Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Announces Further Share Cancellation by CEO Jake P. Noch, Paving the Way for Enhanced Shareholder Value

Naples, FL, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a leading player in the music licensing industry, is excited to announce that Chief Executive Officer Jake P. Noch is taking yet another significant step towards increasing shareholder value and company growth. Mr. Noch, who recently made headlines with the cancellation of 500 million common stock shares from his family office's holdings, is now set to initiate the cancellation of additional shares later this week.

This strategic move by Mr. Noch underscores Music Licensing, Inc.'s unwavering commitment to its investors and its mission to bolster shareholder interest. The decision to cancel these shares aligns perfectly with the company's long-term vision for sustainable growth and market leadership in the music licensing sector.

Under Mr. Noch's visionary leadership, Music Licensing, Inc. has consistently demonstrated a commitment to shareholder value and excellence in the music licensing industry. By reducing the number of outstanding shares, the company not only increases the ownership stakes of existing shareholders but also attracts new investors, ultimately driving the company's stock performance and market capitalization.

Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the latest development, stating, "Our dedication to enhancing shareholder value remains unshaken. By taking this proactive step, we are not only acknowledging the trust our investors have placed in us but also paving the way for exciting new opportunities that will drive the company's future success."

Music Licensing, Inc. has been a trailblazer in the music licensing industry, consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation and service excellence. With this latest announcement, the company solidifies its position as an industry leader and reaffirms its commitment to delivering outstanding results for both its shareholders and clients.

As Music Licensing, Inc. moves forward with the cancellation of additional shares, the company's outlook remains promising, with an increased focus on creating exceptional value for its investors. This initiative is set to fortify the company's reputation as a trusted partner in the world of music licensing and entertainment.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) ( ProMusicRights.com )

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

