Follow Along With One Man’s Incredible Journey To Grab All Life Has To Offer After An Early-Onset Parkinson’s Diagnosis.

Charleston, SC, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine: you’re 47 years old. Your doctor gives you the diagnosis of Early Onset Parkinson’s. How would you react?

For Mike Justak, it meant weathering the upcoming storm with boundless optimism and an unquenchable thirst for all that life has to offer. Discover his unique and motivating mindset in his new book, Puck Farkinsons: A Parkinson’s Memoir.

The memoir takes special care in showcasing Justak’s resilience in the face of the progressive and incurable disease. Despite hardships like the prospect of losing his career and quality of life, Justak's unwavering positive attitude shines through as he shares the methods and techniques that enable him to live better and embrace each new day.

With over 90,000 Americans set to develop Parkinson’s disease in a given year, this invaluable memoir provides the motivation, inspiration, and care tips to those with Parkinson’s.

“I hope this book illustrates how attitude, humor, and optimism can lift one’s spirit to spiral up from the darkness of the disease to the light of hope,” says Justak. “I wrote it to inspire patients to move while offering detail on specific methods to live a better life in spite of the disease.”

Puck Farkinsons: A Parkinson's Memoir is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms:

About the Author:

Mike Justak, an inspiring public figure. Despite retiring on disability, he founded the Mike Justak Foundation for Parkinson's Disease and has served as its President and Executive Director. With unwavering resilience, Mike draws strength from his 40-year marriage, four children, and five grandchildren. He showcased his creativity through PD Shimmers, an enchanting holiday light show synchronized to music, earning the prestigious "Best in Twin Cities" title for multiple years. Recognized with the Paul M Silverstein Community Service Award, Mike's remarkable dedication to the Greater Midwest Parkinson's Community continues to inspire countless others.

