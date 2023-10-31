TeKnowledge Worldwide Appoints Tricia Dixon as Vice President Of Operations

WARMINSTER, Pa., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeKnowledge Worldwide (TKW), a tech-focused nonprofit bringing together experts from across North America to enact lasting change within their communities through technology, announced on October 25, 2023 that Tricia Dixon has been named Vice President of Operations.



Tricia will manage all pertinent operations for TKW, further strengthening the organization’s ability to raise awareness and financial support from TKW members, vendors and beyond. She will continue to help develop and implement strategies to grow TKW’s mission alongside the founders who are immensely grateful for her leadership and example.

“Tricia has been instrumental to TKW’s success and vision since the very beginning,” says Ray Cline, President and co-founder of TKW. “She has extensive experience managing diverse and complicated projects, fostering positive relationships both within and outside of her sphere of influence, and has repeatedly stepped up to lead by example through various initiatives. She is, genuinely speaking, the best of us and we’re so proud of recognize her in this new capacity.”

Tricia possesses more than 10 years of management, specifically within information technology. She works as an I.T. manager for Virtua Health in Marlton, NJ where she manages application analysts & architects and consultants. For the past three years, she has overseen three high-impact philanthropic projects for TKW and is excited for her new role.

“I am incredibly excited to step up as Vice President of Operations, and look forward to applying my expertise and experience in developing strategies and implementing operational procedures to grow our mission,” said Dixon. “We have so many wonderful people within this family of ours, and we’ve already done so much good together. I can’t wait to see what more we can do for our communities!”

About TeKnowledge Worldwide (TKW)

TKW is a nonprofit community of like-minded technology professionals who share wisdom, experience and best practices while making impactful changes in their local communities through philanthropic projects like #TeksGiving, totaling more than $240,000 since 2021. Its founding principle is #communityOVERcompetition which fosters a sense of contribution and communal development over self-promotion or personal gain. They collaborate with one another, support and mentor new teks, and always seek to promote a true desire to serve. For more information, check out www.teknowledge.org.

Contact: Gina DiMarco, TeKnowledge Worldwide | 215.906.2090 | charity@teknowledge.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73d65477-5eb5-4632-8f65-528c96067906



