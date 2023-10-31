OA Week 2023 – Caribbean Hub
OA Week 2023 – Caribbean Hub
Date: Wednesday 1 November 2023
Time: 16:30 UTC View in various time zones
We are excited to introduce the newly formed Caribbean GOA-On Hub, which will cover the wider Caribbean region, focusing on areas not covered by neighbouring GOA-ON Hubs. The formation of the Caribbean GOA-ON Hub is a critical first step in increasing the region’s capacity for OA monitoring, research, collaboration, and communication. In this session, we will share the results of the OA Needs Based Assessment and the work that led to the Hub formation, as well as highlight work being conducted by current Hub members.
Session Organizer(s):
Amber Packard and Debbie-Ann Gordon-Smith
Moderator:
University of Puerto Rico
Speakers:
NOAA Ocean Acidification Program
Caribbean Ocean Acidification Community Needs Based Assessment and GOA-ON Hub Formation
University of the Virgin Islands
Ongoing water quality projects in the U.S. Virgin Islands
- Debbie-Ann D.S. Gordon-Smith
The University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica
Supporting coastal water management and ecosystem recovery in marine protected areas in Jamaica
University of Hawaii at Manoa
Carbon Chemistry Variations in the Caribbean and Puerto Rico: Long-Term Trends and Seasonal Fluctuations
