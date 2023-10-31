Community Development Block Grants Support 13 Projects in Eight Counties

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development today announced more than $5 million will be awarded through the Community Development Block Grant program for Fiscal Year 2024. The federal grants will support 13 projects in eight counties, including improvements to infrastructure and community facilities and programs serving homeless persons, persons with disabilities and low- to moderate-income individuals.

The national Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG) was enacted into law by Congress as part of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974. Since then, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program has supported community redevelopment, affordable housing, and the expansion of economic opportunities. CDBG consists of two parts — the Entitlement Program, managed by HUD and providing federal funds directly to larger metropolitan counties and cities, and the States and Small Cities Program, providing federal funds to states which distribute assistance to more rural counties, cities and towns.

To read press releases on each award, click the county name in bold below.

In Allegany County , funds to the Town of Westernport will be used to demolish the former, blighted Town Hall, located near Potomac Volunteer Fire Company No. 2’s firehouse on Washington Street. Removal of the property will create space for further redevelopment.

Photo via On Our Own of Calvert County

In Calvert County , a $600,000 grant will help to renovate a 6,000-square-foot building in Prince Frederick to provide day programming and mental health services to low-income and homeless persons. The facility will be managed by On Our Own of Calvert County Wellness and Recovery Center and will also be used as a cold weather emergency shelter when needed. The Town of North Beach received $574,318 to construct a new building for distribution and storage to support the food pantry operated by the Ladies of Charity of Calvert County .

In Caroline County , the Town of Federalsburg was awarded $700,000 for engineering and design for the replacement of three sewer pump stations. The Town of Henderson will receive $450,000 for road improvements and storm management upgrades to three streets.

Photo via Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna

In Frederick County , the Town of Emmitsburg was awarded $552,500 to replace a deteriorating, 70-year-old water line with numerous safety issues. The City of Brunswick was awarded $499,397 to construct or replace sidewalks, install ramps and make other accessibility improvements on North Maple and West B Streets. Frederick County will receive $200,000 to support emergency home improvements for low- to moderate-income homeowners to increase exterior and interior accessibility for elderly and disabled residents.

In Garrett County , grant funds will support the Garrett County Community Action Committee’s efforts to promote homeownership for low- to moderate-income county residents. To date, the committee has helped more than 500 individuals and families achieve homeownership through programs like the Garrett County Pathway to Homeownership Program and the Homeownership Education & Finance Program, which provides prospective homeowners with important information about financial, legal, and other issues related to the homebuying process.

Photo via Talbot County

In Talbot County , the funds will be used to expand a food pantry in Easton operated by the local conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul . An addition will be constructed on the existing facility, significantly expanding its capacity for food distribution and services for low- to moderate-income households.

In Wicomico County , a $320,000 grant will fund the Wicomico County Housing Rehabilitation Program for Fiscal Year 2024. The program, which is administered through the county’s Department of Planning, Zoning and Community Development , provides grant funding to owner occupied properties for general rehabilitation and lead abatement services. Eligible applicants must be residents of Wicomico County, with a total household income below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

For a full list of awards, please visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Documents/PressReleases/SFY24-CDBG-Awards.pdf.