Questex Celebrates Content Excellence with Three Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services and event company, today announces its brands Fierce Biotech, Fierce Healthcare and Live Design won three Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards. The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards are the most prestigious recognition for excellence in editorial content and design media/publishing industry.



“Our industry-specific knowledge and expertise drives our communities forward and is the backbone of our company. We are very proud of our content teams who are committed to serving their communities with the trusted information they need to succeed,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex.

Questex’s winning entries:

Fierce Biotech ’s Phillips respiratory recall coverage (News Coverage, News Coverage, Digital, Print or Video)

’s Phillips respiratory recall coverage (News Coverage, News Coverage, Digital, Print or Video) Fierce Healthcare ’s Podnosis: The Pulse of the Healthcare Industry (Podcast, Business News & Information)

’s Podnosis: The Pulse of the Healthcare Industry (Podcast, Business News & Information) Live Design’s 31 Days of Plots and Lighting Plot of the Week (Column/Blog, B2B, Banking/Business/Finance/Technology)



Questex also received five honorable mentions:

Bar & Restaurant ’s Women in Hospitality (Series of Articles, B2B, Food & Beverage)

’s Women in Hospitality (Series of Articles, B2B, Food & Beverage) Fierce Healthcare ’s The Top Line (Podcast, Business News & Information)

’s The Top Line (Podcast, Business News & Information) Fierce Healthcare ’s Podnosis: The Pulse of the Healthcare Industry (Podcast, Best Podcast)

’s Podnosis: The Pulse of the Healthcare Industry (Podcast, Best Podcast) Fierce Pharma ’s Influential people in biopharma (Series of Articles, B2B, Overall)

’s Influential people in biopharma (Series of Articles, B2B, Overall) World Tea News’ Aaron Kiel (Range of Work by a Single Author, B2B)



To learn more about Questex, visit questex.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences.

