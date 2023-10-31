OA Week 2023 – Caribbean Hub

Date: Wednesday 1 November 2023

Time: 16:30 UTC View in various time zones

We are excited to introduce the newly formed Caribbean GOA-On Hub, which will cover the wider Caribbean region, focusing on areas not covered by neighbouring GOA-ON Hubs. The formation of the Caribbean GOA-ON Hub is a critical first step in increasing the region’s capacity for OA monitoring, research, collaboration, and communication. In this session, we will share the results of the OA Needs Based Assessment and the work that led to the Hub formation, as well as highlight work being conducted by current Hub members.

Session Organizer(s):

Amber Packard and Debbie-Ann Gordon-Smith

Moderator:

University of Puerto Rico

Speakers:

NOAA Ocean Acidification Program

Caribbean Ocean Acidification Community Needs Based Assessment and GOA-ON Hub Formation

University of the Virgin Islands

Ongoing water quality projects in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Debbie-Ann D.S. Gordon-Smith

The University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica

Supporting coastal water management and ecosystem recovery in marine protected areas in Jamaica

University of Hawaii at Manoa

Carbon Chemistry Variations in the Caribbean and Puerto Rico: Long-Term Trends and Seasonal Fluctuations

GOA-ON, 31 October 2023. More information.

