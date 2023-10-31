Associa To Host 13th Annual Associa Cares Golf tournament

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Equity Management, Associa N.N. Jaeschke, Professional Community Management, and The Prescott Companies are pleased to once again host their annual Associa Cares Golf Tournament fundraiser. Your sponsorship or golf foursome will support the charitable work of Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters. This is an excellent opportunity to network and have fun with our management and leadership team members while marketing your company and its services, all for a worthy cause.

Who: Southern California residents, community management providers, and vendors

What: 13th Annual Southern California Associa Cares Golf Tournament

When: Friday, November 3rd; 8:00 am “Shotgun Start”

Where: Twin Oaks Golf Course

1441 N. Twin Oaks Valley Road

San Marcos, California 92069

Why: To help Associa Cares assist families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters

How: For more information or to sign up as a player, please click here. To sign up as an event sponsor, please click here.

About Associa Cares & Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares and Associa Cares Canada were created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations made by concerned citizens and businesses across the U.S. and Canada, we’re able to provide direct financial relief to the families and communities affected by these types of tragedies.

For U.S. Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at www.associacares.org. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.

For Canadian Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/.

