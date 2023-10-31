Fyllo Named Inc. Power Partner

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fyllo , the leading provider of contextual targeting solutions combined with progressive audience data, announced today that the company had been named an Inc. Power Partner for 2023. The Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business.



All 389 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

“Fyllo helps companies grow by driving advertising performance in an increasingly privacy-first environment, so we’re proud to be recognized as an Inc. Power Partner,” said Jeff Ragovin, president of Fyllo. “Advertisers that have historically relied on behavioral targeting need to find new ways of finding and engaging their customers, and every day Fyllo is showing more of them what’s possible with contextual advertising through our Semasio platform.”

Fyllo is the only solution that combines user targeting with contextual audience extension to deliver a truly future-proofed model for driving advertising performance in a privacy-compliant environment. Following the acquisition of unified targeting pioneer Semasio in April 2022, Fyllo has introduced new product offerings, including contextual audience extension that enables advertisers to discover previously untapped audiences and HyertailPMP that identifies consumers with shared interests and behaviors with the added efficiency of a private marketplace (PMP).

“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of

their organization’s journey,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media. “Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life.”

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023

The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands.

About Fyllo

Fyllo is on a mission to power outperformance in a privacy-first world. With access to the world’s most progressive audiences and the most complete contextual platform available, Fyllo’s industry-leading advertising solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands to increase reach, boost efficiency and maximize ROI. Learn more at www.hellofyllo.com

About Inc. Business Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contact

Hugh Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Fyllo

202-471-0661

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com