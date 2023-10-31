TDCI Offers Consumer Insurance Tips for 2024 ACA Open Enrollment

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) reminds consumers who may be purchasing or changing their individual health coverage on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (“FFM”) for 2024 that Open Enrollment runs Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Monday, January 15, 2024.

"As the ACA's open enrollment season begins, we strongly urge Tennesseans to begin their review and planning as early as possible to avoid missing deadlines,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “Once the Open Enrollment period closes in January, consumers can only enroll in a health plan after certain qualifying life events occur.”

By visiting healthcare.gov, Tennesseans can learn more about individual ACA-compliant health insurance plans for each of Tennessee’s eight rating areas. The following carrier rate changes are approved by the Department: