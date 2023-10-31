OA Week 2023 – OARS Outcome 1: Enabling the scientific community to provide ocean acidification data and evidence of known quality
Date: Wednesday 1 November 2023
Time: 18:30 UTC View in various time zones
Enabling the global scientific community to provide adequate OA data and data synthesis products to allow determination of the progress and trends of acidification throughout the world’s oceans requires that scientists and stakeholders have the resources and capacity to make sustained observations of known quality, and to integrate these data into national, regional, and global synthesis products. This session will present aspects of the different steps required to achieve this:
P1. Sustained and integrated physical, chemical, and biological observations
P2. The value chain of ocean inorganic carbon measurements
P3. Production of data synthesis products tailored to end-users
P4. Capacity building and mentoring
P5. Communication and collaboration building
Session Organizer:
Moderator:
NIWA, New Zealand
Speakers:
PMEL, NOAA, USA
Centre for Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, School of Environmental Sciences, University of East Anglia, Norwich, UK
NORCE, Norway
The Ocean Foundation
Mercator Ocean
