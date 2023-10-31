OA Week 2023- LAOCA: Latin American and Caribbean OA Network
OA Week 2023- LAOCA: Latin American and Caribbean OA Network
Published 31 October 2023
Date: Wednesday 1 November 2023
Time: 14:00 UTC View in various time zones
LAOCA is a GOA-ON regional hub that became a necessary network to integrate the Latin American scientists. In this session, we showcase research conducted throughout the hub and highlight the wide array of work from established and early career scientists.
Session Organizer(s):
- Jose Martin Hernandez Ayon and Carla Berghoff
Moderator:
Pedro Ruiz Gallo National University
Speakers:
Pedro Ruiz Gallo National University
Monitoring the carbonate system off Peru: a collaborative effort for SDG indicator 14.3.1
Universidad de la República de Uruguay
Acquisition of capabilities for studying and monitoring acidification in coastal systems in Uruguay
Center of Advanced Studies in Arid Zones
Intraseasonal upwelling variability in the Humboldt EBUS under moderate La Niña conditions
UBA-CONICET-IADO
CO2 Fluxes in the Drake Passage: A Comprehensive Exploration
- Luz de Lourdes Aurora Coronado Alvarez*
Insitituto de Investigaciones Oceanólogicas
Empirical algorithm applied to satellite data for omega aragonite estimations in the Mexican Pacific
