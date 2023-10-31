TDCI Offers Consumer Insurance Tips for 2024 ACA Open Enrollment

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 | 09:27am
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) reminds consumers who may be purchasing or changing their individual health coverage on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (“FFM”) for 2024 that Open Enrollment runs Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Monday, January 15, 2024.
"As the ACA's open enrollment season begins, we strongly urge Tennesseans to begin their review and planning as early as possible to avoid missing deadlines,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “Once the Open Enrollment period closes in January, consumers can only enroll in a health plan after certain qualifying life events occur.”
By visiting healthcare.gov, Tennesseans can learn more about individual ACA-compliant health insurance plans for each of Tennessee’s eight rating areas. The following carrier rate changes are approved by the Department:
|Company Name
|Requested Rate Change
|Rate Range
|BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
|2.70%
|-5.92% to 16.29%
|Celtic Insurance Company
|6.73%
|3.54% to 7.92%
|Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company
|2.59%
|-7.88% to 4.23%
|Oscar Insurance Company
|0.32%
|-3.17% to 2.48%
|UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company
|1.88%
|-0.67% to 7.75%
|US Health and Life Insurance Company
|12.05%
|8.28% to 14.80%
|Company Name
|Requested Rate Change
|Rate Range
|Aetna Life Insurance Company
|-4.11%
|-4.11 to -4.11
|BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
|7.16%
|-4.68% to 22.03%
|Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company
|12.72%
|-6.52% to 25.77%
|UnitedHealthcare Ins Co of River Valley
|8.62%
|-3.38% to 10.82%
|UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company
|9.13%
|5.65% to 13.59%
All the rate approvals above comply with TCA § 56-5-103 – Ratemaking standards: rates shall not be excessive, inadequate or unfairly discriminatory.
During Open Enrollment, Tennesseans may call 1-800-318-2596 or visit healthcare.gov for information regarding enrollment and to calculate applicable tax credits.
Before enrolling in a plan, the TDCI reminds consumers to remember the following tips:
- Carefully review plans when shopping on the FFM during Open Enrollment.
- Ask questions and contact the carriers about their plans.
- Research premiums, deductibles, copays, and cost-sharing along with reviewing each insurance carrier’s networks for their most accessible and/or preferred providers and hospitals.
###