solution that's both eco-friendly and sustainable.

Salgenx Announces Multi Purpose Saltwater Redox Flow Battery as a Safer and More Efficient Alternative to Lithium-based Grid-Scale Batteries

In the push for a more sustainable and robust energy grid, this is the sole battery worldwide capable of producing both fresh water and graphene during its charging process.” — Greg Giese CEO of Salgenx

MADISON, WI, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salgenx, a leading innovator in energy storage solutions, is proud to introduce its multi-purpose saltwater redox flow battery technology, poised to transform the landscape of grid-scale energy storage. This innovative energy storage system presents a safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional lithium-based batteries. It's multi-role solution may provide desalination and making graphene simultaneously while charging.

The Salgenx saltwater redox flow battery offers numerous advantages over lithium-based grid-scale batteries, making it the preferred choice for the future of energy storage:

1. Cycle Charge Efficiency: The Salgenx battery offers cycle charge efficiency on par with lithium-based batteries, ensuring optimal energy utilization.

2. Rapid Response: Using ultracapacitors, the reaction time for discharge can be instantaneous. It's like having two batteries in one.

3. Tunable Electrodes: Depending on the most cost effective income or savings potential, emphasis can be place on desalinating water or making graphene while simultaneously charging the battery. On any given day, priority can be given to the best market leverage since the battery has a multi-purpose role. The software AI driven tunable income dynamics make this the only battery on the market which can be used for making fresh water and graphene.

4. Eco-friendly Battery Materials: Salgenx's commitment to sustainability extends to its choice of materials, ensuring minimal environmental impact throughout the lifecycle of the battery.

5. Affordable Anode and Cathode Materials: The use of cost-effective anode and cathode materials makes the Salgenx battery a more economical choice for grid-scale energy storage.

6. Modular Container-Mounted Systems: Salgenx's battery systems are modular and container-mounted, offering scalability and flexibility for various applications and energy demands.

7. Multipurpose Applications: This innovative battery system can be used for desalination and graphene production while charging, further optimizing resource utilization and efficiency.

8. Saltwater Electrolyte: The battery employs saltwater as its electrolyte, a readily available and low-cost resource, reducing the need for rare and expensive materials. Saltwater covers 96 percent of water on Earth.

9. Perfect for Renewable Energy: Salgenx's technology is ideal for storing energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar PV, enabling the efficient integration of clean energy into the grid.

10. Easy Maintenance and Long Lifespan: With simplified maintenance requirements and an extended system life, Salgenx's saltwater redox flow battery provides long-term reliability and cost-effectiveness.

11. No Fire Hazard: Unlike lithium-based batteries, Salgenx's saltwater battery eliminates the risk of fire hazards, providing enhanced safety and peace of mind for energy storage applications.

12. Faster Deployment: Salgenx's technology is faster to deploy, ensuring quick and efficient implementation for grid-scale projects, reducing downtime and costs.

"We are excited to introduce our saltwater redox flow battery technology, which represents a significant advancement in grid-scale energy storage," said Greg Giese, CEO of Salgenx. "Our solution addresses the safety concerns associated with lithium-based batteries while providing superior performance and environmental benefits. We believe this technology will play a crucial role in the transition to a sustainable and resilient energy grid. In addition, this is the only battery in the world which can make fresh water and graphene while charging."

Salgenx's saltwater redox flow battery is set to capitalize the energy storage industry by providing a safer, more efficient, and eco-friendly solution for grid-scale applications.

About Salgenx (a division of Infinity Turbine LLC):

Salgenx is a pioneering company dedicated to advancing energy storage solutions for a sustainable future. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, Salgenx is at the forefront of innovation in grid-scale energy storage technology.

