BYRDSTOWN MAN ARRESTED ON INCEST CHARGE

PICKETT COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Pickett County Sheriff’s Office into allegations of sexual misconduct has resulted in the arrest of a Byrdstown man.

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, in October 2022, TBI special agents began investigating Steve Fulton for allegations of familial sexual misconduct. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Fulton as the individual responsible for the misconduct.

On October 30th, Steve K. Fulton (DOB 09/13/1968) was arrested at his residence and taken into custody on the outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Pickett County Jail, and booked on one count of Incest. His bond was set at $50,000.

