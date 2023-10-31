Anthropogenic activities have significantly increased the influx of carbon dioxide and metals into the marine environment. Combining ocean acidification (OA) and metal pollution may lead to unforeseen biological and ecological consequences. Several studies have shown that OA reduces cadmium (Cd) toxicity in marine diatoms. Although these studies have shed light on the physiological and transcriptomic responses of diatoms exposed to Cd, many aspects of the mechanisms underlying the reduced metal accumulation in diatoms remain unknown. This study aims to address this unresolved question by comparing Cd subcellular distribution, antioxidant enzyme activity, relative expression of metal transporters, surface potential, surface composition, and transmembrane potential in the diatom Phaeodactylum tricornutum grown under ambient and 1200 µatm pCO 2 conditions. Our findings reveal that diatoms grown in acidified seawater exhibit higher surface potential and higher plasma membrane depolarization. These changes and the competing effects of increased H+ concentration result in a blunted response of P. tricornutum to the Cd challenge. Consequently, this study offers a new explanation for mitigating Cd toxicity by marine diatoms adapted to OA.

Zhang Z., Ma J., Chen F., Chen Y., Pan K. & Liu H., 2024. Mechanisms underlying the alleviated cadmium toxicity in marine diatoms adapted to ocean acidification. Journal of Hazardous Materials 463: 132804. doi: 10.1016/j.jhazmat.2023.132804. Article (subscription required).

