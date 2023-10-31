iDirect Government Debuts REVOLUTION® 450mp Multi-Waveform, Multi-Orbit SDR Modem with Enhanced Security, Resiliency and Mobility

New Evolution Defense 4.6 Platform Supports Modular, Next-Generation Satellite Modem for Secure MILSATCOM Applications

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the United States military and government, today unveiled its REVOLUTION 450mp (man portable) software defined radio (SDR) modem that extends satellite communications orbit and waveform choices for the warfighter regardless of location.



The 450mp is the first 4-Series SDR, introduced with the new Evolution Defense 4.6 software. The Evolution Defense 4.6 platform incorporates improved security, including flexible key exchange for crypto-agility, strengthened transmission security (TRANSEC) and augmented Communication Signal Interference Removal™ (CSIR) technology.

With the 450mp SDR, the Department of Defense (DOD) has options for satellite orbits and waveforms for its mission-critical operations, including secure satellite communications and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).

Featuring a small footprint with an overall 30% reduction in overall size, weight and power (SWaP), the 450mp SDR supports multiple orbits–geostationary, highly Elliptical orbit, medium-Earth orbit and low-Earth orbit–and a variety of waveforms all on one modem. The high-performance and secure satellite modem expands resiliency for users at the tactical edge and provides flexibility for ever-evolving missions.

The man portable modem allows operators to build and run multi-orbital communications networks that can stand up to cyber and electronic warfare threats. The 4-Series SDR modem is designed to meet government standards, namely the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 Level 3 and Wideband Global SATCOM.

“The REVOLUTION 450mp SDR focuses on security, resiliency and mobility—the crucial foundations of iDirectGov’s Defense platform,” said Tim Winter, president of iDirect Government. “Additionally, Evolution Defense 4.6 delivers enhanced communications, protection, performance, and efficiency in support of the company’s defense and government customers whenever and wherever they need effective satellite communications. Formidable together, the 450mp and Evolution Defense 4.6 will bring resiliency and flexibility improvements to mission-critical communications at the tactical edge.”

Since its beginnings in 2007, iDirectGov has supported the DOD and other agencies, solving their communications challenges with effective and exceptional delivery.

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Building on more than 15 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable, and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 18 years. All its employees are U.S. citizens, with a third being U.S. military veterans and more than 60% holding U.S. security clearances.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States.

