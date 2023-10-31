VIVOPOWER BOARD ESTABLISHES ILLEGAL MARKET MANIPULATION TASK FORCE

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, “VivoPower”, the “Company”) has approved an action plan to address alleged illegal market manipulation including dissemination of false information and/or naked short selling of its stock.

This action plan includes creating a Board-led ‘Illegal Market Manipulation Task Force’ to actively pursue all possible actions together with the regulators in their discovery and prosecution of persons engaging in market manipulation involving the ordinary shares of VivoPower over the last 12 months. The Company engaged an external forensic investigation firm and based on its findings, has reason to believe that certain individuals and/or companies appear to have acted in concert as part of a market manipulation scheme seeking to artificially depress the price of the Company’s ordinary shares. It has also engaged specialist UK and US legal counsel.

VivoPower and its Board will remain steadfast in its objective to uphold the highest standards of governance for the benefit of its stakeholders.

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focused on electric solutions for customised and ruggedised fleet applications, battery and microgrids, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company’s core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.

