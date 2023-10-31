OA Week 2023 – OARS Outcome 1: Enabling the scientific community to provide ocean acidification data and evidence of known quality

Date: Wednesday 1 November 2023

Time: 18:30 UTC View in various time zones

Enabling the global scientific community to provide adequate OA data and data synthesis products to allow determination of the progress and trends of acidification throughout the world’s oceans requires that scientists and stakeholders have the resources and capacity to make sustained observations of known quality, and to integrate these data into national, regional, and global synthesis products. This session will present aspects of the different steps required to achieve this:

P1. Sustained and integrated physical, chemical, and biological observations

P2. The value chain of ocean inorganic carbon measurements

P3. Production of data synthesis products tailored to end-users

P4. Capacity building and mentoring

P5. Communication and collaboration building

Session Organizer:

Moderator:

NIWA, New Zealand

Speakers:

PMEL, NOAA, USA

Centre for Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, School of Environmental Sciences, University of East Anglia, Norwich, UK

NORCE, Norway

The Ocean Foundation

Mercator Ocean

Communication and collaboration building

