OA Week 2023 – OA Africa

OA Week 2023 – OA AfricaPublished 31 October 2023 Events Leave a Comment
Date: Wednesday 1 November 2023
Time: 11:00 UTC View in various time zones
It is important to assess the effects of climate change on the ocean and coastal systems in Africa. One major cause of climate change is the increasing rate of CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere. This will adversely affect the physical and biological characteristics of ocean and coastal systems, modifying their ecosystem structure and functioning. As a result, ocean and coastal economic activities may face losses of marine biodiversity, fisheries, and shorelines. Speakers in OA-Africa will present their research work during the session and discuss adaptation measures.
Moderator:
University of Mauritius; co-Chair OA-Africa
Speakers:
South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity
Monitoring pH variability in important coastal habitats in South Africa: implications for coastal nurseries and associated species
National Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries, Egypt
Emerging Pollutants Unveiled: The Dual Challenge of Ocean Acidification and Microplastics
President Pan African Vision for the Environment (PAVE) Lagos, Nigeria
Strengthening targeted advocacy on mainstreaming ocean acidification into national policies in Nigeria and West Africa
University of Lagos, Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research
Monitoring of the seawater carbonate chemistry off Lagos
University of Mauritius
Ocean acidification monitoring efforts and comparisons in Mauritius, a Small Island Developing State in the South-Western Indian Ocean
l’Institut de Recherches Halieutiques et Océanologiques du Bénin/Centre National de Données Océanographiques du Centre Béninois de la Recherche Scientifique et de l’Innovation (IRHOB/CNDO/CBRSI)
GOA-ON, 31 October 2023. More information.