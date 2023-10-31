Financial Literacy Month with Money Mentors

Money Mentors Brings You "Debt Dialogues," Newly Released Financial Literacy Courses, and a Chance to Win $500

Calgary, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Mentors, the only Alberta-based non-profit credit counselling agency, once again takes the lead during Canada’s Financial Literacy Month this November. The agency reaffirms its dedication to improving the financial literacy of all Albertans by showcasing their "Debt Dialogues" in partnership with ATB; unveiling five transformative financial literacy courses for high school students; and reminding Albertans of their long-standing incentive program.

Debt Dialogues: Money Mentors & ATB Talk Mortgages

Mortgage decisions can be overwhelming, but Money Mentors, in partnership with ATB, is here to offer clarity. Debt Dialogues—a free live webinar—dives into the world of mortgage debt, offering Albertans a platform to obtain expert insights, and ask questions directly to professionals in the industry.

Highlighting New Financial Literacy Courses

Money Mentors has also recently launched five new financial literacy courses online for students in grades 10 - 12 supporting their commitment to help young Albertans build strong financial futures. They are:

Banking on Your Future: Comprehensive coverage of Alberta’s financial ecosystem for students.

Tax Tips: A hands-on guide to taxation for young adults entering the workforce.

Budgeting 101: A journey into effective fiscal planning tailored for students.

Debt Decisions: A clear path through the maze of debt management.

Borrowing Basics: A thorough exploration of the credit landscape for the youth.

Money Mentors Incentive Program

Money Mentors continues its effort to motivate Albertans in their financial education journey with their incentive program. By participating in Debt Dialogues or successfully completing eligible online courses, Albertans, aged 18 and above, have a chance to win $500.

"In a rapidly changing financial landscape, continuous learning is the key. We're thrilled to provide avenues like 'Debt Dialogues' and our tailored financial literacy courses to further this mission. It's not just about imparting knowledge; it's about empowering every Albertan to confidently shape their financial future," shared Colleen Hochhausen, Director of Financial Literacy at Money Mentors.

About Money Mentors

Money Mentors is the only Alberta-based non-profit credit counselling agency. For more than 25 years, our experienced team of accredited Counsellors have been working with Albertans to help them get out of debt, manage their money, and plan for retirement. Our mission is to educate Albertans in personal money management and the wise use of credit and to provide alternatives for families and individuals facing financial crisis. We’re proud of the work we do in our communities. Visit moneymentors.ca to contact an accredited Counsellor or try one of our free online courses.

Michèle Liang Money Mentors 403-234-6189 mliang@moneymentors.ca